Richmond, Virginia removes its last public Confederate statueMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Henrico County Public Schools paying substitutes more because of teacher shortageMargaret MinnicksHenrico County, VA
2 Cannabist dispensaries have opened in Virginia within the past 2 monthsWatchful EyeVirginia State
Popular discount store chain opening another location in Virginia this weekKristen WaltersMidlothian, VA
'The Spinners' coming to Richmond, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksRichmond, VA
Petersburg unveils casino proposal, more than twice the price of failed Richmond effort
Petersburg Mayor Sam Parham and casino operator Cordish Companies have unveiled a $1.4 billion proposal for a casino in the city, which has not yet gotten permission to build one.
Chesterfield gives final approval to 450 homes, new equestrian center
Chesterfield County gave final approval to 450 units of housing across three projects Wednesday night, including one massive mixed-use development in Clover Hill.
Mayo Island finds a buyer
The largest piece of river-fronting land to hit the market in the city in recent years has found a buyer.
‘If not us then who?’: Contractor in A.P. Hill statue removal tells his story
A statue of confederate general A.P. Hill was removed on Monday, Dec. 12, after standing for over 130 years. 8News spoke with the man who oversaw the removal of the statue -- and several others in Richmond over the last couple of years.
The secret these brothers use to keep their father's business up and running
Joe Heretick started the business in 1945 after returning from his time in the South Pacific as a member of the Navy in World War II.
‘Significant ice storm’ expected in Virginia Wednesday night
It does not make a difference if you have front wheel drive or 4-wheel drive, all the tires will spin and you can lose control in a matter of seconds. It is truly advised not to drive anywhere if an ice storm is in the forecast.
Fire station catches on fire in Richmond
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond fire station caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon on Williamsburg Road. The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8, which recently started a roof replacement project, just before 1 p.m.. “Construction workers knocked on the door of Fire Station 8 to report the fire,”...
Tensions rise on day 2 of A.P. Hill statue removal, remains recovered
On Tuesday, Dec. 13, bystanders gathered around the site where a statue of confederate general A.P. Hill had previously stood for over 130 years prior to its removal on Monday, Dec. 12. On the second day of the removal process, onlookers watched as crews — along with a descendant of Hill — unearthed Hill's remains.
Security threat at Prince Edward County Courthouse closes roads to through traffic in Farmville
Several roads have been closed in Farmville due to a security threat at a local courthouse.
Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood
The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
Sources: Richmond Sheriff polygraphs deputies to learn who's sharing info
After Richmond officials put a spotlight on safety concerns at the Richmond City Jail, Sheriff Antionette Irving's office polygraph tested at least two deputies, multiple sources told CBS 6.
Richmond gives toppled Christopher Columbus statue to Italian-American organization
Two years after it was toppled by protesters, Richmond City Council has given away a statue of Christopher Columbus to a local Italian-American organization.
Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
Richmond Police in Early Stages of 90 Day Blitz
4 Great Burger Places in Virginia
Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
Chesterfield Police looking for ABC larceny suspect
The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help identifying and locating a person they say is involved in several larceny incidents.
2 dead, 1 hurt after overnight house fire in Henrico
Dec. 15, 2022 — HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another person is injured after an early morning house fire in Henrico’s east end. Crews responded to a home on Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 Thursday morning. Fire officials...
Second victim in South Richmond deadly shooting identified
Police have identified the female victim of a deadly shooting that occurred in South Richmond last Friday.
