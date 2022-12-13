ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 7

Rastis
2d ago

And with the incoming administration the tax and spend will continue. Wolf has been a dumpster fire. Under Shapiro the whole dump will burn.

Reply
2
Related
FOX 43

PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm

PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

Messy weather day across Cumberland County

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday was a messy day across south central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County. “Stay home, this isn’t a storm you want to be out driving in," said Nate Wardle, emergency management coordinator for the Borough of Mechanicsburg. Mechanicsburg saw it all Thursday, from rain to...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania

What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Housing program coming to Northumberland County

Harrisburg, Pa. — A program to match homeowners and those needing temporary housing is expanding into an additional five counties, including Northumberland. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, will be coming to Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available...
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions

WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County

NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
29K+
Followers
11K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy