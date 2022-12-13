“I’m sad now, but if you adopt me I promise, I’ll be very happy!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13

Read full article on original website
“I’m feeling a little down, but if you’d adopt me and take me home, I’m sure I’d cheer up right away!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 15
One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
“When you’re in the doctor’s office do YOU feel happy? Please adopt me and cheer me up!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 16
“I’m a big boy with a big heart, and I like kids!” Cobb Courier’s Happy Cat of the day for December 15
“Aren’t I the cutest doggy you’ve ever seen? Adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Happy Dog December 15
“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13
“My name is Salem and I’m already eligible for adoption so WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” Cobb County Courier Sad Dog of the Day, December 16
“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14
“You look like you need a cat … and it just so happens I’m a cat! So let’s get this adoption underway” Cobb County Courier Happy Cat of the Day: December 14
“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”
“Who’s this at my door? Do you want to take me home with you? I could sure use a permanent family!” Cobb County Courier’s Happy Cat of the Day, December 13
“I’m already happy, but I’ll be SO much more happy with a permanent home!” Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13
“It’s not so bad here, but I’m getting bored. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier December 12 Cat of the Day: Sad Cat category
“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category
Monroe Local News
Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes
WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.
“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category
