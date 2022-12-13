ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickens County, AL

wvtm13.com

Threats deemed a hoax at schools across central Alabama

Schools across central and north Alabama received threats Tuesday, which caused lockdowns and searches by police and sheriff's offices. There was a heavy police presence at Hillcrest High School in Tuscaloosa as officers and deputies combed through hallways and classes, searching for any sign of danger. The school dismissed early...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
pcherald.com

James Edsel Garner

James Edsel Garner of Gordo, Alabama, died on November 18, in Birmingham, his adoring wife and two children by his bedside as he passed on to meet his Savior. He was 81 years old. The world was instantly brighter when Jimmy Garner was born on May 31, 1941. Perhaps caught...
GORDO, AL
Tuscaloosa Thread

UA Student Who Survived Childhood Cancer Aims for Miss Alabama Crown

A University of Alabama student and childhood cancer survivor who was recently crowned Miss Birmingham 2023 is preparing for a second run at the state title. Hannah Adams, a sophomore at the University, is double majoring in political science and public relations. The 19-year-old Birmingham native was crowned Miss Covered Bridge 2022 and placed in the Top 12 semifinalists when she competed in this year's Miss Alabama pageant.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wbrc.com

Major event for military veterans Tuesday at Tuscaloosa VA

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A major event Tuesday at the Tuscaloosa VA for veterans and their families. The PACT Town Hall program is an opportunity for veterans to learn about benefits. The PACT program begins Tuesday at 10 a.m. at the VA. VA leaders will offer information on the PACT...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wtva.com

84 dogs removed from Monroe County home

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Authorities removed more than 80 dogs from a home in Monroe County. According to Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook, law enforcement responded Sunday to the home on Appaloosa Drive near Smithville. Two adults and a child lived inside. One adult was bed-ridden. Officers found 74 dogs...
MONROE COUNTY, MS
mytrpaper.com

Painter found guilty in Fayette Co. Court

Andy Hamlin, 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney, announced that a guilty verdict was returned in Fayette County Circuit Court during the trial of a former probation officer. Michael Steven Painter, 51, was convicted of custodial sexual misconduct and use of official position of office for personal gain. A sentencing hearing...
Commercial Dispatch

J5 execs hit with four new federal charges

Federal prosecutors have brought four new charges against Columbus businessmen Jabari Edwards and Antwann Richardson. Edwards and Richardson were indicted in June for allegedly misusing more than $2 million in Paycheck Protection Plan and Economic Injury Disaster Loan Program funding. In a superseding indictment filed Dec. 6 in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Mississippi, they were each hit with two new counts of wire fraud and two new counts of making false statements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Charges against Dispatch managing editor dismissed

After more than three and a half years, misdemeanor charges against Dispatch Managing Editor Zack Plair were dismissed by Lowndes County Court Judge Allison Prichard Kizer Tuesday morning. Kizer dismissed charges of simple assault by threat and disturbance of a business filed against Plair in 2019 by Columbus Properties Manager...
COLUMBUS, MS
myjrpaper.com

Back through the years in Marion County...

The youngest daughter of William David Mitchell and Zilla (Frederick) Mitchell, shown to the right, kept this portrait hanging on the wall in her home. The portrait is now in the possession of her great-grandson, general manager of the Journal Record. Dave and Zill, as they were known, lived most...
MARION COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

84-year-old man killed in Fayette County crash

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. — An 84-year-old man was killed in a multi-vehicle wreck in Fayette County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) reports James Gilpin, of Fayette, died from injuries when the minivan he was driving collided head-on with a Honda Pilot. The driver of the Pilot was injured...
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wcbi.com

Columbus police are looking for the driver of a hit and run incident

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- In late November, Derrick Seals was hit by a vehicle and killed. The driver left the scene without calling for help or checking on Seals. Investigators with the Columbus Police Department have been searching for the person behind the wheel. Now they believe they may have identified the vehicle and they need your help to find it. Initially, investigators were looking for a dark car.
COLUMBUS, MS

