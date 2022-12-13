Read full article on original website
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakota Community Foundation awards $1.2 million to grant recipients
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Fourteen South Dakota nonprofits will receive grant awards totaling over $1 million from the Beyond Idea Grant program. Offered in partnership with the Bush Foundation, the program supports community-based problem-solving efforts in South Dakota. “The Bush Foundation entrusted the SDCF with awarding $1.2 million...
dakotanewsnow.com
South Dakotans advised to keep hydrants clear
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In wake of large amounts of snowfall this week, officials ask South Dakotans to keep fire hydrants clear. As people begin to dig out following this week’s winter storm, fire officials say to clear at least three feet of snow around each hydrant, if possible.
dakotanewsnow.com
Gov. Noem announces state office openings and closures
PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Gov. Kristi Noem ordered state government offices remain closed across most of the state on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. Offices will close in Hanson, Hutchinson, and McCook Counties. Offices will remain open in Bon Homme, Clay, Custer, Fall River, Lincoln, Minnehaha, Turner, Union, and...
dakotanewsnow.com
Conditions change across South Dakota and North Dakota
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winter weather conditions have changed in Pierre, Bismarck, and Minot Wednesday. Watch on-location updates below.
Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals
Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
mitchellnow.com
Snowed in – Representative Dusty Johnson
A big snowstorm came across the state this week, canceling school and closing offices for many people. While remote working and learning has made snow days a thing of the past, being inside day and night makes it easy to get bored in the evenings. When this much snow comes down, it’s time to think up some fun activities to do at home.
dakotanewsnow.com
VIDEO: Conditions vary in Jamestown, Bismarck, and Fargo
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Watch video coverage of conditions across North Dakota Tuesday.
kotatv.com
Major roads "virtually impassable" throughout central South Dakota
Travel is virtually impossible on any major roadway throughout central South Dakota due to a major winter storm making its way through the region. Officials are urging people to stay home and avoid travel, or risk getting stuck potentially for days.
KELOLAND TV
Remaining Windy and Snowy: Storm Center PM Update — Wednesday, December 14
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We have strong winds in western and central South Dakota this afternoon. This winds start spilling into eastern KELOLAND by early tomorrow morning. Between 2 and 3 PM CST we have seen wind gust in the mid 40 MPH to near 50 MPH. Temperatures are in the teens and low 20s in western and central South Dakota with these high winds. Eastern KELOLAND has temperatures this afternoon in the 20s nearing 30°.
dakotanewsnow.com
Digging Out: Send us your weather photos
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Storm Warnings remain in effect for many South Dakotans Friday. But many are starting to dig out after several days of snow and wind. And they’re encountering some unbelievable views. One Fort Pierre resident was faced with a...
dakotanewsnow.com
I-90 closing from Rapid City to Wyoming state line
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Interstate 90 (both eastbound and westbound) will be closed from Rapid City to the Wyoming state line beginning at 10 a.m. (MT) / 11 a.m. (CT) on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022. This section of I-90, which was reopened on Wed., Dec. 14, 2022,...
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota reschedules mobile food distributions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Feeding South Dakota has rescheduled their mobile food distributions this week due to the severe weather. Cancelled distributions include those planned for Tuesday night in Sioux Falls at Laura B Anderson School and King of Glory Church. The new dates for food distributions...
KELOLAND TV
Several rescues underway in central South Dakota in the midst of a blinding snowstorm
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota Department of Transportation crews were involved with several ongoing rescue operations Wednesday night in the midst of a massive winter storm. Authorities say they’re having a huge issue with people using secondary highways as a way to avoid the Interstate closures.
dakotanewsnow.com
Snow and winds creating dangerous road conditions
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Tough weather conditions have forced road closures and no-travel advisories for most of the state. Even in Sioux Falls, drivers were having a tough time Thursday with the snow and wind. Although Sioux Falls has been spared from much of the blizzard conditions...
dakotanewsnow.com
Majority of SD highways under ‘no travel advisory’
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The SD511.Org map shows that most South Dakota highways are under a “No Travel Advisory.”. The South Dakota Department of Transportation puts out advisories to warn drivers of dangerous driving conditions that could lead to accidents. On Wednesday morning, a deadly crash occurred south of Parkston on HWY 37, killing three people in their early 20s and injuring two more.
KELOLAND TV
Milbank, Codington Co., eastern SD ready for ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Eastern South Dakota is in for a mixed bag of weather today and into tomorrow as a winter storm with several days of lasting power hits the state. Ice is predicted for the northeastern part of the state. KELOLAND meteorologist Brian Karstens said Watertown, Milbank, Sisseton and Webster are among the towns that will see freezing rain starting Monday. As much as a quarter inch of ice and enough wind to cause power outages could fall in the region, Karstens said.
Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse
What better is there to do during a four-day snowstorm than to think about past snowstorms? “Blizzard therapy” is what author Carey Goldberg called such behavior after he read Laura Ingalls Wilder’s “The Long Winter” during a 2015 snowstorm. My blizzard therapy caused me to stumble across several little-known historical writings. One comes from the […] The post Blizzard therapy: Find solace in reading about storms that were even worse appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
dakotanewsnow.com
Illinois and Wisconsin students to receive in-state tuition in SD
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Board of Regents announced that the resident tuition program will be expanded to Illinois and Wisconsin at the beginning of the 2023 academic year. These states were chosen due to their proximity to South Dakota and the level of demand...
KELOLAND TV
Watertown advises no travel as eastern SD deals with ice
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As northeastern South Dakota experiences another round of this week’s winter storm, the South Dakota Department of Transportation 511 map has listed sections of Interstate 29 and several highways as no travel advised. The road conditions and travel advisories were as of about...
KELOLAND TV
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 9 new deaths reported
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The COVID-19 death toll throughout the pandemic is at 3,115 in South Dakota. According to Wednesday’s update to the South Dakota Department of Health COVID-19 dashboard, deaths are up nine from 3,106 the previous week. The new deaths include four women and five men in the following age ranges: 40-49 (1); 50-59 (1); 70-79 (1); and 80+ (6). The deaths were from the following counties: Brown (2); Lincoln (1); McPherson (1); Minnehaha (1); Oglala Lakota (1); Tripp (1); Turner (1).
