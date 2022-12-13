ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBC Los Angeles

Amazon Avoids Multibillion-Dollar Fine as It Reaches EU Antitrust Settlement

Amazon on Tuesday made a series of commitments to address allegations from the European Union that the company was using independent sellers' data to its advantage. The European Commission said that Amazon committed to stop using non-public data on independent sellers for its retail business, among other changes. The company...
NBC Los Angeles

Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says

LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
NBC Los Angeles

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Premarket: Rite Aid, Nike, FedEx and Others

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Rite Aid (RAD) – Rite Aid jumped 8.4% in the premarket after reporting a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat Wall Street forecasts, helped by accelerated sales growth at its retail operations. However, the drugstore operator lowered its full-year guidance due to various issues, including seasonal markdowns.
NBC Los Angeles

European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
NBC Los Angeles

Why Your New Gift Card Might Have a $0 Balance

Richard Zelinka often sends Vanilla Visa gift cards to his sister in San Diego. But recently, she had a problem. “She called me one time and said, ‘The last cards you sent me had money taken out of them,’” Zelinka said. The cards, which totaled $900, had...
SAN DIEGO, CA

