Columbia, SC

New Edition, Keith Sweat and Guy Are Headed To Indy For The Legacy Tour

All six members of New Edition are back on tour! Ronnie, Ricky, Bobby, Mike, Ralph and Johnny will be joined by Keith Sweat and Guy with Aaron Hall. The tour will kick off on March 9th in Columbia, SC and wrapping up in Tampa, FL April 30th. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 10am at all ticketmaster outlets.
Twitch's impact on dancers here in the Midlands

IRMO, S.C. — Stephen Boss's death is hitting home for some here in the Midlands. The dancer and DJ, known as tWitch touched hundreds from the Irmo dance community by his kind spirit. "It's very rare in this industry to have somebody that everybody loved and that was tWitch,"...
Columbia Food and Wine Festival Announces 2023 Dates and Limited Pre-Sale Tickets

Columbia Food and Wine Festival, presented by Certified South Carolina, is pleased to announce its 2023 festival dates. The weekend-long celebration of Columbia’s hospitality scene will take place Wed., April 19 – Sun., April 23, with eight events across the five-day span in two counties. Now in its sixth year, the festival features the region’s finest plates and pours from nearly 100 local restaurants, breweries and more. For one week only, Dec. 19 – 23, pre-sale tickets to the festival’s Grand Tasting are available online at columbiafoodandwinefestival.com.
Awareness: Orangeburg band to host their annual Christmas Eve Gala, Local painter lands national deal with hotel chain

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Awareness is a local program that focuses on issues facing South Carolina and its communities. This week on Awareness the lineup is a special one because it includes host Billie Jean Shaw’s dad, his band mates, “The Exotics,” and one of the most talented artists in the world- Ija Charles! The Exotics are hosting their twenty-third annual Christmas Eve scholarship gala in Orangeburg. Ija Charles has a new partnership with Cambria Hotels across the state, which was highlighted by Forbes!
Historic Black church building in Columbia to get new life

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A historic Black church building in downtown Columbia got the green light on Thursday for a three story addition and a new courtyard in an effort to transform the building into a cultural arts center. Columbia's Design/Development Review Commission on Thursday approved plans to transform the...
New Freddy's Frozen Custard location coming to West Columbia

Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers, a Kansas-based chain founded in 2002, will soon be opening a new location in West Columbia. Mary Winter Teaster, senior brokerage assistant with Colliers South Carolina, recently represented 316 Restaurant Group/Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers in the purchase of a building site located at 1309 Charleston Highway in West Columbia.
2 SC lottery players win $200K on holiday scratch-off tickets

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — The South Carolina Education Lottery's $200,000 holiday jackpot scratch-off has two big winners ahead of Christmas, with possibly two more. One of the winners in Irmo bought her $5 ticket at the Ballentine C Mart on Dutch Fork Road. “I didn’t believe it was real...
News19 Teacher of the Week: Dr. Barbara Fisher

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The road to the classroom for Dr. Barbara Fisher wasn't an easy one to travel. It was paved with disappointment, divorce and discrimination; but even with all of those challenges she says there was never a doubt that she should be an educator. Dr. Fisher was...
Columbia law firm having free bike helmet giveaway

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Parents, if you’re giving your child a new bike, scooter, or a pair of rollerblades this Christmas, a Columbia law firm wants to emphasize the importance of your child wearing a properly-fitting helmet. And the law firm is going to help add some holiday cheer...
Nonprofit using music, art as source of healing for Columbia youth

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A music video shoot was held Saturday at the Richland Library for a Midlands nonprofit working to support young people through the arts. They're called Weight of Words Society, Inc. and they use things like poetry, videography, and dance to help children have new experiences and overcome emotional challenges and trauma.
Riverbanks Zoo & Garden celebrates emerging of baby koala

A new joey was born at Riverbanks Zoo & Garden and is now peeking out of the mother's pouch. Five year old Charlotte gave birth May 6 and the joey started emerging from her pouch Dec. 8. A representative with the zoo said it is not yet clear whether the joey is a boy or girl.
Firefighters Feeding Families returns to Columbia

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins wants the community to know, once again Firefighters Feeding Families is conducting a food drive this week to collect non-perishable food items for those in need in the Columbia area. Donations can be dropped off at any Columbia Fire Station location...
New SC bill proposes paying D1 college athletes

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — A bill filed by a South Carolina state senator from Charleston aims to provide yearly stipends to certain college athletes who maintain good academic standing. For South Carolina State University basketball player Rahsaan Edwards, being a student-athlete is a full-time job. “Four to six hours per...
Columbia Police wrangle wayward goat after multiple calls

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Goats will chew just about anything - which can be a problem when that anything is a fence. Columbia Police found that out firsthand recently when Hunnybun the goat made her way out of an enclosure and became the focus of multiple calls to dispatch in southern Columbia neighborhoods.
