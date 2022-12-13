Read full article on original website
Rastis
2d ago
And with the incoming administration the tax and spend will continue. Wolf has been a dumpster fire. Under Shapiro the whole dump will burn.
local21news.com
What direction will Pennsylvania's infrastructure take down the road?
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHP) - Infrastructure has been in the spotlight this year, both on the state and federal levels. CBS 21 News sat down with the Pennsylvania Secretary of Transportation to discuss what developments the state saw this year and get a look into what changes remain ahead. “The infrastructure...
PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions on interstates in south central Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. — PennDOT lifted most speed and vehicle restrictions put into effect on interstates in south central Pennsylvania due to the icy conditions. Vehicle restrictions and 45-mph speed restrictions were implemented this morning on Interstate 83 in Cumberland, Dauphin and York counties, Interstate 81 in Franklin, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lebanon Counties, Interstate 283 from PA 283 to I-83 in Dauphin County, and Interstate 78 in Lebanon County.
Speed limit lowered on central Pa. highways ahead of snow, ice storm
The speed limit has dropped on most major highways as the midstate braces for several inches of snow, plus ice and wind. Forecasters are calling for up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, plus a tenth of an inch of ice. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday across south-central Pennsylvania.
PennDOT: Vehicle and speed restrictions for winter storm
PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will be implementing speed and vehicle restrictions ahead of and throughout the winter storm this week. The storm will begin with sleet and freezing rain overnight Wednesday into Thursday. Where necessary, PennDOT and PTC crews are actively pre-treating roadways ahead of the storm to help prevent ice from forming a bond with the pavement during the early stages of the storm. However, salt...
Messy weather day across Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Thursday was a messy day across south central Pennsylvania, including Cumberland County. “Stay home, this isn’t a storm you want to be out driving in," said Nate Wardle, emergency management coordinator for the Borough of Mechanicsburg. Mechanicsburg saw it all Thursday, from rain to...
Snow/ice/rain; casino plans; family fundraiser: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
What you need to know today, Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. High: 35; Low: 34. Wintry mix. Home explosion: A fundraiser has been started to help a Susquehanna Township family whose home was blown to bits after a contractor punctured a gas line while working there. Two people were hurt, including a 92-year-old neighbor, and a cat is missing. Residents and firefighters had been evacuated from the house minutes before it blew up Tuesday morning.
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
Three York County EMS services merge to become new First Capital EMS
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — First Capital EMS has combined West York Ambulance Inc., Grantley Fire & EMS and York Regional EMS in a move they say will better assist the area’s emergency response needs. “We service a large population, a large area of York County, which includes West...
Drivers urged to practice caution on the roads Thursday morning through wintery weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With snowy and icy weather conditions expected for Thursday morning alongside cold temperatures and high winds, drivers have been urged to drive with caution. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, various speed and vehicle...
Housing program coming to Northumberland County
Harrisburg, Pa. — A program to match homeowners and those needing temporary housing is expanding into an additional five counties, including Northumberland. The Pennsylvania Department of Aging announced that its Shared Housing and Resource Exchange Program, also known as SHARE, will be coming to Bucks, Lackawanna, Montgomery, Northumberland, and Philadelphia. The program began five years ago as a pilot in Pike, Wayne and Monroe counties and is also currently available...
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A crash that was causing backups Thursday morning on I-81 in Dauphin County has been cleared. PennDOT cameras showed delays in the northbound lanes at the Manada Gap Road exit. Again, the crash has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. Stay with WGAL...
Oxford Road (Route 1015) bridge replacement to begin in Straban Township
Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT announced today that a bridge replacement project on Oxford Road (Route 1015) in Adams County is expected to begin next week. The bridge spans Conewago Creek between Sharrer Mill Road and Plum Run Road, about a half mile north of Route 394 in Straban Township.
WGAL
News 8 checks Susquehanna Valley road conditions
WGAL is checking road conditions in Lebanon, Cumberland, Dauphin and Lancaster counties. Watch the video above for the latest. REAL-TIME DATA: WGAL's interactive map. ALERTS: Download the WGAL app and get traffic alerts on your phone. REPORT: The Susquehanna Valley's busiest roads, intersections. RADAR: See if the weather is having...
Police investigating car, plow crash in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is investigating a crash involving a car and a PennDOT plow. According to police, the crash occurred just before 4:45 a.m. on Dec. 15 in the 400 block of South Main Street, Penn Township. The two vehicles collided...
Medical marijuana company to lay off workers at McKeesport growing facility
Trulieve, a medical marijuana company with locations throughout Pennsylvania, is laying off an unspecified number of people at its growing facility in McKeesport. The company said in a statement the cuts are the “result of greater efficiencies throughout our supply chain and retail operations in the state.”. “Where possible,...
wnynewsnow.com
Wolf Admin Touts $4.5 Billion in Contract Spending with Small, Diverse and Veteran Businesses Since 2015
HARRISBURG, Pa. (Erie News Now) — Since taking office in 2015, the Wolf Administration says it has spent over $4.5 billion in state contracts with small, diverse, and veteran businesses across Pennsylvania. Fiscal Year 2021 saw a record in that spending, just shy of $1 billion. “I have always...
Hills Department Store Food Truck coming to Pennsylvania
Do you miss the smell of snack bar from the Hills Department Store? If you’re answer is yes, you’re in luck! Jason Powell from Aliquippa told ABC News Partner WTAE that he plans to create a snack bar, food truck style, that will travel to former Hills store location and serve treats from the department […]
FOX43.com
Pennsylvania among just six states that still have an inheritance tax
Benjamin Franklin once said, “In this world nothing can be said to be certain, except death and taxes.” In Pennsylvania, that includes death taxes.
wtae.com
DEP says Shell cracker plant exceeded emission limits, issues notice of violation
POTTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a notice of violation to Shell Chemicals for exceeding emissions limitations at its cracker plant in Beaver County. The DEP announced Wednesday that Shell's plant, which became fully operational in November, had violated the company's air quality plan.
WGAL
Pickup truck flips over in Lebanon County
NORTH CORNWALL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A pickup truck flipped over on a road Thursday morning in Lebanon County. The single-vehicle crash happened at 10:52 a.m. on the 2100 block of Quentin Road/Route 72 in North Cornwall Township. Photos from the scene showed a black truck on its roof on...
