Norfolk DA investigating an apparent homicide after female body discovered at a home in Stoughton

STOUGHTON, Mass. — The Norfolk District Attorney’s Office and local law enforcement agencies are investigating an apparent homicide on Park Street near 5th St. in Stoughton.

A single female victim was located in an outbuilding at that property, according to the DA.

Police tweeted out just before 12 p.m. that there is no reason to believe there is a danger to the area.

No further information has been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

