Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Hosts 3rd Annual Holiday MarketPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Teen runs lawn care business to help stepfather adopt him: "When I think of the word 'dad,' it's him"Amy ChristieCayce, SC
Shop South Carolina's Largest Holiday MarketTravel MavenColumbia, SC
Related
wtlcfm.com
New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour
All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands
IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets
Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
WIS-TV
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
columbiabusinessreport.com
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
wpde.com
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
News19 Teacher of the Week: Dr. Barbara Fisher
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to the classroom for Dr. Barbara Fisher wasn't an easy one to travel. It was paved with disappointment, divorce and discrimination; but even with all of those challenges she says there was never a doubt that she should be an educator. Dr. Fisher was...
What to do this weekend in Columbia, SC
We've got you covered for this weekend's events.
This Is The Coldest City In South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of the coldest cities in the country, including this chilly town in South Carolina.
WIS-TV
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Restaurants in Colombia, South Carolina – (With CHEESY Photos)
Pizza Time! Let’s Gooo! Are you looking for a pizza spot in Columbia that will send you on a journey through time and space? Ok, that is a bit dramatic, but we all cherish a slice of pie that delivers the goods. Tonight, the pizza chain cardboard won’t do.
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
coladaily.com
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala
A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
coladaily.com
Sistercare recognizes Minister Sarah Jackson for 30 years of volunteer service
Minister Sarah Jackson is a volunteer ambassador for Sistercare and has dedicated 30 years of service to the organization. Jackson experienced many hardships before moving to Columbia to volunteer with Sistercare. Jackson is a native of South Carolina and the oldest of 10 children by the late Moses and Mary...
WIS-TV
Midlands mother funds billboards remembering lives lost to gun violence, encouraging safe firearm storage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A mother who lost her son to gun violence has put up billboards across the Midlands, remembering lives cut short and encouraging safe storage of firearms. The woman, who paid for the campaign anonymously using her son’s life insurance money, made the donation in partnership with...
Firefighters Feeding Families returns to Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wants the community to know, once again Firefighters Feeding Families is conducting a food drive this week to collect non-perishable food items for those in need in the Columbia area. Donations can be dropped off at any Columbia Fire Station location...
WIS-TV
Local networking group surprises restaurant servers with thousand dollar tips
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A busy restaurant, a hard-working server, and a group of generous professionals: add it all up, and it was the perfect recipe for some holiday cheer at Cafe Strudel in Lexington. On any normal day, the popular diner is packed with hungry customers. In the midst...
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
34K+
Followers
10K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 0