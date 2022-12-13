ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilkes-barre, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOLF

Wright Center expansion in downtown Wilkes-Barre

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — The Wright Center for Community Health held a conference today to announce the completion of the first phase of renovations to their new building. It's going to be expanding into downtown Wilkes-Barre. Elected officials and community partners talked about new services and opportunities being...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
WOLF

'Distraction thefts' happening frequently this holiday season

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — With the holiday season among us, police are now warning area residents about "distraction thefts." Wilkes-Barre Township Police say that in recent weeks, multiple people have fallen victim. According to officials, a person unknown to the victim will approach them and do everything...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Winter Storm Watches issued ahead of Thursday & Friday winter storm

WINTER STORM WATCHES have been posted across central & northeast Pennsylvania ahead of Thursday & Friday's winter storm. A plowable snowfall with moderate to significant impacts to travel is becoming more likely across central and northeast PA, prompting the winter storm watches. All modes of precipitation are expected with this storm with the exact timing and expected amounts to be determined over the next 12-24 hours.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Charges outlined in Mt. Carmel hazing incident, nine alleged victims

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — New information has surfaced surrounding an alleged hazing incident among former Mount Carmel Area High School football players. Investigators say there were nine victims in the 2020 hazing incident, some of them being burned with a “punk stick” during a football watch party at football captain Reed Witowski's home.
MOUNT CARMEL, PA
WOLF

Woman suffers fatal injuries after being hit by a vehicle

WILKES-BARRE TWP, LUZERNE CO, (WOLF) — One woman died at the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening in Wilkes-Barre Township. Police investigated a motor vehicle crash on Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard near the Coal Street Intersection, on Tuesday just before 8 PM. According to witnesses, a...
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, PA
WOLF

Tips to combat porch pirates

PA (WOLF) — As the holidays approach, a high volume of packages are being delivered - Some of those packages seem to be disappearing, thanks to Porch Pirates. The Pennsylvania State Police are alerting residents to make sure packages are accounted for. The PSP says that they encourage everyone...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WOLF

Biden admin approves Washington state's request to give non-citizens Obamacare access

OLYMPIA, Wash. (TND) — Illegal immigrants who are residing in the state of Washington will now be able to access health insurance through the Affordable Care Act (ACA). The move is the result of the Biden administration’s Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and Department of the Treasury approving the state’s request “to expand access to qualified health plans (QHPs), stand-alone qualified dental plans (QDPs), and a state affordability program (Cascade Care Savings) to Washington residents regardless of immigration status.”
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy