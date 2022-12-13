ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

“I’m sad now, but if you adopt me I promise, I’ll be very happy!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 13

By Larry Felton Johnson
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m feeling a little down, but if you’d adopt me and take me home, I’m sure I’d cheer up right away!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day, December 15

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“When you’re in the doctor’s office do YOU feel happy? Please adopt me and cheer me up!” Cobb County Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 16

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m a big boy with a big heart, and I like kids!” Cobb Courier’s Happy Cat of the day for December 15

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“Aren’t I the cutest doggy you’ve ever seen? Adopt me!” Cobb County Courier Happy Dog December 15

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I know I look sad now, but I’d cheer up if you adopt and take me home!” Cobb County Courier’s Sad Dog of the Day, December 13

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“My name is Salem and I’m already eligible for adoption so WHAT ARE YOU WAITING FOR?” Cobb County Courier Sad Dog of the Day, December 16

One thing that’s difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m a bit sad and getting up in years, but I’d be the perfect companion for some nice home out there!”: Cobb Courier Sad Cat of the Day: December 14

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“You look like you need a cat … and it just so happens I’m a cat! So let’s get this adoption underway” Cobb County Courier Happy Cat of the Day: December 14

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“At 5 pounds, my hair probably weighs more than the rest of me does! Please adopt me!”

Here’s the Cobb County Courier Happy Dog of the Day for December 14. One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“Who’s this at my door? Do you want to take me home with you? I could sure use a permanent family!” Cobb County Courier’s Happy Cat of the Day, December 13

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cobb County Courier Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy ones that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m already happy, but I’ll be SO much more happy with a permanent home!” Cobb Courier Happy Dog of the Day, Dec. 13

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“It’s not so bad here, but I’m getting bored. Please adopt me!” Cobb County Courier December 12 Cat of the Day: Sad Cat category

On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Cat of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking kitties who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“C’mon, adopt me! At 13 pounds I don’t take up a whole lot of room!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day, Dec 12: Happy Dog category

On thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t continue to be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton County shelter has dogs and cats, puppies and kittens in need of rescue or forever homes

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Dec. 14) – Bill Wise, Walton County Animal Control Assistant Director and animal rescue coordinator, said there are still many dogs and puppies, cats and kittens, without any interest, waiting in the shelter for somebody to give them a home for Christmas – like Gabriel below that got a little help from his namesake in Mrs. Lockard’s Class at Walton County Schools. Click on the video link below to see a video of Gabriel’s personality and interaction with other dogs in the shelter.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

“I’m frightened and sad, and need a loving home!” Cobb County Courier Dog of the Day — sad dog category

One thing that’s been difficult to figure out in choosing a Dog of the Day to feature from the Cobb Animal Shelter website, is whether to focus on cute cheerful looking doggies who are more likely to get adopted, or sad, frightened or shy dogs that might not have as much appeal, but are in need of a loving home so they won’t be frightened and sad.
COBB COUNTY, GA
11Alive

He was 1K miles away from his Texas home until a good Samaritan helped him find his way back

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Call it a Christmas miracle. A good Samaritan found a dog in DeKalb County and learned he was more than 1,000 miles away from his home. The friendly finder brought the small black pup to DeKalb County Animal Services as a lost pet. The fluffy and scruffy dog was scanned for a microchip and animal service workers learned his owner lived in Texas.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA

