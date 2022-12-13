ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

foxrichmond.com

Fire station catches on fire in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond fire station caught on fire on Wednesday afternoon on Williamsburg Road. The incident happened at Fire Station No. 8, which recently started a roof replacement project, just before 1 p.m.. “Construction workers knocked on the door of Fire Station 8 to report the fire,”...
RICHMOND, VA
Advocate

Anti-LGBTQ+ Billboard Upsets Queer-Friendly Virginia Neighborhood

The LGBTQ+ community and its allies in Virginia’s capital city are upset about an anti-LGBTQ+ billboard. The billboard looks like a Pride flag with text in front of it. “LGBTQ. What did Jesus say? What does the Bible really say?” it reads. The sign includes the URL of...
RICHMOND, VA
NBC12

Parents of UVA shooting victim set to speak

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - One month after three UVA student-athletes were gunned down on campus, the parents of one of the victims will speak out publicly later this week. The parents of D’Sean Perry plan to speak about their son for the first time at a news conference Thursday morning at 10:30.
RICHMOND, VA
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Virginia

Photo byPhoto by Oliver Sjöström on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Virginia and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Virginia that are highly praised for their delicious burgers made with fresh ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
foxrichmond.com

2 dead, 1 hurt after overnight house fire in Henrico

Dec. 15, 2022 — HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people are dead and another person is injured after an early morning house fire in Henrico’s east end. Crews responded to a home on Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike - just before 2:30 Thursday morning. Fire officials...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA

