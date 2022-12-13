Read full article on original website
US Border Patrol Apprehensions & Update El Paso Alamogordo SectorsAlamogordo Conservative DailyAlamogordo, NM
Texas Governor's investigation into NGOs providing migrant aid criticized as “shameful and intimidating”Euri Giles | ClareifiTexas State
El Paso Mayor May Finally Declare a State of EmergencyTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso is in Debt $7.5 Million For Transporting Migrants To Other DestinationsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
El Paso new ground zero for illegal border crossings; over 7,000 last weekendLauren JessopEl Paso, TX
Former Head of Border Patrol Says Governor Abbott Needs to Remove Texas Migrants
Mark Morgan and Texas Governor AbbottPhoto byTwitter. A long-serving public official comes out and told NewsMax, that Texas Governor Greg Abbott needs to remove migrants and send them back to Mexico. Mark Morgan made these remarks on November 28, 2022, while speaking at the Wake Up America interview.
U.S. Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. killed chasing migrants crossing border
MISSION, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - United States Border Patrol agent Raul Humberto Gonzalez, Jr. was killed in an ATV crash while chasing a group of migrants crossing the border near Mission.Agent Gonzalez was traveling at high speed on Dec. 7 when he crashed. The 38-year-old father of two was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.Gonzalez previously served with the United States Department of Homeland Security - Customs and Border Protection - United States Border Patrol for more than ten years. He was assigned to the Rio Grande Valley Sector McAllen Station. Republican Congresswoman Mayra Flores, who represents South Texas, tweeted a tribute to him.He is survived by his two children, father, grandmother, brother, aunts, uncles and girlfriend.
El Paso residents near border say migrants are coming up to their homes asking for help
An El Paso neighborhood next to the Border Highway is seeing an increase in migrants.
Three Border Patrol agents die by suicide in three weeks
The unprecedented crisis at the southern border appears to be taking a toll on rank-and-file Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers — with three agents taking their lives in November. This brings the 2022 total suicides within the agency to 14, more than any year in over a decade, sources told The Post. “It’s a very serious epidemic that’s happening within the agency,” said US Rep. Tony Gonzales (R-Texas), whose congressional district runs along the US-Mexico border from Del Rio to El Paso. While there’s no single reason attributed for the spike in agent suicides, Gonzales feels the ongoing migrant crisis —...
Arizona sheriffs fire back after Biden scoffs at border visit: 'Slap in the face to every American'
Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joined "Fox & Friends" to react to Biden's statement that there are "more important things to do" than visit the southern border.
Migrants brave bitter cold on El Paso streets
“The cold took us by surprise. We did not know it would get this cold,” said a Nicaraguan migrant who found himself homeless after U.S. immigration authorities released him from a processing center Monday afternoon.
Washington Examiner
Nightmare before Christmas: Border Patrol agents reveal fears about collapse of Title 42
EXCLUSIVE — Thousands of U.S. Border Patrol agents are bracing for a monumental migration event at the southern border with Mexico that is expected to take place when pandemic policy Title 42 ends just days before Christmas, according to six employees who spoke with the Washington Examiner. “Title 42...
San Angelo LIVE!
Del Rio Border Agents Intercept Huge Wave of Illegal Migrants Crossing the Rio Grande Thursday
DEL RIO – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to Del Rio Sector encountered a large group of 704 illegal migrants, in a single event, shortly after they illegally entered the United States. On Dec. 8, at approximately 3:20 a.m., a large group of migrants illegally crossed the Rio Grande...
Migrants Attacked Customs and Border Patrol, and It Wasn't the First Time
On November 2, 2022, a U.S. Border Patrol agent was attacked by migrants. Migrants were attempting to cross the Texas-Mexican border and the Border Patrol fired back with pepper balls at the crowd along the El Paso border. Migrants are waiting in Mexico until Title 42 is lifted on December 20 after a federal judge declared disallowed the COVID era ruling.
Immigration attorney receives hundreds of calls, migrants asking if they can cross after Title 42 ruling
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — With five weeks left until the stay order ends on Title 42, an El Paso immigration attorney says they have received hundreds of calls per day. Nicolas Palazzo the Senior Attorney at Las Americas Immigrant Advocacy says migrants are calling asking if they can now cross the border. “The word spread […]
Chaos erupts as Mexican authorities evict 500 Venezuelan migrants from border camp
Fires burned and scuffles broke out as Mexican authorities attempted to clear out a migrant camp of 500 to 800 people, most Venezuelans, feet away from the US border on Sunday. “You can’t do this to us — there are children here!” cried one migrant woman during the chaotic scene in Juarez, Mexico, across the border from overrun El Paso, Texas. The camp started in mid-October, after President Biden announced pandemic-era restrictions would be applied to Venezuelans seeking asylum in the US. That meant people being expelled from the country to Mexico if they crossed the border illegally. Venezuelans who had already...
Kait 8
Border Patrol: Officers find $3M worth of meth concealed with carrots at US-Mexico border
(Gray News) - Officers say they were able to seize a concealed shipment of methamphetamine worth millions of dollars from entering the United States. According to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, more than $3 million worth of meth was discovered in a shipment of carrots at the Otay Mesa Cargo Facility in San Diego on Dec. 1.
A Crackdown on the MS-13 Is Causing More Arrests at US Border
The number of alleged MS-13 gang members arrested at the U.S.-Mexico border has spiked by almost 200 percent in the last year, likely the result of El Salvador’s intensifying crackdown on gangs. U.S. border authorities detained 312 suspected members of the MS-13 during the 2022 fiscal year that ended...
Illegal immigrants crossing easily into Texas caught on video, but not by Border Patrol
A video has been posted to social media that shows how easy it is for some people to get across the southern border into Texas. Instagram user @therealfitfamelpaso posted the video, which Fox News then reposted. The footage shows fourteen illegal immigrants crossing a border fence separating Mexico from Texas before avoiding traffic along State Highway 375.
Omahans greet bus from U.S. southern border, filled with asylum-seeking migrants
A charter bus carrying 39 asylum seekers from seven countries arrived Tuesday in Omaha, where local volunteers temporarily will host the group that was part of an overflow at the U.S. border.
The Latest Law For Migrants Entering Texas Changes Again
Laws and guidelines continue to evolve for processing migrants that are crossing the Texas-Mexican border. This week as the weather gets below-freezing temperatures in southwest Texas, migrants see a small victory.
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Dramatic video shows immigrants easily hop border wall in Texas, narrowly avoid highway traffic
Shocking footage shows illegal immigrants jumping over the border wall from Mexico and running straight into oncoming traffic on a busy Texas highway — dodging cars traveling at deadly speeds. Videos posted to Instagram show two groups totaling 13 migrants dropping from the 30-foot border wall, running over Loop 375 state highway in El Paso and straight into America — with no border patrol in sight. In one video a driver in traffic records migrants walking through an opening in the chain link fence on the north side of the border barrier. “Look at this. You got a brother tripping,” he yells as...
Texas border patrol agents seize over $14 million in cocaine and Fentanyl
Border Patrol agents in Texas stopped three vehicles entering the U.S. and found a total of 1,500 pounds of drugs with a street value of over $14 million.
Mexico shuts down large migrant camp in the south
MEXICO CITY (AP) — The Mexican government has dismantled a massive migrant camp in the southern state of Oaxaca where tens of thousands migrants have obtained temporary transit documents on their way to the United States border. The move comes just days before a Dec. 21 deadline set by...
