Silver Spring, MD

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Silver Spring Man Found Guilty of First-Degree Murder

Abraham Douglas, of Silver Spring, was found guilty of murdering Ahmadou Bamba Gueye, 23, of Takoma Park following a four-day trial. Douglas, 21, will be sentenced Jan. 27. He could be sentenced to life in prison. On Wednesday, a jury found Douglas guilty of first-degree murder, use of a handgun...
SILVER SPRING, MD
5 Things to Know Today, Dec. 16, In Montgomery County

Today is Friday, Dec. 16. Here is the 10 day forecast and 5 things to know today as we head into the weekend. 1. Beach Drive Reopens to Vehicles: The car-free street schedule for Beach Drive in Montgomery County will no longer be open for recreation and exercise on Fridays starting today. Beach Drive will be open for vehicles on Friday, closed on Saturday and Sunday.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Anonymous Resident Donates Nearly $10,000 in Metro Cards

A Montgomery County resident — who wants to remain anonymous — donated nearly $10,000 in Metro cards that will go to low-income families, County Council President Evan Glass announced Thursday. Glass, who is facilitating the donation, said the resident reached out to him a few weeks ago wanting...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Family Displaced After Fire in Aspen Hill

One family, including two adults and one child, were displaced after a fire Tuesday night in Aspen Hill, according to Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service (MCFRS) Chief Spokesperson Pete Piringer. There were no injuries. MCFRS was dispatched at about 7:15 p.m. to the 3400 block of Hewitt Avenue, Piringer...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
COVID Cases on the Rise, But Officials Not Recommending Mask Mandate

Although Montgomery County’s COVID-19 community level remains low, new cases have risen steadily during the past month and now are more than double a recent low on Nov. 28. Two hundred and one new cases per 100,000 residents during the past seven days were reported to the county on Dec. 14. The county is experiencing one death per day, according to Sean O’Donnell, program manager for the county Office of Public Health Emergency Preparedness and Response.
Connecticut Avenue Closure Set for January

Parts of Connecticut Avenue will be closed “on or about” Jan. 13 from 12 a.m. to 5 a.m. in order to make way for the new Capital Crescent Trail pedestrian bridge,. Residents will be able to use a detour route during the closure and can also expect single-lane closures to occur the week before from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
SILVER SPRING, MD
MCPS Raises Awareness About Fentanyl With Narcan Demonstration

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) demonstrated Narcan use at Wootton High School on Tuesday to raise awareness about fentanyl-related overdoses. Narcan is a medicine that counteracts an opioid overdose. In the past two months, there were three fentanyl-related overdoses in schools that required Narcan, according to Mark Hodge, Senior Administrator for School Health Services with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. The students survived and were sent to a hospital via ambulance. He said the county has been seeing increases in overdoses and Narcan use across all ages since 2019.
Report: MCPS’ Department of Transportation Abused Use of its Purchase Cards

This story has been updated to include comments from Montgomery County Public Schools. Montgomery County Public School’s auditing group first identified the problem with its Department of Transportation’s use of purchase cards. The school district then hired professional forensic auditors, according to a school spokesperson. “It was because...
Median Price for Houses Sold in County Rises Slightly

The median price for a house sold in Montgomery County during November was $540,717, according to the Greater Capital Area Association of Realtors (GCAAR). It took an average of 25 days to sell a new home. There were 746 new listings, which is down 22% from October, according to GCAAR.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Montgomery County High School Athlete of the Week

Kevin Glaser could have scored more goals this fall for the Wootton High team handball squad, but with the Patriots often winning by lopsided margins, the senior understood the importance of getting others involved. Team handball is one of three varsity interscholastic corollary sports offered by Montgomery County Public Schools,...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
MCPS Announce 2-Hour Delayed Opening Thursday

Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) announced Wednesday evening that schools including the MCPS Virtual Academy will open two hours late Thursday due to “anticipated emergency weather conditions.” They added that bus service will be provided on a two-hour delayed scheduled.
Council Meeting Gets Contentious Over Park and Planning Proposal

The fallout following the Oct. 12 dismissal of the entire five-member Montgomery County Planning Board continues to ripple through local government. The County Council met on Dec. 12 to review upcoming legislation. The meeting became contentious as the focus moved to a proposal by State Senator Ben Kramer. The Montgomery...
Winter Weather Advisory Issued for Wednesday Night to Thursday Afternoon

The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for 10 p.m. Wednesday through 1 p.m. Thursday. According to the NWS, freezing rain is expected with total ice accumulations of a glaze too around one tenth of an inch in portions of central, northeast and northern Maryland, the District of Columbia and northern Virginia. NWS says difficult travel conditions are possible which will likely impact morning commute on Thursday.
MARYLAND STATE

