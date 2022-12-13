ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gordo, AL

mytrpaper.com

Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court

Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
wvtm13.com

84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

3 arrested for drug distribution in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested in Walker County after complaints of drug distribution at the Budget Inn in Jasper. Brooklyn Madison, 21, of Sumiton, was arrested for trafficking fentanyl, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and second-degree possession of marijuana. Leroy Madison Jr., 49, of Oakman was charged with trafficking fentanyl […]
WALKER COUNTY, AL
Commercial Dispatch

J5 execs hit with four new federal charges

Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
COLUMBUS, MS
ABC 33/40 News

Train conductor trainee killed in Bessemer

A train conductor trainee is dead after an early morning accident in Bessemer. According to police and the Jefferson County Coroner, 43-year-old Walter James Griffin III was killed when a metal beam that was sticking out of a passing freight car hit the cab of Griffin's locomotive. Norfolk Southern released...
BESSEMER, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

31-year-old father dies in lumber yard accident

WADLEY, Ga. (WRDW/Gray News) – A 31-year-old father of two died last week in an apparent industrial accident at a lumber yard in Georgia. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Trenton Lewis was killed Wednesday in a workplace accident at Battle Lumber. The company released a statement...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

