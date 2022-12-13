ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children

LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
