wbrc.com
New perspectives on the active shooter threat hoax at a Tuscaloosa County high school
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - An update on those fake school threats that spread across Alabama earlier this week and caused chaos for students and parents. WBRC has confirmed officers believe one of the calls came from overseas. It’s not what anyone wants to hear, but according to the National Association...
wvtm13.com
Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama
Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
pcherald.com
James Edsel Garner
James Edsel Garner of Gordo, Alabama, died on November 18, in Birmingham, his adoring wife and two children by his bedside as he passed on to meet his Savior. He was 81 years old. The world was instantly brighter when Jimmy Garner was born on May 31, 1941. Perhaps caught...
UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown
A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
wbrc.com
Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
wtva.com
84 dogs removed from Monroe County home
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
Tuscaloosa Father Details The Horror Of Hillcrest Shooter Threat
Tuesday, December 13th will be remembered by plenty of parents in Tuscaloosa as one of the most scariest days. On that day, it would feel like the entire city of Tuscaloosa would be on high alert due to an active shooter threat at Hillcrest High School. Fortunately, the threat was...
DCH Regional Medical Center donates over 100 Christmas food boxes to employees
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — DCH Regional Medical Center is playing the role of Santa Claus for this year’s Christmas season. Wednesday morning, DCH handed out 150 food boxes for their own employees. Workers drove into a garage facility near the hospital to pick up the food. Spokesperson Andy North says helping the hospital’s healthcare […]
mytrpaper.com
Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court
Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
Commercial Dispatch
J5 execs hit with four new federal charges
Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
Commercial Dispatch
Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed
After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
myjrpaper.com
Back through the years in Marion County...
The youngest daughter of William David Mitchell and Zilla (Frederick) Mitchell, shown to the right, kept this portrait hanging on the wall in her home. The portrait is now in the possession of her great-grandson, general manager of the Journal Record. Dave and Zill, as they were known, lived most...
Tuscaloosa Woman Finds Jail Escapee Hiding Under Her Couch
An inmate who escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail Friday was recaptured by police after a woman discovered him hiding under her couch, recently filed court documents reveal. The inmate, 23-year-old Quinn Martel Don Rogers, sparked an all-hands manhunt Friday when he escaped the Tuscaloosa County Jail. Court documents filed...
wvtm13.com
Hillcrest High parents and students feared worst as school was one of many schools threatened by 'hoax' shooter calls
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. — As threats of an active shooter plagued schools across the state, Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa County was put on lockdown Tuesday morning. The threats were deemed a hoax. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in...
wvua23.com
Hillcrest update: Schools across Alabama reporting similar threats
The Tuscaloosa County School System said any parents who wish to check their children out of Hillcrest High School can do so by going to Hillcrest High School. TCSS released the following statement on its website:. December 13, 2022. 10:50 am. This morning, information was received by the school system...
wvtm13.com
84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash
FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
wtva.com
Argument at Columbus shopping center sent one person to the hospital and another behind bars
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - An argument turned violent at a shopping center in Columbus. According to the Columbus Police Department, the incident happened Monday at the Gateway Shopping Center. According to police, Ladarius Smith, 18, hit a car with a baseball bat and Alvin Jones Jr., 44, struck Smith with...
ABC 33/40 News
Walker County contractor facing criminal charges following homeowner complaints
Contractor David A. Smith based out of Walker County is facing criminal charges of home repair fraud. An investigator confirms three warrants are out for Smith's arrest in Winston County. Investigator Jacob Eward tells ABC3340 News the warrants are connected to three victims in Winston County. Their losses are reported to be $55,483.
wcbi.com
Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
Hillcrest High School Teacher Armed Students with Bats During Active Shooter Hoax
In the aftermath of an active shooter hoax that impacted a high school in Tuscaloosa County Tuesday morning, one teacher said she and her students were ready to defend themselves if necessary. As previously reported, the incident occurred Tuesday morning at Hillcrest High School where rumors circulated that an active...
