TechRadar
Sorry PS4 players, Horizon Forbidden West's expansion is only coming to PS5
If you got to the end of Horizon Forbidden West, turned to your resident spectator, and said, "I bet that's the end of that adventure. Every single story thread appears to be wrapped up neatly in a robot dinosaur-shaped bow," then I am sorry to be the one to tell you this, but Guerrilla Games just announced an expansion and it's not coming to PS4.
Overwatch 2 players tell streamers to chill over Doomfist buffs
Players aren’t convinced the Tank is now overpowered
knowtechie.com
Streamer tackles seemingly impossible Elden Ring challenge
Popular Twitch streamer MissMikka is currently taking on a seemingly impossible Elden Ring challenge. MissMikkaa is known for her outrageous dance pad challenges. But now, she’s taking things a step further (literally) as she tries to beat the game on a dance pad and controller…at the same time.
hypebeast.com
Atari Is Bringing Jeff Minter's 'Akka Arrh' Arcade Game Back
Atari has just released the official trailer for Akka Arrh, a modern remake of legendary game developer Jeff Minter’s unreleased 1982 arcade game. The original project was scrapped before its release due to feedback from game testers, who claimed the game was too hard to play. The new Akka Arrh, which will be executed by Minter’s software house, LLamasoft, will be honoring the prototype with its creative vision in a brand-new psychedelic wave-shooter game. Like the original, the remake will span 50 levels of pure arcade bliss in Jeff Minter’s signature humor and synthwave-esque aesthetics. Additionally, the game will also provide adjustability for light-sensitive players to tone down or disable the intensity of its trippy visuals.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Losing Critically-Acclaimed Game Alongside 10 Other Games
Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing 11 games on December 15 in one of the biggest waves of departures in the history of the subscription service. Included in this near dozen games are some fairly notable ones, including a critically-acclaimed RPG. More specifically, Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age is leaving the subscription service on December 15. As you may know, the Xbox One version of the game boasts an impressive 92 on Metacritic.
ComicBook
Xbox Game Pass Reveals Full List of Riot Games Perks, Launch Date
Riot Games and Microsoft finally shared more information today on the Xbox Game Pass partnership that was announced back in the summer. A first for a collaboration of its kind, this deal between the two companies would make it so that Xbox Game Pass subscribers get exclusive perks in Riot's various games, games that aren't even on Xbox consoles (for now). The perks are set to go live on December 12th. Game Pass subscribers can look forward to the following perks:
knowtechie.com
Valve plans screen and battery improvements on Steam Deck 2
Valve’s Steam Deck has had an impressive year since its launch in February, but the company is already looking forward to improvements on the next model. Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais spoke with The Verge about the device. One of the topics discussed was Steam Deck 2 and the improvements the company expects to make.
ComicBook
Horizon Forbidden West DLC Teased by Insider
A notable video game industry insider has seemingly teased the impending reveal of DLC for Horizon Forbidden West. Following its launch earlier this year on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4, developer Guerrilla Games has continued to support the Horizon Zero Dawn sequel in the form of frequent new title updates. And while the studio has yet to confirm that DLC for Forbidden West will be coming in the future, it looks like this exact announcement could be slated to transpire quite soon.
Android Headlines
FromSoftware returns to mech combat in 2023 with Armored Core VI
The Game Awards 2022 was packed full of new game announcements and world premieres, including Armored Core VI: Fires of Rubicon. The game is being developed by FromSoftware and published by Bandai Namco, set for release sometime in 2023. Armored Core, in the most basic of explanations, is a game...
The Best New Video Games Coming In December To Keep You Busy Until Christmas
Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. The best new games of December sure are varied. We’ve got an array of different genres to mess around this month, which is perfect if you’re looking for something to do over the holiday period, or if you’re looking for one of the best gifts for the gamer in your life. Of course, there are plenty of other games coming out too and a few games that are meant to be coming out this month but don’t have hard release dates. We’d love...
The Guide #64: Six games the whole family will enjoy this Christmas
Games have always been an important part of the Christmas experience – whether we like it or not. Back in the middle ages, households gathered together in the bleak midwinter to play versions of blind man’s buff and truth or dare; Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night was inspired by a game played in aristocratic households where the masters and servants swapped roles for a night on the last day of Christmas. The Victorians were famous for their parlour games with charades and twenty questions as important to the 19th century experience of Christmas as roasted goose and rampant diphtheria.
Star Wars Jedi: Survivor release date pops up on Steam, gets swiftly deleted
The release date has seemingly been spoiled ahead of an expected reveal
Disney+ Rolls Out New Tier With Ads — Why It Is Not a Bargain for Existing Customers
On Dec. 8, The Walt Disney Company launched its ad-supported subscription offering on Disney+. Customers now have the option to choose either the Basic plan for $7.99 per month or the Premium plan for...
Video Game Legends ToeJam & Earl Getting Their Own Movie
If you grew up with a Sega Genesis as your video game console, a couple of games are probably baked into your memory. Altered Beast. Sonic the Hedgehog. Streets of Rage. At least one or two versions of the EA NHL franchise, and ToeJam & Earl, the utterly indescribable (yet incredibly fun) game about a pair of alien rappers wandering around collecting pieces of their spaceship so they can return home.
knowtechie.com
ASUS teases new laptop with 3D OLED display
Asus has begun teasing one of its upcoming CES announcements, and it looks incredibly intriguing. We have received a set of teasers from Asus regarding a potential 3D OLED laptop, with each teaser revealing a bit more about the product. The first teaser is a video with the word “Asus”...
IGN
Single-Player Magic First-Person Shooter Immortals of Aveum Revealed
New California-based developer Ascendant Studios has announced its debut game: Immortals of Aveum. Described as a single-player magic shooter set within a new original world, Immortals of Aveum was revealed during The Game Awards this evening. The pre-rendered trailer revealed little, but it was confirmed Ascendant Studios has partnered with...
ComicBook
New Xbox Game Pass Game Delayed Before Release
A new title that was slated to come to Xbox Game Pass next week has been delayed for one reason or another. For the most part, Microsoft tends to announce its new slate of additions to Game Pass on the first day of each month. When this transpires, it also happens to list the dates on which these new games will formally arrive on Xbox Game Pass and its various tiers. And while delays following these announcements almost never happen, that hasn't proven to be true here in December 2022.
Oculus Quest 2 games releasing in December 2022 and beyond
The world of virtual reality games is always expanding, with new games released for your favorite devices every month. So we've put together a list of everything releasing this month for the Oculus Quest 2.
Armored Core 6 officially announced as FromSoftware's next game
Well I'll be damned, Armored Core VI is finally happening. FromSoftware's long-dormant series is finally making its return, as confirmed during The Game Awards this evening. Armored Core VI: Fires Of Rubicon will release at some point in 2023, although we don't have an exact release date yet. We also don't have much of a steer on what the game will actually look like, although a stunning CG trailer sets the tone nicely. You can take a look at that below.
