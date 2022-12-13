ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amazon Very Merry Deals: Amazon Devices up to 71% off, Fire Tablets & Kids' Tablets up to 50% off, toys and games Buy 1 Get 1 50% off, sheet sets for $10.23 (71% off)

WRAL News
WRAL News
 2 days ago
WRAL News

Amazon Very Merry Deals: Portable LCD Percussion Massager only $35.09 (61% off) after coupon, Play-Doh Kitchen Set for $16.99 (50% off), alphabet puzzle only $5.49 (58% off), men's pajama pants only $7.40

Amazon is having a Very Merry Deals sale with great buys on a Portable Handheld Percussion Massager for only $35.09 (61% off) after the coupon, Amazon Devices and bundles up to 71% off, Sonic Electric Toothbrush for $20.23 after coupon, Fire tablets up to 50% off, toddler toys up to 75% off, a BOGO 50% off toy and game offer, Melissa & Doug toys up to 60% off, Play-Doh Kitchen Creations Stovetop Set for $16.99 (50% off), Blink Mini 2 pack only $29.99 (54% off, men's pajama pants for $7.40 and much more!
SPY

We’ve Used the Amazon Echo (4th Gen) for Over a Year and Now It’s 47% Off With a Free Smart Bulb

Our editors independently select the products we recommend. We may earn a commission on items bought through our links. If you’ve been looking to get into smart home technology, there’s never been a better time, but with all of the options on the market, it can be a bit of a challenge to know where to start. Amazon’s Echo smart speakers are some of the best out there, offering a capable package that is simple to set up and easy to use. For a limited time, Amazon is offering the Echo (4th Gen) with a free Sengled Bluetooth Color bulb for only...
People

Whoa! Amazon Shoppers Say This Stick Vacuum 'Does It All' — and It's 75% Off Today

“I find that the Inse stick vac has outdone Dyson, Shark, Bissell, and other cordless vacs” Amazon's Cyber Week deals are in full swing — which means even if you missed out on shopping during Black Friday, you've still got plenty of opportunity to score deals. But if you've been on the hunt for a vacuum cleaner, you're in luck: Right now, you can score a top-rated device for 75 percent off.  That's right: The Inse N5S Cordless Vacuum Cleaner has been marked down to just $110 thanks to...
AOL Corp

This 50-inch Samsung TV is on sale for only $298

What's better than watching Home Alone and Die Hard in a back-to-back double feature at this time of year? Watching them on a 50-inch, 4K screen — that's what! Right now, Walmart is offering a Samsung 50-inch TV for $298 (from $371). That's a fantastic deal, especially if you missed the ones during Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Digital Trends

This 65-inch 4K TV is $228 for Black Friday, but stock won’t last

It’s almost shocking how cheap 4K TVs are nowadays, and if it’s time for a new screen for your movie room, then the Black Friday sales are here early which means now’s the time to buy. This is when you’ll find TVs on sale at the lowest prices all year, and retailers are already throwing back the curtains on their Black Friday TV deals in an effort to draw in shoppers. Walmart Black Friday deals include a deep price cut on the 65-inch TCL 4-Series 4K Roku TV, which is on sale right now for just $228.’
Rolling Stone

More Than Air Fryers: Here Are the Best Home and Kitchen Deals To Shop This Cyber Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Cyber Monday is over, and new data from Adobe’s 2022 Holiday Shopping Forecast showed major deals on furniture and bedding, tools, kitchen gear and home appliances in particular. And they’re not wrong — you can still get the best home and kitchen deals of the season right now. In addition to the big box stores like Target, Walmart and Best Buy, shoppers can still score home and kitchen Cyber Week discounts online at sites like Bed Bath & Beyond, JC Penney and Sam’s Club...
WRIC - ABC 8News

100 popular gift ideas of 2022 you can shop now in time for the holidays

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. No matter your budget, you can find gifts for everyone on your holiday shopping list There’s nothing worse than waiting until the last minute to do your holiday shopping. But if you’re having trouble finding gifts for your friends and family, you can run out […]
The Verge

Google’s Nest Hub smart display is $70 off with a free WiZ smart bulb

We’re getting well beyond Black Friday, but the deals are still coming up strong. First off, the latest Google Nest Hub has fallen to a new all-time low price of just $39 at Walmart. And in addition to being a $70 discount, this deal comes with a WiZ smart bulb for free.
LehighValleyLive.com

These 11 Amazon tech gift ideas all cost under $100

If you are still on the hunt for a tech gift for that special someone this holiday, you are in luck. Amazon has plenty of electronic gift ideas — many of which are on sale right now. From popular gaming headsets to wireless earphones, Amazon has several gift ideas...
WRAL News

Amazon Deals: Deep Tissue Percussion Massager only $37.04 (reg. $99.99) after coupon, JBL Portable Bluetooth Speaker only $24.95, Melissa & Doug PAW Patrol 22 Pc. Activity Rug Set only $13.99 (52% off)

Amazon is having an Epic Holiday Deals sale with great buys on tons of toys, games, electronics, smart home devices, tablets, Deep Tissue Percussion Massager, stainless steel mixing bowls, portable speakers, kids' books, portable chargers, Fitbit, Lodge skillet, SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch, scarves and much more!
moneysavingmom.com

WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids only $5.99!

This WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids looks so fun!. Amazon has this WowWee Baby Shark’s Big Show! Mini Tablet for Kids for just $5.99 right now!. Sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime to get free two-day shipping (and possibly one-day or same-day shipping!) with no minimum. If you’re not sure Prime is worth it, read this post for some helpful info to help you decide! And don’t forget you can sign up for Swagbucks to earn free gift cards to use on Amazon deals!
ZDNet

20 iPad deals happening right now: Save $400 on an iPad Pro

The holiday shopping season has finally arrived, and with it, discounts galore. During this time, you can find sales on all things tech, including from big-name brands like Microsoft, Samsung, and Apple. While Apple rarely has discounts on its devices, you can find deals on different iPad generations, the iPad...
Digital Trends

Latest Amazon Fire 7 tablet is $45, with delivery by December 10

Who has time in December to hunt for an excellent deal on a new tablet? We’ve found one of the best tablet deals out there, so you can grab it and get back to preparing for the holidays. You can pick up the latest Amazon Fire 7 (2022) tablet for just $45 right now at Best Buy, down from $60. That’s a saving of $15 off the regular price, which you could spend on apps, movies, or games to play on your shiny new device. We’ve seen deals like this sell out fast before, so hesitate, and you could miss out. Grab this deal right now if you want it at this price — and it’ll arrive by December 10!
Business Insider

How to print from your iPhone or iPad directly, with or without AirPrint

If you want to print on your iPhone or iPad, it can be easier than you might think. The simplest way to print from an iPhone is by adding a printer with AirPrint, so you can print directly with a wireless connection. You can also print wirelessly without AirPrint by...
game-news24.com

Amazon puts select Alexa-enabled devices on sale by 54 percent off average

Amazon announced its massive Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals with a full line of discount cards on its own hardware. Here are several useful deals on Alexa-enabled devices – from TVs, smart speakers, security systems. Here’s what you can get along with free shipping if you are a prime-timer:
