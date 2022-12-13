Read full article on original website
abc57.com
Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana
South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
WNDU
Riley High School sisterhood group gives ‘The Gift of Warmth’ this holiday season
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana this holiday season?. How about Riley High School’s sisterhood group giving back to the community!. The group meets with South Bend Common Councilwoman Karen White, and President Sharon McBride, for mentoring throughout their high school careers. On Wednesday, they...
WNDU
St. Joe County police help kids pick out presents, meet Santa for the holidays
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - What’s good in Michiana?. Well, on Wednesday night, 16 News Now told you about Mishawaka’s “Shop with a Cop” event. On Thursday, it was the county’s turn to give back to kids in our community!. The St. Joseph County...
WNDU
‘Third Thursdays in the Mish’ taking place tonight in downtown Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Downtown Mishawaka will be hosting “Third Thursdays in the Mish” on Dec. 15. There will be a variety of special events and activities in and around downtown Mishawaka, along with dinner and drink specials!. Special Events. Art Popup by PRL Creative & Pookybooba: Artists...
WNDU
Elkhart police, firefighters raise money for Salvation Army with ‘Guns & Hoses’ fundraiser
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - A friendly competition returned to Elkhart!. City police and firefighters faced off for the annual “Guns & Hoses” event at the CR 6 Walmart. Each year, the departments face off to see who can raise more money for the Salvation Army by ringing red kettles.
abc57.com
Salvation Army Kroc Center providing Holiday assistance to families today
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- The Salvation Army Kroc Center in South Bend will provide holiday assistance to families, benefitting over 500 families and more than 1,500 children with its efforts. Volunteers will spend today giving out toys, gift cards, food and more to members of the communities in need for...
abc57.com
Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection
SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
WNDU
Wings Etc. hosting ‘Dine to Donate’ event Thursday for Humane Society of St. Joseph County
(WNDU) - Wings Etc. is holding a “Dine to Donate” event on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Humane Society of St. Joseph County. 15 percent of all pre-taxed food and soft drink sales at the South Bend (Ireland Road and Cleveland Road), Mishawaka, Elkhart, Dunlap, and Osceola locations will be donated to the shelter.
abc57.com
Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash
PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
WNDU
Country Bake Shop will be closing
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
WNDU
Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
WNDU
Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood announces reelection campaign
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Could it be “four more years” as Mishawaka’s mayor for Dave Wood?. That’s his hope as he launched his campaign for reelection on Thursday night!. Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years. He told 16 News Now...
panoramanow.com
Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City
An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
abc57.com
South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens
South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
WNDU
Crews working to restore Coal Line Bridge in South Bend for pedestrians
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The barge is back in action, as crews are working to re-rebuild a historic South Bend landmark. The only way to reach the more than 100-year-old coal line bridge near the roundabout at Angela Boulevard and Riverside Drive and Riverside is by barge. A $3.1...
WNDU
SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January. The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.
abc57.com
City of Mishawaka searching for new Program & Events Coordinator for the Parks Department
MISHAWAKA, Ind. -- The city of Mishawaka is searching for a new Program and Events Coordinator for the Parks Department. Job responsibilities include planning, implementing and the program managing of special events associated with local venues such as the Ball Band Biergarten, Ironworks Plaza and the Ironworks Building. Applicants must...
WNDU
South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
WNDU
South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
