3 Most Haunted And Creepy Places In Alabama That You Need To See
A teenage girl - the youngest black person ever accepted into medical school also holds two other records
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron Bowl
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 Years
mytrpaper.com
Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
wbrc.com
New perspectives on the active shooter threat hoax at a Tuscaloosa County high school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on those fake school threats that spread across Alabama earlier this week and caused chaos for students and parents. WBRC has confirmed officers believe one of the calls came from overseas. It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but according to the National Association...
alreporter.com
Correctional officer arrested, charged with using office for personal gain
A correctional officer at Donaldson Correctional Facility was arrested on Monday evening and charged with using his office for personal gain, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the ADOC confirmed that Rickey Cunningham was arrested by the ADOC’s Law...
Blount County sheriff: Man shot by officers said ‘kill me dead’ as he pointed gun
The man fatally shot by law enforcement officers in Blount County last week pointed a gun at the officers and told them, ‘’Kill me. Kill me dead,’’. Steven Anthony Bentley, 34, of Jefferson County, was shot to death Dec. 7 at a home in Hayden. Bentley, who...
‘It brings tears to your eyes’: Police, deputies take 27 Fultondale Elementary students on Christmas shopping spree
Christmas came early for some Fultondale Elementary School students, courtesy of Santa’s elves who just happened to be wearing police uniforms. The Fultondale Police Department joined up with Target, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, and multiple businesses to help provide a Christmas shopping spree for 27 students. The...
Hillcrest High School Teacher Armed Students with Bats During Active Shooter Hoax
In the aftermath of an active shooter hoax that impacted a high school in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday morning, one teacher said she and her students were ready to defend themselves if necessary. As previously reported, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at Hillcrest High School where rumors circulated that an active...
wvtm13.com
84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
Tuscaloosa Woman Finds Jail Escapee Hiding Under Her Couch
An inmate who escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday was recaptured by police after a woman discovered him hiding under her couch, recently filed court documents reveal. The inmate, 23-year-old Quinn Martel Don Rogers, sparked an all-hands manhunt Friday when he escaped the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Court documents filed...
UPDATE: Coroner identifies man found dead in Fairfield structure fire
From The Tribune staff reports FAIRFIELD — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the man who was found dead in a Fairfield structure fire on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at approximately 6:18 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edmond Willis Carter, 61, of Fairfield, was found when the Fairfield Fire and Rescue and […]
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
3 arrested for drug distribution in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper. Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl […]
DCH Regional Medical Center donates over 100 Christmas food boxes to employees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is playing the role of Santa Claus for this year’s Christmas season. Wednesday morning, DCH handed out 150 food boxes for their own employees. Workers drove into a garage facility near the hospital to pick up the food. Spokesperson Andy North says helping the hospital’s healthcare […]
Commercial Dispatch
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
No Shots Fired Or Injuries Reported After Fight in Tuscaloosa’s University Mall
Contrary to some internet rumors swirling, no shots were fired and no one was injured in a fight at Tuscaloosa's University Mall Thursday afternoon. Stephanie Taylor, a spokesperson for the Tuscaloosa Police Department, said officers were called to the mall on McFarland Boulevard around 12:50 p.m. about a group of people fighting there.
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
ABC 33/40 News
Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer
A train conductor trainee is dead after an early morning accident in Bessemer. According to police and the Jefferson County Coroner, 43-year-old Walter James Griffin III was killed when a metal beam that was sticking out of a passing freight car hit the cab of Griffin's locomotive. Norfolk Southern released...
WALA-TV FOX10
31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident
WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
wbrc.com
UPDATE: Train conductor trainee from Hueytown killed in Bessemer railway incident
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - One person was killed Tuesday morning in a railway accident in Bessemer, according to officials. It happened just before 1 a.m. on 32nd Street and Carolina Avenue. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Walter James Griffin, III of Hueytown. He was 43.
