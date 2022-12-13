After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO