Fighting for a miracle: Martin family hopes for final treatment for 3-year-old Tommy Martin

Three-year-old Tommy Martin has spent the better part of his life in hospitals with leukemia and various other health issues, but continues the fight with his family who is hoping for a miracle through Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy.



Martin was diagnosed Dec. 27, 2020 with B-cell Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, went into relapse in October and has been undergoing treatment ever since. His almost two-year struggle has taken place at Cooks Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth and currently at Texas Children’s Cancer and Hematology Centers in Houston.



“Now that we’re at TCH, (...) he has done amazing. He has fought and he has been able to come out of the hospital, whereas at Cooks, he wasn’t going to be able until after he got his T-cells. We were going to be required to stay there in Fort Worth for a good significant amount of time as well. But they weren’t as concerned about his blood levels, which when the chemo first started and everything, it concerned me a lot. They said ‘That’s just how (...) the chemo affects your body.’ And when we came to TCH, they said, ‘That’s not the case.’ His blood cells have to be able to come back so that he can level out his body and be able to function better,” Tommy’s mother Kati Martin said. “It’s been a difficult road for him as far as him being able to learn to talk and continue walking. He has never learned how to run just because his pain levels are very severe. Because of him having neuropathy, he may never learn how to run.”



Tommy has undergone multiple rounds of chemotherapy which his mother said could potentially cause cancers and other problems in the future. Martin said since he was 14-months old Tommy has been in and out of hospitals.



“He’s not known any different than this. So the fight, in my opinion, is a lot easier than if he were 14 or 15 years old going through this same situation. I think it would be different, but the pain it has caused him to fight his life in a different way. (...) He has had to put other things aside to where he can focus on other things. He has at times done nothing but sleep 20 to 23 hours a day because of his pain levels,” Martin said. “He was on the ventilator due to his immune system being so weak. Because of his immune system being so weak, he got COVID, the rhinovirus and two different types of strep throat all at the same time. That caused a lot of mucus in his body that he could not get up. It was too thick for him to possibly cough it up and get it out of his body. And because of that, he almost had his left lung collapse all the way. His right lung partially collapsed and that is what caused him to have the ventilator in the first place.”



For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.