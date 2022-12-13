Read full article on original website
Governor Abbott confirms he has sent 8,400 migrants to the D.C area, wants VP Kamala Harris to visit the Texas borderJalyn SmootTexas State
Longstanding DSW Shoes Store Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Popular grocery store chain opening new supermarket location in VirginiaKristen WaltersReston, VA
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
Longstanding T.J. Maxx Location Permanently Closing December 24thJoel EisenbergWashington, DC
Police Identify Body of Decomposed Woman; Suspect Charged with 3 Murders
The decomposed body that was found inside the apartment of Torrey Damien Moore, 31, who is charged in the killing of a clerk at Dash In Convenience Store in Silver Spring has been identified. According to Montgomery County Police, the woman was Denise Middleton. She was 26 years old and...
Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder
Abraham Douglas, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of murdering Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park following a four-day trial. Douglas, 21, will be sentenced Jan. 27. He could be sentenced to life in prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Douglas guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun...
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 16, In Montgomery County
Today is Friday, Dec. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Beach Drive Reopens to Vehicles: The car-free street schedule for Beach Drive in Montgomery County will no longer be open for recreation and exercise on Fridays starting today. Beach Drive will be open for vehicles on Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday.
Anonymous Resident Donates Nearly $10,000 in Metro Cards
A Montgomery County resident — who wants to remain anonymous — donated nearly $10,000 in Metro cards that will go to low-income families, County Council President Evan Glass announced Thursday. Glass, who is facilitating the donation, said the resident reached out to him a few weeks ago wanting...
Family Displaced After Fire in Aspen Hill
One family, including two adults and one child, were displaced after a fire Tuesday night in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There were no injuries. MCFRS was dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hewitt Avenue, Piringer...
COVID Cases on the Rise, But Officials Not Recommending Mask Mandate
Although Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level remains low, new cases have risen steadily during the past month and now are more than double a recent low on Nov. 28. Two hundred and one new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days were reported to the county on Dec. 14. The county is experiencing one death per day, according to Sean O’Donnell, program manager for the county Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January
Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
MCPS Raises Awareness About Fentanyl With Narcan Demonstration
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) demonstrated Narcan use at Wootton High School on Tuesday to raise awareness about fentanyl-related overdoses. Narcan is a medicine that counteracts an opioid overdose. In the past two months, there were three fentanyl-related overdoses in schools that required Narcan, according to Mark Hodge, Senior Administrator for School Health Services with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. The students survived and were sent to a hospital via ambulance. He said the county has been seeing increases in overdoses and Narcan use across all ages since 2019.
Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards
This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
Median Price for Houses Sold in County Rises Slightly
The median price for a house sold in Montgomery County during November was $540,717, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR). It took an average of 25 days to sell a new home. There were 746 new listings, which is down 22% from October, according to GCAAR.
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week
Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved. Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools,...
MCPS Announce 2-Hour Delayed Opening Thursday
Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Wednesday evening that schools including the MCPS Virtual Academy will open two hours late Thursday due to “anticipated emergency weather conditions.” They added that bus service will be provided on a two-hour delayed scheduled.
Council Meeting Gets Contentious Over Park and Planning Proposal
The fallout following the Oct. 12 dismissal of the entire five-member Montgomery County Planning Board continues to ripple through local government. The County Council met on Dec. 12 to review upcoming legislation. The meeting became contentious as the focus moved to a proposal by State Senator Ben Kramer. The Montgomery...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Wednesday Night to Thursday Afternoon
The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of a glaze too around one tenth of an inch in portions of central, northeast and northern Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible which will likely impact morning commute on Thursday.
