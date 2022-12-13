Read full article on original website
WOLF
Wright Center expansion in downtown Wilkes-Barre
WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wright Center for Community Health held a conference today to announce the completion of the first phase of renovations to their new building. It's going to be expanding into downtown Wilkes-Barre. Elected officials and community partners talked about new services and opportunities being...
WOLF
'Distraction thefts' happening frequently this holiday season
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — With the holiday season among us, police are now warning area residents about "distraction thefts." Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that in recent weeks, multiple people have fallen victim. According to officials, a person unknown to the victim will approach them and do everything...
WOLF
Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm
WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
WOLF
Active homicide investigation underway after Wilkes-Barre woman killed in Florida crash
(WOLF) — A local attorney's daughter was one of three victims killed by a wrong-way driver on a Florida highway early Sunday morning. Sources say the accident happened around 2:20 AM Sunday when an oncoming pickup truck crashed into another vehicle, killing 20-year-old Ava Fellerman, of Wilkes-Barre, and two others.
WOLF
PennDOT implements Tier 1 restriction on interstates in District 4
PA - (WOLF) — Due to the severity of the winter storm, PennDOT has updated its tier restrictions for NEPA. PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roadways until 8 AM Friday:
WOLF
Charges outlined in Mt. Carmel hazing incident, nine alleged victims
MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — New information has surfaced surrounding an alleged hazing incident among former Mount Carmel Area High School football players. Investigators say there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident, some of them being burned with a “punk stick” during a football watch party at football captain Reed Witowski's home.
WOLF
Woman suffers fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle
WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Coal Street Intersection, on Tuesday just before 8 PM. According to witnesses, a...
WOLF
Tips to combat porch pirates
PA (WOLF) — As the holidays approach, a high volume of packages are being delivered - Some of those packages seem to be disappearing, thanks to Porch Pirates. The Pennsylvania State Police are alerting residents to make sure packages are accounted for. The PSP says that they encourage everyone...
WOLF
Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access
OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
