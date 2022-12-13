Read full article on original website
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina specialist, All-SEC selection, is put on scholarship
Hunter Rogers is about to wrap up his 3rd season with the South Carolina football team. The long snapper enter his 4th season as a scholarship athlete. Head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement at a team meeting while celebrating the team’s All-SEC picks. “The coaches, for the first...
saturdaydownsouth.com
South Carolina sees starting defender enter transfer portal, per report
Another Gamecock is leaving Columbia. According to On3’s Matt Zenitz, South Carolina starting pass rusher Gilber Edmond has entered the transfer portal. Edmond now becomes the 10th Gamecock to enter the portal since their season finale win over Clemson. A 1-year starter, Edmond played in 10 games this past...
Beamer talks opt outs, Gamecocks entering NCAA Transfer Portal
When South Carolina makes its way down to Jacksonville for the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl to face off against Notre Dame, it won’t have the same roster that it last took the field with. The Gamecocks (8-4) have seen some attrition to their roster since the win over their in-state...
Monteque Rhames Violent Attitude Is What Carolina Needs At EDGE
Edge rusher Monteque Rhames brings a fiery attitude to the field and is dominant enough to back it up. He makes for an excellent addition to this South Carolina defensive line.
Isaiah Jatta Decommits From South Carolina
Offensive tackle Isaiah Jatta has backed off his pledge from South Carolina and reopened his recruitment.
rockytopinsider.com
Star South Carolina Running Back Enters Transfer Portal
South Carolina running back Marshawn Lloyd announced his plans to enter the transfer portal Monday after two strong seasons in Columbia. Lloyd was one of the Gamecocks’ best players in recent years and was a go-to force in South Carolina’s offense this season. The former top 50 totaled 573 yards and nine touchdowns in nine games in 2022 for an average of 5.2 yards per carry and 64 yards per game.
WIS-TV
USC hires Loggains as offensive coordinator, extends contract for Lembo
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Gamecocks are bringing new talent in and holding on to its special teams coordinator a little longer. The USC Board approved the contract for Dowell Loggains as the new offensive coordinator for the football team. His contract starts Dec. 13, 2022 and runs through Dec. 31, 2025. His annual base salary is set at $1,000,000.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
Shots fired near Duke Energy facility in South Carolina, officials say
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Gunshots were fired near a power station in Ridgeway, South Carolina Wednesday, Duke Energy confirmed to Queen City News. Officials said gunfire was reported near the Wateree Hydro Station in Kershaw County. No one was injured in the incident and no outages were reported. There were also no reports […]
South Carolina man turns $15 lottery prize into $375,000 jackpot
A South Carolina man turned a $15 lottery prize into a $375,000 windfall by reinvesting his original winnings into another scratch-off ticket.
These South Carolina Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including a couple in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
WIS-TV
Railroad arm down in Columbia, blocking traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is advising drivers to avoid an area in Columbia due to a railroad arm falling on the road. Officials said the arm is down on Sunset Street and North Main Street and has been blocking traffic since at least 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, December 13.
abccolumbia.com
Leesburg Rd. situation resolved, subject receiving treatment
Richland Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Richland Co. deputies say they have responded to the 1500 block of Leesburg Rd. to a report of a person barricaded inside a home Tuesday. Investigators say the situation was resolved after a short time and “The subject involved in the incident is being transported to a local hospital to receive any assistance they require.”
Duke Energy Progress considering rate hike
SUMTER, S.C. — Discussions continued Monday night on a possible rate increase for Duke Energy Progress customers. The company, which serves residents in parts of Kershaw, Lee, Sumter, and Clarendon counties, is seeking roughly $19 for the average customer over the next two years. The second of three public...
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
How a former car wash on Gervais Street could solve flooding in Five Points
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A solution for flooding near Columbia’s Five Points could be coming soon. Columbia City Council is looking to turn a once popular business into a retention pond. Constan Car Wash was a bustling place with lots of vehicles looking to get clea, it was where...
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
abccolumbia.com
The Spirit of Lake Murray to set sail again Spring 2023
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The Spirit, Lake Murray’s only large charter vessel is expected to return in the Spring of 2023. The 80-foot yacht sailed from 2009-2019 and offered dinner cruises, sightseeing trips, and corporate events. She was purchased by Lake Murray Tour Partners in October and sailed to her new home near Agnew Lake Service in Ballentine, where she is undergoing a major overhaul.
columbiabusinessreport.com
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
