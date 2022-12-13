Read full article on original website
Cannabis Business Robbed in Santa Rosa; Suspects on the Loose
Multiple suspects are still on the loose after a break-in at a cannabis dispensary business on Empire Industrial Court in Santa Rosa. Investigators say the suspects pried open the front doors of a cannabis distribution center, but that wasn’t their first plan. It appears they first tried to crash a vehicle into a warehouse door on Tuesday morning. The doors to surrounding businesses also looked like they’d been crashed into. The suspects made off with several cannabis-related items. Detectives believe there were six to eight suspects in two vehicles.
NBC Bay Area
Former Rohnert Park Cop Accused of Weed Heists During Traffic Stops Faces New Charges
A former Rohnert Park police officer accused of stealing cash and cannabis from drivers along the Sonoma-Mendocino County border is facing new federal charges. A superseding indictment returned Tuesday by a grand jury added four new criminal counts against Joseph Huffaker, including impersonating a federal officer and falsifying records in a federal investigation.
mendofever.com
Burglary Crew Hits Two Santa Rosa Cannabis Businesses in 48 Hours—Law Enforcement Says Crimes ‘Appear to be Linked’
The following is a press release issued by the Santa Rosa Police Department. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On December 15, 2022, at 3:46 AM, Santa Rosa Police Department officers responded to a...
ksro.com
Palms Inn Stabbing Victim Identified by Sheriff’s Office; No Arrests Made
The victim of Tuesday’s deadly stabbing at a former motel just outside of Santa Rosa has been identified as a 36-year-old man from Rohnert Park. William Woodard had been living at the Palms Inn, which is now a permanent supportive housing facility, since late last year. He was found lying in a pool of blood in his room on the second story of the building and died at a hospital. The suspect is still on the loose and the motive is not known.
ksro.com
Man Stabbed to Death at Palms Inn Near Santa Rosa
Police continue to search for a suspect after a stabbing death at the Palms Inn near Santa Rosa. The former motel now houses people transitioning out of homelessness. A man was stabbed to death there early Tuesday morning. No arrests have been made and investigators are still reviewing evidence to figure out what led up to the stabbing. Detectives have collected evidence from a unit on the first floor and from an area on the second floor.
North Bay man charged with manslaughter over drug overdose deaths
NOVATO, Calif. (KRON) – Two Marin County residents overdosed on illegal drugs, including fentanyl, after they were given the drugs at a party where two people overdosed but survived, according to the Novato Police Department. The man who furnished the narcotics, Lucas Novick, 26 of San Rafael, has been arrested and booked into Marin County […]
Person dies of overdose at Concord BART station
CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A person died of a drug overdose at the Concord BART station, according to an update from the BART police log. Police said the male victim was given a dose of Narcan, but it was unsuccessful. Narcan is a drug that can restore people’s breathing after an overdose. Police responded to […]
EXCLUSIVE: Novato police SWAT leader guns down neighbor's dog, releases video to defend actions
The dog had killed two chickens, but a police use of force expert says the officer -- who is head of the Novato SWAT team and their expert in de-escalation -- should not have opened fire as the dog's elderly owners looked on, horrified.
Jasper Wu: Rival gang shootout led to child's death on Oakland highway; 3 arrested, officials say
The Alameda County District Attorney's office announced on Thursday that three arrests were made in connection to the fatal Oakland freeway shooting of 23-month-old Jasper Wu last year.
Novato police arrest suspect that allegedly provided drugs that led to two fatal overdoses
NOVATO (CBS SF) – Novato police arrested a man Monday suspected of giving fentanyl to two people at a party who overdosed on the drug back in August.Officers arrested 26-year-old San Rafael resident Lucas Novick Monday on two counts of Involuntary Manslaughter and two counts of Furnishing Narcotics. He was booked into Marin County Jail, where he remains as of Thursday.The arrest stems from an incident on the afternoon of Aug. 16, when officers received reports of two dead men at a home on Cambridge Street in Novato. Officers arrived at the residence around 1:45 p.m. to find the bodies...
Gang members arrested in 2021 shooting death of toddler Jasper Wu on I-880 in Oakland
OAKLAND -- More than 13 months after toddler Jasper Wu was killed in a freeway shooting in Oakland, authorities on Thursday announced three gang members had been arrested in the case.Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O'Malley said Thursday that the November 6, 2021 shooting involved two rival gang members shooting it out on Interstate Highway 880 in the middle of the day."How could this horrific tragedy have happened? It happened because two rival gangs were having a rolling gun battle on Highway 880 ... across the freeway at 2 o'clock in the afternoon," said O'Malley. The three suspects were identified as...
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Cop Dies in Apparent Suicide at Station, Leaves Five Children
Tiburon police sergeant Sean Christopher died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound while on duty at a police station on Dec. 12. Christopher was reportedly alone in a police locker room around 12:45 p.m. Monday when he took his own life, officials told the Tiburon newspaper, The Ark. Christopher had...
ksro.com
Two Carjacking Suspects Arrested Near Santa Rosa Sunday Morning
Two carjacking suspects were arrested near Santa Rosa thanks to the aid of the Sheriff’s K-9 unit. On Sunday morning, a man picked up two people in the 3300 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. They traveled less than a mile when one of the suspects threatened the driver with a knife and demanded money while the other damaged a seat. The driver gave them cash and ran away. Sheriff’s deputies identified the suspects as Robert Ross III and Sherry Varela. Varela was arrested without incident on Ott Drive and Ross was found riding a bicycle on Santa Rosa Avenue near Todd Road. After refusing to stop, the K9 was deployed. The dog bit Ross on the arm and forced him to stop. Medical aid was given to him before he was arrested. Deputies found the victim’s car and returned it to him the same day.
Pontiac GTO driver arrested with meth, loaded handgun in Santa Rosa
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Police arrested a 38-year-old man suspected of possessing methamphetamine and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop Wednesday night. The Santa Rosa man was driving a black Pontiac GTO in the area of Armory Drive and Illinois Street about 7:45 p.m. when officers from the Santa Rosa Police Department Special […]
4 stopped by officers after over $1K worth of merchandise stolen from Alameda store: police
ALAMEDA, Calif. (KRON) — Four people were linked to a report of retail theft Tuesday night at South Shore Shopping Center, the Alameda Police Department announced on Facebook. Around 7 p.m., four individuals exited a store at the shopping center and were stopped by police. An investigation revealed that over $1,000 worth of merchandise was […]
ksro.com
Clearlake Oaks Woman Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Murder
A woman from Clearlake Oaks has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison for killing a man from Rohnert Park. The now-58-year-old Tammy Sue Grogan-Robinson shot her ex-boyfriend to death in July of 2021. She was convicted of first-degree murder on November 10th. Grogan-Robinson was the first person to report the shooting to police, who found 56-year-old Charles Vernon McClelland dead inside her home. Prosecutors say the couple had been in an on again-off again relationship for five years.
ksro.com
Man Arrested in Sonoma County with Stolen CHP Badge
A Richmond man was arrested in Sonoma County for negligently firing a gun and falsely identifying himself as a CHP officer. Gunshots were reported Thursday night as well as a car stuck in mud in the 1000 block of Wilfred Avenue. A responding deputy found the suspect, 49-year-old Elmer Rodriguez Monterrosa, near the car displaying signs of being under the influence. Monterrosa told the deputy he was a police officer while wearing a CHP badge around his neck. The deputy quickly determined Monterrosa wasn’t an officer and that the badge was stolen. The deputy then recovered a .40 caliber handgun and spent shell casings near the car. A box of ammunition and magazines were also found in the car.
kymkemp.com
Argentinian Man Arrested in Connection With $20,000 Robbery at Boonville Market
On 12-09-2022 at 2:40 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies were dispatched to a reported arm robbery at the Mi Esperanza Market located at 14289 Highway 128 in Boonville, California. It was reported a person, possibly an adult male, had entered the business with a handgun and committed an armed...
Woman surrenders after alleged kidnapping and 12-hour standoff with police
SAN BRUNO, Calif. (KRON) — A woman surrendered after a 12-hour standoff with police over a kidnapping on Tuesday, according to the San Bruno Police Department. The incident took place on the 100 block of Portola Way just before 1 a.m. SBPD dispatch received a report of a male victim in distress in the area, […]
Mendocino armed robbery suspect arrested before flight to Argentina
MENDOCINO COUNTY – Authorities in Mendocino County announced that a man suspected in an armed robbery last week has been arrested while attempting to take a flight from New York to his native Argentina.According to the Mendocino County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the Mi Esperanza market in the town of Boonville on the afternoon of December 9.Deputies said a suspect, who was wearing a face covering and was armed with a handgun, confronted a store employee working alone. The suspect told the employee to be silent as he went behind the counter and stole an estimated $20,000 from a cash drawer, before leaving the scene on foot.During the investigation, detectives identified the suspect as 22-year-old Matias Tomas Vietto of Philo. Detectives learned he told friends he was leaving California to return to Argentina and found out Vietto had booked a flight from New York to his home country scheduled for December 10.An arrest warrant was obtained for Vietto. On Monday night, the New York Police Department arrested Vietto as he attempted to fly. Additional details about his arrest were not immediately available.Deputies said Tuesday that Vietto is being held in New York pending extradition back to California.
