NBC Los Angeles

How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives

The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom

Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in the Spring Under Provision Tucked Inside $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill

Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says

LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say

The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 3%, Leading Gains in Asia-Pacific; Yen Strengthens

This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.76%, with property and technology stocks leading gains. In mainland China, Shanghai...
European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens

This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
Fake Jobs, Bogus Diploma: Did an NY Republican Make Up His Resume?

George Santos claimed victory last month in a historic race for New York's 3rd Congressional District: it was the first time in the nation's history that two openly LGBTQ congressional candidates were going head-to-head. In January, the Republican is expected to be welcomed into the new Congress alongside other first-time...
China's Economy Looks Different Than It Was Going Into the Pandemic

BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com this year replaced Huawei, hit by U.S. restrictions, as the largest non-state-owned enterprise in China by revenue.
Read How Much Trump Paid — Or Didn't Pay — in Taxes Each Year

The amount of income, deductions and taxes paid by former President Donald Trump as disclosed in his annual federal tax returns while serving in the White House was detailed in a new report. The report by the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation was posted online shortly after the...

