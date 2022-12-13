Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
krcrtv.com
Eureka launches third-annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest
EUREKA, Calif. — For the third year in a row, the City of Eureka will award Eureka community members with the best holiday home décor. On Monday, the city announced the third-annual Home for the Holidays Decorating Contest. The no-cost contest allows people to submit their decorated homes for consideration to be voted on by fellow community members.
krcrtv.com
Mad River Estuary project completed, grand opening next week
MAD RIVER, Calif. — Local organizations are celebrating the completion of a new project that opens up more than four acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
krcrtv.com
Eureka's last 2022 participatory budget meeting to take place Dec. 15
EUREKA, Calif. — The City of Eureka is hosting its last participatory budget meeting on Dec. 15. There, members of the public can help decide what new project the city will undertake. At the meeting, residents can give input on new projects the city is considering. A group of...
North Coast Journal
Rivers Turning Green, Dropping Quickly
After a very wet weekend that saw all our coastal rivers plum full of water, just about all are now in fishable shape. And the ones that aren't will be in the next couple days. The reason behind the quick clearing of the rivers is twofold. After years of drought, the soil is extremely thirsty. Water from the season's first big rain is typically gobbled up by the soil, leaving less to flow into the rivers. Also, the surrounding mountains received a lot of snow over the weekend. Combined with extremely cold temperatures, not much runoff is making its way to the rivers. What all of this means is the rivers are dropping quickly, and will be low and clear before we know it.
North Coast Journal
The Hoopa Valley Versus the Digital Divide
This summer, the mountains moved in the Hoopa Valley. As a wildfire burned through trees and vegetation, a thunderstorm dropped 2 inches of rain in one day. The result was catastrophic. The rain, coupled with the unstable burned ground, caused the mountainsides along the Klamath, Trinity and Salmon rivers to collapse.
lostcoastoutpost.com
(PHOTOS) Estuary Restoration Project on Mad River (Baduwa’t) Opens Acres of Fish Habitat, New Public Trail
McKINLEYVILLE, Calif. – Nonprofit research and conservation organization California Trout, McKinleyville Community Services District (MCSD), the Wiyot Tribe, and other partners, have completed an important Baduwa’t estuary restoration and reconnection project. The project opens up more than 4 acres of important habitat for imperiled salmon and steelhead while increasing public access to an inspiring coastal viewpoint overlooking the Baduwa’t, also known as the Mad River, in Humboldt County.
lostcoastoutpost.com
OBITUARY: Paul Talayco Johnson, 1953-2022
Paul Talayco Johnson, known by many as Jin, died November 13, 2022 in Clearlake, California, after a long battle with illness. His strength and friends kept him optimistic to the end. Paul was born on December 20, 1953 in Michigan where he grew up. He attended a one-room schoolhouse in...
KSBW.com
How falling cannabis prices killed a 3rd generation family cannabis farm
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — Brandon Wheeler has grown pot professionally for 20 years. His parents grew pot before him, and so did his grandparents. Despite these deep roots in the industry, he still felt a weight lift when he pulled his last pot plants out of the ground this July and shut down his legal weed farm in Mendocino County. He was happy to be leaving the family business.
thelumberjack.org
Humboldt queer community faces increased threat, following national trends
On Oct. 28, the Humboldt County Human Rights Commission (HCHRC) issued a press release condemning “incidents of hate speech and threats of violence against the LGBTQ community.” This came in response to the disruption of a drag event in Eureka on Oct. 23 and a violently threatening anti-trans sticker placed on a public bench and photographed Oct. 27.
krcrtv.com
Culvert, embankment work planned for Redding and Weaverville
NORTHSTATE, Calif. — A culvert construction project will be affecting roads in Shasta and Trinity counties for the rest of the year. According to Caltrans District 2, work began on Tuesday on North Market Street, just south of Lake Boulevard. Caltrans and Abacus Construction, Inc., are working to replace culverts and reconstruct failed embankments.
lostcoastoutpost.com
Wiyot Tribe Objects to Planned Cannabis Project on Old SPI Mill Site, Which Sits Atop the Ruins of a Wiyot Village
PREVIOUSLY: Entrepreneurs Unveil Plans to Convert Former Sierra Pacific Mill Into a Cannabis Compound With Eight Acres of Cultivation. At Tuesday’s meeting of the Humboldt County Board of Supervisors, Wiyot Tribal leaders stood firm in defense of their right to protect tribal cultural resources, even if it spells doom for a planned cannabis production and distribution compound at the former Sierra Pacific lumber mill site near Mad River Slough.
kymkemp.com
We’re Sensing a Harry Potter Theme to These Puppies Needing Rescue or Fostering
Four male, terrier-mix puppies–Muggle, Dobby, Ranger, and Weasley–are looking for fosters or adopters starting this Friday 12/16 in Humboldt County. The three month old cuties will be around 50 pounds full grown. These guys already have two DHPP vaccines, deworming, flea treatment, and microchip. In addition, there is...
krcrtv.com
Man arrested after assaulting two people in McKinleyville
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested in McKinleyville after assaulting a man and a woman, according to the Humboldt County Sheriffs Office. On Wednesday, HCSO deputies responded to a call on the 1400 block on Terrace Lane in Mckinleyville. Once arriving, they made contact with the two victims: a man with minor injuries and an uninjured women. Deputies also located the suspect, 34-year-old Sagarrin Ladre Smith, according to the HCSO.
krcrtv.com
Professional MMA fighter Cass Bell bringing home the win and says more fights in future
ARCATA, Calif. — An Arcata native, Cass Bell brings home a win unscathed from his professional Bellator fight on Friday. Bell, who is currently coaching the wrestling team at Arcata High, took a short break from teaching to head to Connecticut, where he fought his way to the top.
lostcoastoutpost.com
lostcoastoutpost.com
Traffic Safety, Alternative Housing? Eureka Residents Will Consider Several Community-Improving Project Proposals for Each of the City’s Wards During Upcoming Participatory Budget Meeting
For the last two months, a group of 25 community members has worked with the City of Eureka to determine how the city should spend a $75,000 chunk of this year’s budget. The group has boiled its recommendations down to two areas of concern: traffic safety and alternative housing.
lostcoastoutpost.com
One Arrested Following McKinleyville Assault Investigation
Press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office:. On Dec. 15, 2022, at about 2:24 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence on the 1400 block of Terrace Lane in McKinleyville for the report of an assault. Deputies arrived at the residence and contacted an...
lookout.co
Why legal weed is failing in one of California’s legendary pot-growing regions
Have something to say? Lookout welcomes letters to the editor, within our policies, from readers. Guidelines here. Xong Vang and Chia Xiong arrived in Douglas City, a town of the Gold Rush era, hoping to make good from the next big California boom. After the state legalized cannabis in 2016,...
kymkemp.com
Man Arrested for Pepper Spraying Elderly Father
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On Dec. 11, 2022, at about 3:04 p.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a...
Comments / 0