Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO