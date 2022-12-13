Read full article on original website
Ministers to release papers relating to firm recommended by Michelle Mone
Labour force move to release material about awarding of contract to PPE Medpro through humble address in Commons
BBC
Wisbech hotel will not be used to house migrants, council told
A council has welcomed the news that the Home Office will not be placing migrants in a town hotel. Fenland District Council was informed last month that the government planned to house migrants in the 45-room Elme Hall Hotel in Wisbech. The local authority objected, claiming the building - and...
BBC
Oxfordshire MPs criticise council's SEND provision
Four MPs have said the improvement of a county council's special educational needs and disabilities provision has been "glacial". Oxfordshire's Conservative MPs also told the Department for Education they were experiencing difficulties dealing with the authority. The county council - run by a Liberal Democrat, Labour, and Green coalition -...
Calls for probe after leaked footage reveals top Scottish Government official boasting that part of his job is 'breaking up' the United Kingdom
Scotland's top civil servant has been urged to launch a probe after a senior Scottish Government official said part of his job was 'breaking up' the UK. A leaked video shows Ken Thomson, the Scottish Government's director-general of strategy and external affairs, telling colleagues his title helps open doors in Whitehall.
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
Rishi Sunak ‘absolutely shocked’ by Michelle Mone allegations
No 10 confirms Tory party has taken no action against Mone and she lost whip by taking leave of absence
BBC
E-scooters: Kent police commissioner issues Christmas gift warning
Kent's police and crime commissioner (PCC) has urged the public not to buy e-scooters as Christmas presents this year. It is illegal to use the devices on public roads, with Canterbury and Medway highlighted as problem areas by Matthew Scott. There have been 12 deaths involving e-scooters in the UK...
BBC
Telephone fraud: Older people targeted in bogus police scam
Telephone scammers posed as police officers to target older people on multiple occasions in December, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said. Nine incidents were reported in Belfast last Tuesday and Wednesday. In most cases, those targeted were told they were being called in relation to fraudulent activity...
BBC
Police call handler Joshua Tilt jailed for sharing body photo
A police call handler has been jailed for sharing a photo that showed a dead teenager who had been hit by a train. Joshua Tilt, who worked for British Transport Police, posted the image of 18-year-old Lewis Williams, from Slough, on a WhatsApp group in June. Tilt, 31, pleaded guilty...
Tour company’s planning failures contributed to paddleboarders’ deaths – report
Planning failures by a tour company contributed to the deaths of four paddleboarders in south-west Wales, an investigation has found.A report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) found that the people who led the tour during which the deaths happened in Haverfordwest, Pembrokshire, “did not have the training, experience or qualifications” required.Paul O’Dwyer, 42, from Port Talbot; Morgan Rogers, 24, from Merthyr Tydfil; Nicola Wheatley, 40, from Swansea; and Andrea Powell, 41, from Bridgend, died on the Cleddau River on October 30 last year.Mr O’Dwyer, Ms Rogers and Ms Wheatley were declared dead at the scene.Ms Powell was taken...
BBC
Queen's death events cost Edinburgh council £500,000
City of Edinburgh Council has asked the UK Treasury for more than £500,000 to cover the costs of events to mark the Queens's death. The city played a major role in the days following the late monarch's death in September. The late Queen's coffin was transported from Balmoral to...
BBC
Calls for push payment scam refunds for all
All victims who are tricked into sending money to scammers should be refunded by their banks, a consumer group has said. Which? said victims face a "lottery" when it comes to getting their money back. At the moment, a voluntary code means some victims are compensated, but others are not.
Traces of suspected cocaine found after parties in Liz Truss’s grace-and-favour house, say staff
Exclusive: White powder residue found after events held at Chevening and Downing Street, say sources
‘Millions missing out on GP appointments’ – Labour
Millions of people are struggling to get GP appointments and as a result some patients will not have serious medical conditions diagnosed until it is “too late”, Labour has warned.The party has made new estimates based on the latest GP appointment figures for England with the GP Patient Survey data.According to the survey, some 13.8% of patients did not get an appointment the last time they tried to book one.I’m really worried that among those millions of patients unable to get an appointment, there could be serious conditions going undiagnosed until it’s too lateWes StreetingWith almost 32 million GP appointments...
BBC
NI Protocol: Poots' suspension of Brexit checks unlawful, court rules
Edwin Poots' instruction to halt checks on goods entering Northern Ireland from GB was unlawful and taken for political reasons, the High Court has ruled. The court quashed the instruction of the former Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) agriculture minister. The DUP opposes the Northern Ireland Protocol, which imposed the checks.
Imminent Cumbria coalmine decision likely to cause new Tory split
Expected approval for coalmine opening could provoke backlash from party’s many opposing voices
BBC
Whitehaven: West Cumbria coal mine opponents consider legal challenge
Opponents of the UK's first deep coal mine for 30 years are considering a legal challenge over its approval. The Woodhouse Colliery scheme has been given the green light by Communities Secretary Michael Gove. The mine near Whitehaven in Cumbria would dig up coking coal for steel production in the...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'Harry's jibe' and 'NHS in crisis'
Both the Guardian and the Express lead on senior Tories calling on Rishi Sunak to step in and end the nurses' pay dispute. "For Nurses, For Britain, Sit Down And Sort This Out" is the Express's headline. The Guardian says the prime minister's being implored to ask the independent pay...
Suella Braverman says UK must ‘end these crossings’ after Channel deaths
MPs demand new pathways to apply for refugee status as four people die during small boat crossing
BBC
Welsh government budget: What does it mean for me?
Public services face a "perfect storm of financial pressures", the Welsh government said as it unveiled its spending plans for next year. Finance Minister Rebecca Evans said her budget would top up NHS funding and help vulnerable people through the cost of living crisis. But ministers have ruled out raising...
