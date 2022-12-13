ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alexander City, AL

etxview.com

BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton

A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
KELLYTON, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
SYLACAUGA, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga

SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police made an arrest Thursday night in the apparent road rage shooting on I-65 during the morning. Police say the victim was taken to UAB. They haven’t identified the suspect yet but call it an “isolated road rage incident.”. This is the...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WSFA

One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65

VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 65 near mile marker 252. Police say additional information will be released after warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office....
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
WSFA

Arrest made in Montgomery shooting incident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have made an arrest in connection to a Wednesday shooting that left two people injured. Police say the incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday in the 2100 block of Traction Avenue. Christopher Washington, 43, is charged with first-degree robbery and first-degree assault. Authorities said...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
WSFA

Van burns outside downtown Montgomery credit union

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a vehicle fire outside a Montgomery credit union Tuesday morning. Police and fire units responded to the blaze outside the ASE Credit Union on Washington Avenue just before 9 a.m. Viewer video showed the van already engulfed...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Dec. 1 to Dec. 14

• Criminal trespass was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Theft was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Burglary was reported on Coosa River Parkway. • Harassment was reported on Cotton Street. Sign up for Newsletters from The Herald. Dec. 9. • Domestic violence was reported on Main Street. Dec....
WETUMPKA, AL
WSFA

Multiple schools across Alabama affected by hoax active shooter calls

ALEXANDER CITY, Ala. (WSFA) - Law enforcement agencies are investigating multiple calls to schools across Alabama regarding apparent active shooter threats. It’s unclear exactly how many schools have been affected, but all calls appear to be hoaxes at this time. Sgt. Jeremy Burkett with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
ALEXANDER CITY, AL
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One man is dead and another was wounded in a Sunday afternoon shooting in Montgomery. The Montgomery Police Department, which has a policy of not naming businesses targeted in a crime, confirmed only that the incident happened in the 2500 block of East South Boulevard. A WSFA 12 News crew found an active scene at AutoZone, which is in the same area.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Weekly Anniston Police Stats 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022

Anniston, AL – The Anniston Police Department shares their weekly stats. The stats for the week of 12/05/2022 to 12/11/2022 follow below: Anniston Officers answered a total of 972 calls for service. There were 80 criminal incident/offense reports taken. There were 72 miscellaneous (minor) incident reports taken. There were eight felony arrests. There were 29 […]
ANNISTON, AL
WSFA

Flatwood community bracing for more potential severe weather

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Flatwood community is bracing for a second round of potential severe weather. It has been two weeks since a deadly EF2 tornado hit the area, and crews are still cleaning up. “The fear days later on what’s coming next, that is the true part that...
MONTGOMERY, AL

