Congress may pass new retirement rules. These 7 changes are on the table
New retirement rules could make it easier for Americans to accumulate retirement savings — and less costly to withdraw them, if lawmakers pass their end-of-year omnibus spending package.
How Former Crypto King Sam Bankman-Fried and Friends Quietly Donated to Political Groups and Relatives
The campaign finance violations detailed in a 14-page indictment against one-time crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried are numerous and varied. Prosecutors accuse the FTX founder of conspiring with others to make and receive illegal campaign donations, hide them, misuse corporate contributions and of improperly using a conduits to hide who was giving the money.
FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried Will Fly From Bahamas to U.S. Wednesday to Face Criminal Charges
Sam Bankman-Fried is set to fly to the U.S., where he faces multiple criminal charges tied to the collapse of his crypto exchange FTX. Doan Cleare, Bahamas' acting commissioner of corrections, confirmed that Bankman-Fried will head to the U.S. on federal aircraft following his third courtroom hearing this week. FTX...
Jan. 6 committee discovered Trump witness got offer to make her "financially very comfortable"
Former President Donald Trump is displayed on a screen during the final House Select Committee hearing to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the US Capitol, on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 19, 2022. (AL DRAGO/POOL/AFP via Getty Images) Rep. Zoe Lofgren, D-Calif., revealed on Monday that witnesses...
While advising Trump on judges, Conway sold her business to a firm with ties to judicial activist Leonard Leo
The move adds to a growing picture of how groups associated with Leo helped advance the conservative legal agenda.
Americans could claim one-time payment from Wells Fargo $3.7billion pot settlement – see if you’re owed money
WELLS Fargo is facing the largest fine they've ever had to pay after 16million customers were affected by bad banking practices. The bank has been ordered to pay $3.7billion in fines and refunds to customers. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) ordered Wells Fargo to repay $2billion to consumers and...
Russia Issues Dire Warning Over Ukraine's Fate if U.S. Delivers Weapons
The warning came against the backdrop of Volodymyr Zelensky's U.S. visit—the first time the leader has left his country since the war began.
Donald Trump Demands Reinstatement, Suggests Overthrowing Government
One day after the January 6 committee referred him for criminal prosecution over the riots, Trump insists that Biden was elected by "cheating and fraud."
Op-Ed: U.S. Manufacturing Needs Federal Funding to Protect National Security, Spur Innovation Boom
Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., is vice chairman of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence, and a member of the appropriations and foreign relations committees while Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., is a member of the House oversight, agriculture and armed services committees. The lawmakers are co-sponsors of the National Development Strategy and Coordination Act.
Millions at Risk of Losing Medicaid in the Spring Under Provision Tucked Inside $1.7 Trillion Federal Spending Bill
Millions of people who enrolled in Medicaid during the pandemic risk losing their coverage starting in the spring under Congress' $1.7 trillion government funding bill. Congress had previously barred states from kicking people off Medicaid for the duration of the Covid public health emergency, which has led to a historic number of people enrolled.
Hagerty, Manchin Propose $10,000 Threshold for Venmo, PayPal Tax Reporting Change — Up From $600
Americans have been bracing for a new reporting change for third-party payment networks like Venmo or PayPal. Sens. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., and Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., will propose to raise the tax reporting threshold to $10,000 from $600 for 2022. Sen. Bill Hagerty, R-Tenn., will file an amendment to the $1.7...
Investors Should Look to ‘Good Quality Corporate Debt and Gold' in 2023, Strategist Says
LONDON — As fundamentals hold up and tight financial conditions weigh on stock markets, corporate debt and gold could be strong investment options in 2023, according to Michael Howell, managing director at CrossBorder Capital. A slowing economy, tightening financial conditions and rising yields might typically prompt greater stress in...
House Probe of Jan. 6 Pro-Trump Riot Is Cooperating With DOJ Special Counsel, Reports Say
The House Jan. 6 select committee is providing documents to the Department of Justice as the agency conducts multiple probes involving former President Donald Trump, multiple news outlets reported. The committee's reportedly extensive cooperation was revealed after the panel voted to refer Trump to the DOJ for possible criminal prosecution.
Hong Kong Stocks Rise Nearly 3%, Leading Gains in Asia-Pacific; Yen Strengthens
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets. Asia-Pacific shares traded higher on the optimism on Wall Street as stocks saw a boost from upbeat earnings and a strong consumer confidence reading. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index rose 2.76%, with property and technology stocks leading gains. In mainland China, Shanghai...
European Markets Head for a Positive Open as Investor Sentiment Brightens
This is CNBC's live blog covering European markets. European markets are heading for a positive open on Wednesday, reversing a negative trend seen in the previous trading session. Regional markets were lower Tuesday as investors were caught off guard after Japan's central bank widened its cap on 10-year Japanese government...
Fake Jobs, Bogus Diploma: Did an NY Republican Make Up His Resume?
George Santos claimed victory last month in a historic race for New York's 3rd Congressional District: it was the first time in the nation's history that two openly LGBTQ congressional candidates were going head-to-head. In January, the Republican is expected to be welcomed into the new Congress alongside other first-time...
China's Economy Looks Different Than It Was Going Into the Pandemic
BEIJING — The Chinese economy of 2023 almost definitely won't look like the Chinese economy of 2019. Real estate has slumped under Beijing's crackdown. Exports have tapered off following a surge. Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com this year replaced Huawei, hit by U.S. restrictions, as the largest non-state-owned enterprise in China by revenue.
Read How Much Trump Paid — Or Didn't Pay — in Taxes Each Year
The amount of income, deductions and taxes paid by former President Donald Trump as disclosed in his annual federal tax returns while serving in the White House was detailed in a new report. The report by the staff of the Joint Committee on Taxation was posted online shortly after the...
Dan Yergin Says There's a Chance Oil Could Go as High as $121 a Barrel When China Fully Reopens
S&P Global's base case forecast for oil prices is $90 a barrel for 2023, but Dan Yergin warns there are major uncertainties looming over markets. For example, he said there's a chance prices could retake $120 when China fully reopens — that would be around the same level as March highs after Russia invaded Ukraine.
