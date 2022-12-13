Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) demonstrated Narcan use at Wootton High School on Tuesday to raise awareness about fentanyl-related overdoses. Narcan is a medicine that counteracts an opioid overdose. In the past two months, there were three fentanyl-related overdoses in schools that required Narcan, according to Mark Hodge, Senior Administrator for School Health Services with the county’s Department of Health and Human Services. The students survived and were sent to a hospital via ambulance. He said the county has been seeing increases in overdoses and Narcan use across all ages since 2019.

