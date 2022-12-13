ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

Holiday Heroes: Food Bank of Northern Indiana

South Bend, Ind. - Through 125 agency partners, The Food Bank of Northern Indiana said it distributed more than 10 million pounds of food last year. But the need to feed Michiana families is growing. Randy Hine is one of the thousands of volunteers the Food Bank relies on. He...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Rare vehicle acquired by Studebaker National Museum for their collection

SOUTH BEND, Ind. --Recently the Studebaker National Museum acquired the Bonnie Doon Special, which is a Studebaker-powered Midget race car. Sponsored by the Bonnie Doon Ice Cream Company, the car was built in 1948 by W.c. "Barney" Barnum of Mishawaka, Indiana. The car was campaigned extensively in the AAA Midget...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Plymouth student starts GoFundMe page for classmate killed in crash

PLYMOUTH, Ind. -- Maleek Steele, a 16-year-old student at Plymouth Community Schools, is being remembered by his classmates and the community in a special way following his death in a pedestrian-car crash on Monday. CoCo Rosales, a junior at Plymouth High School, has started a GoFundMe page to assist in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Country Bake Shop will be closing

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A story you will see exclusively on 16 News Now. After nearly five decades in business, the Country Bake Shop in South Bend is closing its doors. “Probably the last six, seven years it’s gotten profitable and we’ve done very well...Tried to sell it as a bakery for three years and we really didn’t get much interest, and I just figured that the property was valuable and that somebody made me an offer on the building and I decided to accept it,” said Owner of Country Bake Shop Craig Rumpf.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Historic Buildings in South Bend on display for walking tour

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - In downtown South Bend’s historic west Washington district, a walking tour gives participants a glimpse into the city’s past. People from all around the Michiana area came to check out some of the city’s preserved buildings. From Tippecanoe Mansion which was completed...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Mishawaka Mayor Dave Wood announces reelection campaign

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - Could it be “four more years” as Mishawaka’s mayor for Dave Wood?. That’s his hope as he launched his campaign for reelection on Thursday night!. Wood has served as Mishawaka’s mayor for the last 12 years. He told 16 News Now...
MISHAWAKA, IN
panoramanow.com

Christmas at Barker Mansion – Michigan City

An annual holiday tradition, Michigan City’s Barker Mansion will open its Christmas decorated rooms to the community for viewing in December 2nd, 2022 for the first time since it was newly remodeled in 2022. Popular traditions from the past will return throughout the month with standard tours and Glowing Lights Nights on Saturdays! Standard Christmas admission is $8 per adult and $5 per youth, ages 15 and under. Open Tuesday – Sundays 11am to 4pm * Fridays – 11am to 6pm; Closed Mondays. Closed Christmas Eve, Christmas Day & New Year’s Eve; Adults $16.50 .
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
abc57.com

South Bend Chick-fil-A reopens

South Bend, Ind. - The Chick-fil-A off Michigan St & Ireland Rd in South Bend is back open. The restaurant shut down over the Summer for renovations, welcoming back customers for the first time in months, Thursday. The indoor playground for kids has been removed to make room for an...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

SBPD restarting ‘Community Crime Stat Meetings’ in January

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The South Bend Police Department says it is bringing back its “Community Crime Stat Meetings” in January. The meetings will resume their normal schedule on the second Wednesday of each month. The next meeting is set for Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 6:30 p.m. in the SBPD Auditorium.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

South Bend becomes Indiana’s 75th ‘Broadband Ready Community’

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The deputy director of the Indiana Broadband Office made a big announcement on Wednesday — South Bend is now the state’s 75th “Broadband Ready Community!”. The Indiana Broadband Office made the announcement at the South Bend Technology Resource Center. City officials say...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

South Bend councilmember calls for reparations in new resolution

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - South Bend Councilmember Henry Davis Jr. is filing a resolution for reparations. The resolution began development back in early April, according to a press release from Davis’s office, and part of the plan includes a formal apology. And while a resolution is not legally...
SOUTH BEND, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy