Dedham, MA

Massachusetts library to put up Christmas tree after backlash over its absence

By Julia Johnson
 2 days ago

A Massachusetts town will put up a Christmas tree in its library after its absence caused backlash and arguments in the community.

"To be clear, there is no ban on Christmas at the Dedham library," the library director said in a statement on Monday.

"The initial decision to not display a Christmas tree was the result of an ongoing review of all our holiday decorations and displays that started back in the spring. What has played out on social media is unfortunate, it has negatively impacted our staff and the community, and frankly, transpired before we had even started our seasonal decorating," the statement continued.

Earlier this month, a community member shared her regret that there was no tree set up in the library. "I found out today that my beautiful library will not have it’s Christmas tree this year. Zero explanation. When I asked, I was told 'people' were made uncomfortable last year looking at it," Lisa Desmond wrote on Facebook.

Desmond's post received nearly 600 comments and 246 reactions.


Days later, Desmond posted , "This found its way to my desk today. Apparently, this is a member of The Human Rights Commission. I am calling for her resignation. And yes, the police have been notified. For full transparency, I am sending this on my dinner break on my own device."

She shared two photographs of a social media comment from a woman named Diane Loud, who she says is a part of the town's Human Rights Commission.

"Lisa Desmond: F*** you. You knew what you were doing," the comment read. According to Loud and the town of Dedham, the library staff faced threats to their lives as a result of the controversy.

While the library will be displaying a tree, it says its review of decorations is not over. "We will continue to review decorations and displays to ensure they are welcoming, enriching, and reflective of our entire community," according to the statement.

