ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WPTV West Palm Beach

Test anxiety: How to help kids overcome it

By Ashley Glass
WPTV West Palm Beach
WPTV West Palm Beach
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F09Sz_0jh9XAXo00

Taylor Grant, a fourth-grade student, is glad to talk about her summer vacation, her teacher for the new school year and her favorite subject in the classroom, but she gets tense when asked how she feels the night before a test.

"Scared and nervous," she said.

"You just want to pull all that anxiety off your kids and put it on yourself," Taylor's mom, Stephanie Grant, added.

At times, Taylor has felt so nervous before a test that she didn't want to go to school.

Alli Lebowitz, a licensed therapist and social work supervisor for the pediatric emergency department at Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital, said she often helps young people through test anxiety.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S28sk_0jh9XAXo00 WPTV
Stephanie Grant describes what it's like seeing her daughter experience anxiety.

"A lot of it is related to the pressure of wanting to do well on a test and perform to a certain level that they're either putting on themselves or they're feeling from family or friends or even from the school setting," she said.

Research published with the National Library of Medicine suggests up to 40% of U.S. students struggle with test anxiety.

Lebowitz said there are signs to look for, such as a child complaining of a headache or stomach ache. They may also indicate they are nauseous or extremely tired before a test or while prepping. She said to pay attention to any personality changes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UVJ1S_0jh9XAXo00 WPTV
Fourth grader Taylor Grant shares how test-taking makes her feel.

"Talk about it. Sit down and have a conversation," Lebowitz said. She added that it's important to make good sleep habits and nutrition priorities all year, but especially around test time.

Lebowitz said it's critical for recall and memory to have a designated study space in the home that's free of distractions.

"It creates an environment where they feel empowered to really be diving into the material and focusing on it and it takes away the distraction of just laying in bed and studying," she said. "They can also build their confidence when they start to connect the studying is leading to good performance, is leading to better grades, is leading to less test anxiety."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QlOaP_0jh9XAXo00 WPTV
Licensed therapist and social work supervisor Alli Lebowitz explains how she helps young people through test anxiety.

Grant said it helps her children to take short breaks during test prep. She added that her children benefit from a quick bike ride or walk outside.

In extreme cases of test anxiety, Lebowitz said kids might refuse to go to school, get physically sick or become paralyzed while taking a test. At that point, it's important to talk to a doctor immediately.

Report a typo

Comments / 0

Related
HOLAUSA

5 lifestyle hacks to help ease anxiety

Anxiety can be all-consuming once it hits, and there is no way to make it go away. The only treatment is learning how to cope with it or realizing the trigger signs in order to stop it. Meditation, yoga and simple breathing exercises are known to help anxiety,...
Outsider.com

Hippo Swallows Toddler Whole Then Spits Him Out Alive

A two-year-old boy in Uganda lived through a Pincocchio-like tale when a hippo swallowed him whole and then threw up. Not only did he survive the harrowing ordeal, but he only suffered a few minor cuts and bruises. Newsweek reported that the child was playing near his home in Katwe...
CBS New York

Adderall shortage: What parents and patients need to know

NEW YORK -- While doctors believed the recent shortage of Adderall would ease this fall, patients are still experiencing a shortfall. Dr. Nidhi Kumar is on call Monday with important information about how people should manage until the shortage eases next year. Millions of people diagnosed with ADHD, attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder, take Adderall to help them focus and concentrate. In the meantime, Dr. Kumar says they should speak with their doctors about alternative drugs, including Ritalin, Concerta and Strattera.Amid the shortage, Dr. Kumar also says parents should: Watch for academic and social strugglesContact teachers and coachesMake healthy choicesIn a statement, the FDA said:The FDA recognizes...
Mark Randall Havens

Mindfulness: The new cure for ADHD?

A 2018 study investigated the effects of mindfulness on children with ADHD and their parents. The study was an uncontrolled trial that examined the treatment impacts of mindfulness-based-interventions. The study's results showed that ADHD children improved in behavior and attention. In addition, parents demonstrated improved mindfulness and reduced stress, and ratings of teachers of inattention were reduced.
Healthline

How to Know If You’re Experiencing AFib or a Panic Attack

When your heart starts racing, your chest feels constricted, and you’re overcome by an intense feeling of foreboding, you may be experiencing atrial fibrillation (AFib) or a panic attack — or both. Atrial fibrillation is one of the most common forms of irregular or atypical heart rate, otherwise...
Healthline

How to Recognize Selective Mutism and Tips to Get Support

Some folks are naturally shy, especially around people they don’t know. But if you shut down completely and find it impossible to talk in certain situations, you may have selective mutism. Selective mutism is an anxiety disorder that most often affects children. In fact, about 1% of children seen...
Scary Mommy

How To Tell If Your Shortness Of Breath Is From Anxiety So You Can Stop Panic-Spiraling

It's been a stressful couple of years (understatement of the century), and many of us, myself included, are struggling with anxiety more than ever. Last year, I sent myself into a tizzy over a slew of mysterious rashes that kept popping up all over my body. My anxiety got so severe that I had trouble breathing and needed to call 911 — it was hard to tell whether I was having a panic attack or going into anaphylactic shock. Luckily, everything was fine, but it was terrifying at the time. It turned out to be a good reminder that if I'm experiencing shortness of breath, sometimes it might be just my body's response to stress levels. It did make me wonder, though, how to tell if shortness of breath is from anxiety — or something more serious.
WebMD

Virtual Yoga Program Could Improve IBS Symptoms

Dec. 5, 2022 – A virtual yoga program could help patients with irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) improve their symptoms, fatigue, and stress, according to a new study published in The American Journal of Gastroenterology. Previous studies have found that in-person yoga programs can improve physiological, psychological, and emotional health....
beingpatient.com

Your Questions on Alzheimer’s Sundowning Symptoms, Answered

Alzheimer’s and dementia experts tackle reader questions on Alzheimer’s sundowning symptoms. What stage of Alzheimer’s is sundowning? What are the early signs, how long does it last, how common is it, are their medications for it, and what time of day does it start? We put our readers’ most pressing questions about sundowning syndrome and its symptoms in people with Alzheimer’s and dementia to experts. Here’s what we learned.
CNET

How Alcohol Is Screwing With Your Sleep

It seems logical that a glass of wine could help if you're struggling to fall asleep -- after all, drinking does tend to make you tired eventually. It's still not the best idea, though. While alcohol can make you fall asleep faster, the trade-off is that the sleep itself won't be any good.
icytales.com

What is Transcendental Meditation: 5 Interesting Facts

Have you been feeling stressed or anxious lately but unsure what should be done? Rest assured, here is some useful information about transcendental meditation that might help you with your problem. Haven’t you heard of transcendental meditation before? Worry not; in this article, you will be briefed about what it...
psychologytoday.com

Burnout: What It Is and Why It Matters

Burnout is blamed for the Great Resignation, a nursing shortage, and the incredible fatigue many feel during the holiday season. Ignoring burnout can lead to additional mental health diagnoses, worsening physical health, family conflict, and poor work performance. Burnout is a sign of organizational or social dysfunction, rather than a...
MedicineNet.com

What Are the Symptoms of an Overactive Nervous System?

Symptoms of an overactive nervous system include a wide range of physical, behavioral, cognitive, and emotional problems. Symptoms will vary from person to person depending on your stress threshold. Talk to your doctor if your symptoms are persistent. How do you know if something is wrong with your nervous system?
Healthline

What Are the Symptoms Of Cocaine Withdrawal?

Cocaine withdrawal can cause intense physical and mental symptoms — some of which can be life threatening. However, there are support and resources to help get you through this time. (CDC) reports that more than 5 million Americans use cocaine. Cocaine overdose deaths have been increasing since 2012, and...
dallasexpress.com

Pandemic Stress Aged Teen Brains

Researchers at Stanford University say that an uptick in anxiety and depression has caused teenagers’ brains to age by nearly three years during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their study analyzed the MRI scans of teens aged 15 through 18. Readings were taken both before and during the pandemic. Data collection...
WPTV West Palm Beach

WPTV West Palm Beach

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest South Florida news and weather from WPTV West Palm Beach, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wptv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy