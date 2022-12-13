Read full article on original website
Fire crews investigate church fire in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department says they are investigating the cause of a fire at a southeast Fresno church Wednesday morning. Fire crews say they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a fire near Harvey and Millbrook avenues at the Christian Fellowship Center Church of God. When crews arrived, they say they found flames […]
IDENTIFIED: Woman who crashed a truck into a front yard in Reedley, police say
ORANGE COVE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A woman who crashed a truck at a high rate of speed into the front yard of a home in Reedley on Thursday was officially identified later that day, according to the Orange Cove Police Department. Officers say they noticed a red truck traveling at high speed in the area […]
Man slept while garage burned in central Fresno, officials say
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A garage and two vehicles were described as a total loss on Monday after a fire started in the central Fresno home Monday morning while the person living there was asleep, according to the Fresno Fire Department. According to the Fresno Fire Department, three engines, two trucks and a battalion chief […]
Footwear among stolen packages recovered by Clovis Police in traffic stop
CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 20-year-old man from Fresno was arrested in Clovis on Wednesday after officers found his car full of stolen packages, including multiple pairs of footwear, according to the Clovis Police Department. Officers say they conducted a traffic stop in the area of Clovis Avenue and Barstow Avenue after identifying a vehicle […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Injured in Crash with School Bus on Highway 33
Two Suffered Major Injuries in School Bus Accident in Fresno County. Two people were hospitalized after suffering significant injuries in a collision with a school bus on the afternoon of December 14, 2022. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 pm on Highway 33 and Panoche Road, south of Mendota. Details...
One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
yourcentralvalley.com
Who won cars in the CBS47 Renew-A-Ride?
FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 is giving away three renewed vehicles to deserving local families. So far, the Renew A Ride competition has provided 10 vehicles to 10 deserving local families. This year, with the help of Lithia dealers, three more vehicles will be given to three more families in need.
KMJ
Man Loses Consciousness After Being Stabbed At Least Once In Central Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening after police say he was stabbed at least once in Central Fresno. According to the Fresno Police Department, a man, believed to be in his 30s, ran to an Arco just after 7 p.m. near Garland and Blackstone asking for help.
Power outage knocks ABC30 off the air Thursday
A power outage knocked ABC30 off the air on Thursday evening.
KMJ
Colorful Buses To Offer Free Meals To Kids During Winter Break In Fresno, Fresno County
Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) announced Wednesday that free meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 over the upcoming winter break. According to Fresno EOC, several locations throughout both the City of Fresno and Fresno County will offer free meals to kiddos starting December 19 through January 2. No meals, however, will be provided on both December 26 and January 2.
1 dead, 1 injured after shooting near central Fresno businesses
One person has died and another victim has been taken to the hospital following a shooting near central Fresno businesses.
Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Two Killed in Freight Truck Accident in Fresno County
Young Couple Die in Truck Collision in Fresno County. A man and a woman believed to be in their early 20s were tragically killed following an accident with a large commercial truck in Fresno County. The accident happened at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Details of the...
Parlier PD find person involved in collision
PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
2 People Seriously Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Crash In Fresno (Fresno, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor-vehicle crash was reported early on Tuesday in Fresno. Officials confirmed that two people were seriously injured due to the accident.
KMJ
EV Charging Station Cables Cut, Stolen From Roeding Park
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The cables on the EV charging stations at Roeding Park in central Fresno have been cut and stolen. It appears that somebody has cut 7 out of 10 of the large connector wires on the charging stations and taken them. EV chargers are for those...
KMPH.com
Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
thesungazette.com
Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects
TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
KMPH.com
19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
