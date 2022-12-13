Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom says California about to 'break' amid flood of illegal migrants when Title 42 expires
California Gov. Gavin Newsom warned that the Biden administration's plans to repeal Trump-era Title 42 immigration policies could "break" his state.
Three relief payments from $125 to $300 delayed but now going out to millions of Americans – see if yours is on the list
MILLIONS of dollars in "relief payments" were sent to Americans throughout the year, but some are still waiting on the money. Inflation barreled through the country, pushing prices for everyday items out of reach for many. Several states took it upon themselves to help out residents through relief payments. Delivery...
Another Grocery Store is Permanently Closing
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
constructiondive.com
Construction employees expect larger holiday bonuses despite economic uncertainty
As stockings are hung by the chimney with care, workers have high expectations that holiday bonuses will soon be there. The practice of giving bonuses looks a little different today amid soaring inflation and recession concerns. While many companies stick with protocol, and some even provide rewards specifically because of economic conditions, the way companies calculate bonuses is evolving.
In balmy Puerto Rico, diehards shrug off the crypto winter: ‘We’re not worried’
On a humid December evening in Puerto Rico, more than 100 cryptocurrency and blockchain aficionados gathered at a mansion within a gated, jungle-like enclave of San Juan. A local band played softly while waiters served hors d’oeuvres to attendees who paid as much as $3,000 to attend CoinAgenda Caribbean, a three-day conference promising a VIP experience of networking opportunities and fireside chats about the future of the industry.
A food fight is raging over what we can and can't call 'meat'
Startups that make plant-based foods are battling the meat lobby for the right to describe their products as bacon, burgers or steak. La Vie, Meatless Farm and Huera are among those facing legal challenges.
constructiondive.com
New construction technology releases: December 2022
Here are five recent announcements from software makers and other tech providers about new products or updates to existing products that are designed to smooth out construction for contractors:. PlanRadar. Digital construction platform PlanRadar has launched a full suite of QR code functionalities integrated with its proptech platform that covers...
Taiwan's military has a fertility problem: As China fears grow, its recruitment pool shrinks
Taiwan has noticed a hole in its defense plans that is steadily getting bigger. And it's not one easily plugged by boosting the budget or buying more weapons.
constructiondive.com
Redwood Materials to build $3.5B EV battery recycling plant in South Carolina
Battery recycler Redwood Materials said Wednesday it will spend $3.5 billion on a new battery materials facility in Charleston, South Carolina, as it looks to supply an emerging network of electric vehicle battery plants in the region. The facility, slated to break ground in Q1 of 2023, will recycle, refine...
constructiondive.com
Construction backlog jumps to highest level since 2019
Construction backlog in November reached its highest level since the second quarter of 2019, as contractors with under $30 million in revenue landed new jobs faster than expected, according to Associated Builders and Contractors. ABC’S Construction Backlog Indicator jumped in November to 9.2 months, a 0.4-month uptick from October and...
Comments / 0