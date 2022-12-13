ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Independent

Trump trails Liz Cheney for 2024 in surprising new red state poll

A surprising new poll from Republican stronghold Utah signals trouble ahead for Donald Trump - with voters favouring Liz Cheney over the former president for 2024. According to a recent poll, Republican voters in Utah - who overwhelmingly supported Mr Trump in both 2016 and 2020 - are beginning to pin their hopes on two of his most avowed rivals: outgoing Wyoming Rep Cheney and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.In the poll by Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics, Republican respondents had the one-term president finishing third among a field of potential 2024 GOP presidential candidates, a result that has...
UTAH STATE
The Guardian

Republicans are about to take their revenge on Joe Biden

Joe Biden needs to lawyer up. He’s about to see an onslaught of investigations into him, his appointees and their conduct that will now be launched by Republican-controlled congressional committees. It’s not impossible that a Republican-controlled congress could even try to push for his impeachment. The Republicans squeaked...
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Over half of registered voters find Trump Constitution comments disqualifying

A poll has found that 51% of registered voters believe former President Donald Trump's recent Constitution comments should disqualify him from holding office. The new poll from Quinnipiac University put Trump's disapproval rating at 59%, the highest since 2015, with 31% having a favorable opinion. Among Republican voters, however, he remains highly popular, with 70% having a favorable opinion. However, the poll also found that a slight majority of registered voters believe his apparent call to suspend the Constitution should suspend him from running altogether.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Growing number of Republicans view Trump unfavourably and want new leadership for GOP, poll finds

Republican voters appear to be shifting their gaze from Donald Trump as new polling shows the twice-impeached ex-president remaining at the centre of GOP politics was a significant motivating factor for voters who turned out for Democrats in last month’s midterm elections.A survey of 1,160 registered voters obtained by The Independent reveals that the attention still given to Mr Trump and his self-styled “Make America Great Again” movement a full two years after he lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden helped drive voters to the polls with the intent of stopping his allies from winning offices at the state...
FLORIDA STATE
Daily Montanan

The end of the road for Donald Trump

For six long years now Americans have been assailed by non-stop lies from Donald J. Trump, the twice-impeached former president who launched an attempted coup against Congress and relentlessly — albeit falsely — accused the election system of being rigged. But the midterms didn’t turn out to be the “red wave” he predicted. In fact, […] The post The end of the road for Donald Trump appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Republican fears grow that 'anti-Trump' war could 'guarantee Biden's reelection'

Republicans are looking toward 2024 with wary eyes because a split within the party over former President Donald Trump could allow Democrats to win big in the election. GOP members are concerned that the House and Senate, as well as the White House, could slip from their grasp if the party splits over backing Trump or moving forward with someone else.
GEORGIA STATE
The Independent

Voices: Trump’s superhero narrative is clearly laughable – but there is a sinister side to it too

“MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT!” former President Donald Trump blared from his social network Truth Social on Thursday morning. Trump then announced that he was releasing a Donald Trump Digital Trading Card collection (collect them all!) The cards depict Trump as a superhero. In one he stands in a Trump wrestling ring wearing a skintight costume, with flag cape, giant “T” on his chest, and rippling abs.The superhero imagery and the crass cash grab have both provoked a wave of mockery, as you’d expect. Reporter Maggie Haberman noted that Trump at one point had wanted to be wheeled out of Walter Reed hospital...
The Independent

Fox News ends Lara Trump contributor deal after Donald Trump’s presidential bid

Fox News has dropped Lara Trump as a paid contributor after her father-in-law announced he was making another run for president.A spokesperson for the network told the Los Angeles Times that Ms Trump, who is married to the former president’s son Eric, would no longer appear on the network.“We appreciate Lara’s valuable contributions across Fox News Media programming,” the spokesperson said. Her departure was due to the network’s policy of not employing contributors who are running for office or directly involved in campaigns, the Times wrote.However, some of the network’s most prominent voices have remained close to Mr Trump....
The Hill

The Memo: New controversies deepen GOP’s ‘extremist’ problem

The GOP has an image problem — and it’s not getting better. Republicans suffered a disappointing midterm election in part because moderate voters saw the party as too extreme. A string of new controversies isn’t doing anything to soften those edges. On Saturday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) told a gala in New York that…
GEORGIA STATE

