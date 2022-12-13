Read full article on original website
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Jason Ashley & Doc Wilder Headline Big Benefit For Eric Labit This Saturday, Dec. 17 In Lake Charles
Southwest Louisiana folks always come together for a great cause and this Saturday is it will be no different. Family and Friends of Eric Labit are putting on a benefit concert, silent auctions, and food this Saturday, December 17th, 2022 at the Frosty Factory in Lake Charles starting at 1:00 pm.
SW Louisiana Baker Needs Your Vote To Advance In Global Baking Contest
Terri Fontenot is a Moss Bluff native competing for the title of the World's Greatest Baker in 2022, and she needs your help to move on to the next round. Terri teaches baking classes to families and kids, plus she regularly posts amazing pictures of her bakes on Facebook and Instagram.
Looking For A Full-Time Career? The City Of Lake Charles Is Hiring
Are you or is someone you know looking for a full-time career with awesome benefits? Then look no further, because the city of Lake Charles is hiring full-time positions. The positions offer benefits including health insurance, retirement, paid holidays, paid annual leave, and paid sick leave. The city is looking...
Monster Truck Nitro Tour Coming To Burton Coliseum In Lake Charles In 2023
Lake Charles and Southwest Louisiana get ready as one of your favorite events of the year are back! In January, the Monster Truck Nitro Tour will stop here in Lake Charles for two big shows. According to their website, here are some of the monster trucks that are scheduled to...
Jeff Foxworthy Performs In Lake Charles, Louisiana Next Month
Comedian, actor, writer, producer, TV/radio personality, and author Jeff Foxworthy will be performing in Lake Charles next month. Jeffrey Marshall Foxworthy was born on September 6, 1958 in Atlanta. He grew up in Hapeville, a little town just outside Atlanta. Jeff graduated from Hapeville High School and went off the attend college at Georgia Institute of Technology. He dropped out of college just before graduating. Jeff began working with his dad at IBM. In 1984 Foxworthy entered and won the Great Southeastern Laugh-off at Atlanta's Punchline comedy club, and the rest is history.
WATCH: Terrified Driver Has Panic Attack Crossing I-10 Bridge In Lake Charles
I am not ashamed to say that I am not a fan of driving or being a passenger over bridges. I don't avoid them, but I don't really like bridges either. For others, crossing over bridges can be a terrifying experience. Some people have panic attacks and anxiety and can even become hysterical whenever they are in a situation where they have to drive over bridges.
‘Mattress Mack’ Places Huge First Bet At Horseshoe Casino Lake Charles, Louisiana
Houston businessman "Mattress Mack" placed the first ever sports wager at the newly opened Horseshoe Casino in Lake Charles today, and boy was it a whopper!. Jim McIngvale is known for his big heart, deep pockets, and his love for sports betting. Whenever there's a first bet to be made at a new casino, you can bet Mack wants the opportunity to place it.
Renters Assistance Available For Calcasieu Parish Residents
Help is on the way for residents living in Calcasieu Parish who need assistance with housing and rent. Starting December 15 through June 2023, residents can apply for the Louisiana Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP). Calcasieu Parish Jury officials announced the online link to apply for this program will go live Thursday at 8 a.m.
Basketball: The Pokes Face The Ragin’ Cajuns Tonight In Lake Charles, Louisiana
McNeese and long-time rival Louisiana-Lafayette will renew its storied rivalry tonight when the Cowboys host the Ragin' Cajuns at the Legacy Center. The game has been designated "Turn Back the Clock" as tickets will be on sale for just $5. McNeese enters the game 3-7 overall and is coming off...
