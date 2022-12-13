ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City approves taser lease agreement for GPD

By Thomas Wallner
Graham Leader
Graham Leader
 3 days ago
The Graham City Council approved negotiating and finalizing a contract with Axon Enterprise, Inc. for 12 non-lethal force tasers for Graham Police Department under a five-year lease agreement not to exceed $8,200 per year, or a total of $41,000 from November 2022 through November 2026.

According to the non-binding budgetary estimate from Axon Enterprise, Inc., the estimated delivery of the tasers and associated equipment and cartridges would be Thursday, Dec. 15. The council approved City Manager Eric Garretty to move forward with the negotiations after he gave an update with GPD Chief Brent Bullock and GPD Sergeant Chris Post during the council meeting Thursday, Dec. 8.

“As you know, these pieces of equipment they age out and that’s kind of where we’re at and the (police) chief’s trying to come up with a plan when we replace a couple each year and make sure the officers remain fully equipped,” Garretty said. “(...) Chief (Bullock) looked at it and he thinks this first year that he can use a separate set of money, some of the seizure money. I think there’s a separate fund. Can’t guarantee that every year, (...) but this first year, there’s no impact to the general fund for allowing him to move forward with this lease program on the tasers.”

Bullock said Post serves as the taser instructor and manages the tasers for the department. Post said the tasers have a recommended lifespan of five years and their use varies based on need within the department.

For the full story, see the Wednesday, Dec. 14 edition of The Graham Leader.

