Police: No explanation for disappearance of Portage mom of 8
Police are growing increasingly worried as they search for a mother of eight who has been missing since Saturday.
Heavy police presence at Lansing home on Britten Ave.
There is a heavy police presence at a home on the 700 block of Britten Ave. in Lansing.
WWMT
Shooting near Southside neighborhood, no suspects
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Neighbors in the Kalamazoo community were quiet Thursday, after shots were heard in the Southside neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Safety officers responded to a shooting near the intersection of Burr Oak Street and South Rose Street around 7:45 p.m. School: Kalamazoo Public Schools cancels bus routes for...
WWMT
Discrimination charges filed against Grand Rapids Police regarding two children
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Civil Rights announced a second round of discrimination charges against the Grand Rapids Police Department Wednesday. The department has faced scrutiny following the killing of Patrick Lyoya in April, but civil rights officials said concerns about bias and discrimination have followed the department for years.
WWMT
Fire Marshal to investigate suspicious fire, officers say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The back of a home near N Rose Street in Kalamazoo was engulfed with a heavy fire Wednesday around 11 p.m., according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. Once officers were on scene, the fire was under control within 10 minutes and the fire was...
WWMT
Trial to begin in March for former Grand Rapids officer Christopher Schurr
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The trial date has been set for former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr in the fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya. Schurr, 31, is expected to stand trial starting March 13, 2023, in a Kent County courtroom. Bound to circuit court: Christopher Schurr will stand...
Jackson man will serve nearly 5 years in prison after officer finds gun linked to 4 shootings
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man was sentenced to just under five years in prison for possession of a gun linked to multiple shootings. Maurice Charvake Knighten, 24, of Jackson, was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison following a guilty plea to felon in possession of a firearm, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
WWMT
Breaking: 11 charged in connection to drug and firearm trafficking in Michigan
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WSBT) — A significant victory today in the battle against gun violence. Several people were arrested after a year-long FBI investigation. That investigation involved guns and illegally transforming them into fully automatic weapons. Police say the pipeline spans from Benton Harbor to Grand Rapids. “switches” are...
11 charged in ring involving gun switches
An investigation with several law enforcement agencies across Michigan led to almost a dozen individuals being charged Thursday morning with various felonies.
FBI seen removing boxes from East Lansing home
The home is on the 300 block of Highland Ave. in East Lansing, right near the border of Lansing.
The Oakland Press
Michigan mother arrested in sophisticated catfishing scheme involving daughter
A mid-Michigan woman was arrested Tuesday for a sophisticated catfishing scheme that targeted two teens — one her own daughter — in a multi-year campaign of harassment that she allegedly reported to law enforcement herself to throw authorities off her trail. The identity of the woman — a...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Public Safety discusses hiring challenges, incentives
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is hiring more public safety officers to patrol our streets. The hiring process happens three times a year for a two-week period. Previous Coverage: Kalamazoo Public Safety to accept applications through Dec. 23rd. As of Tuesday, police have received 35...
Fox17
West Michigan substitute teacher sentenced for accosting children
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A substitute teacher has been sentenced after pleading guilty to soliciting nude photos from minors. A Kent County judge tells FOX 17 Brett Wardrop entered a guilty plea on Sept. 29, during which he confessed to accosting children for immoral purposes and for using a computer to commit a crime.
WILX-TV
Police asking for help identifying a truck that was allegedly involved in a theft
IONIA COUNTY, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police (MSP) are asking for help in locating a truck that may have been involved in a theft case that occurred on Dec. 11. The Ionia County Central Dispatch said on their Facebook page that the suspected larceny took place Sunday on Goodemoot Road, north of Lake Odessa.
WWMT
Former WMU player La'Darius Jefferson charged with assault, court documents say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A warrant has been issued for former WMU running back La'Darius Jefferson for two counts of Assault and Battery from an offense that happened in October, according to court records. The same day of the offense, Jefferson played in a game against the Ohio Bobcats. He...
WWMT
Crafts, cocoa, and company: Kalamazoo to celebrate 'December to Remember'
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It'll be a "December to Remember" in Kalamazoo's Bronson Park Thursday. Holiday happenings: West Michigan celebrates holiday season with festive events. Kzoo Parks is scheduled to host their second annual "December to Remember" holiday event from 5-7 p.m. in Bronson Park, offering a variety of holiday treats and activities for the public to enjoy, event organizers said.
This street is a Christmas tunnel on the west side of Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Back in 2018, Mike Gipson says he was feeling sad about some of the things he saw going on in the world and decided Christmas was the best time to do something about it. "I decided, hey, I'm going to put some Christmas lights up...
WWMT
Serial killer arraigned for 2005 Battle Creek murder
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A convicted serial killer serving a life sentence was extradited to Michigan to face another murder charge in the 2005 slaying of a 21-year-old Battle Creek woman. Harold David Haulman, 44, was formally arraigned on a charge of premediated first-degree murder in the killing of...
Police: Chase reaches 100 mph on I-94, ends in Battle Creek
A driver was arrested after a high-speed chase along I-94 between Kalamazoo and Battle Creek Sunday.
Woman gets prison for 2021 murder in South Haven
A woman convicted of murder in the shooting death of a man in South Haven last year will spend decades in prison.
