Graham, TX

City negotiating over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed from Executive Inn

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
The Graham City Council approved the city to enter into negotiations with the previous owner of the Executive Inn regarding over $20,000 in Hotel Occupancy Taxes owed to the city. An informal audit from the city determined the hotel failed to remit taxes for 63 months, from July 2017 through September 2022.

Hotel owners, operators and managers must collect state and local hotel occupancy taxes from their guests who rent a room or space in a hotel, according to the Texas State Comptroller. The state collects 6% of the cost of the room, while the city takes 7% of the cost of a room within the city limits and Young County takes 3% within the unincorporated limits of the county.

The funding can only be used by entities to directly promote tourism and the convention and hotel industry. The city performed the informal audit on the Executive Inn in 2021 with an agreement for repayment not concluded at that time, according to the city manager.

“Through the informal audit, city staff determined that the Executive Inn did fail to properly remit their hotel tax during July 2017 through September 2022,” City Manager Eric Garretty said Thursday, Dec. 8. “Larry’s been working (...) to determine exactly what that number is. He’s been working with the previous owner. The property has changed hands. The owner seems willing to negotiate with us and we’d like to try to negotiate a settlement with him for those back taxes that are owed.”

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

Graham Leader

