Lake Charles, LA

Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month

Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents

Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles, LA
