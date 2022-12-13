ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
YourCentralValley.com

Fire crews investigate church fire in southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno Fire Department says they are investigating the cause of a fire at a southeast Fresno church Wednesday morning.  Fire crews say they responded around 3:00 a.m. to a fire near Harvey and Millbrook avenues at the Christian Fellowship Center Church of God. When crews arrived, they say they found flames […]
FRESNO, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Injured in Crash with School Bus on Highway 33

Two Suffered Major Injuries in School Bus Accident in Fresno County. Two people were hospitalized after suffering significant injuries in a collision with a school bus on the afternoon of December 14, 2022. The accident occurred shortly after 2:30 pm on Highway 33 and Panoche Road, south of Mendota. Details...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One dead, one injured in shooting inside Fresno smoke shop

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person is dead, and another injured, in a shooting on Fresno’s Blackstone Avenue on Wednesday, police say. According to authorities, around 11:50 a.m. the Fresno Police Department receive ShotSpotter notifications of several rounds fired near the 2700 block of North Blackstone Avenue – as well as multiple 911 calls reporting […]
FRESNO, CA
yourcentralvalley.com

Who won cars in the CBS47 Renew-A-Ride?

FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE) – CBS47 is giving away three renewed vehicles to deserving local families. So far, the Renew A Ride competition has provided 10 vehicles to 10 deserving local families. This year, with the help of Lithia dealers, three more vehicles will be given to three more families in need.
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Colorful Buses To Offer Free Meals To Kids During Winter Break In Fresno, Fresno County

Fresno Economic Opportunities Commission (Fresno EOC) announced Wednesday that free meals will be provided to children ages 1-18 over the upcoming winter break. According to Fresno EOC, several locations throughout both the City of Fresno and Fresno County will offer free meals to kiddos starting December 19 through January 2. No meals, however, will be provided on both December 26 and January 2.
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Madera Community Hospital sold to Trinity Health

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Madera Community Hospital is expected to see financial stability and improvements to the facility’s infrastructure with its sale to Trinity Health Corporation, according to an announcement from the state Attorney General’s office. On Thursday, California Attorney General Rob Bonta conditionally approved the sale of what state officials described as a financially […]
MADERA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Two Killed in Freight Truck Accident in Fresno County

Young Couple Die in Truck Collision in Fresno County. A man and a woman believed to be in their early 20s were tragically killed following an accident with a large commercial truck in Fresno County. The accident happened at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, December 10, 2022. Details of the...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Parlier PD find person involved in collision

PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Following an appeal, Parlier Police Department announced that officers have located the person wanted in connection with a traffic collision in the city. Police say the incident took place in the early morning of Monday, December 12. In a statement, department officials wrote “the subject has been identified and family has […]
PARLIER, CA
KMJ

EV Charging Station Cables Cut, Stolen From Roeding Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — The cables on the EV charging stations at Roeding Park in central Fresno have been cut and stolen. It appears that somebody has cut 7 out of 10 of the large connector wires on the charging stations and taken them. EV chargers are for those...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Next of kin needed for man found dead in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office is turning to the community for help Tuesday in finding the family of a man found dead in Visalia. According to the sheriff’s office, Richard Parrott, 55, was found dead last month in his trailer near Neeley and Hurley Street.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno Police in search of alleged porch pirate

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Police are looking for a man who allegedly stole a resident’s package from their porch in Fresno on Tuesday. Police say the man captured on their Ring camera was described by the residents as a white or Hispanic man with tattoos on his face. Officials say he had a black […]
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

Visalia and Porterville change lanes with CTC grant funded projects

TULARE COUNTY – New trails were blazed in Tulare, Fresno and Kern counties for walking and bike lanes this month, as well as new or improved road infrastructure. On Dec. 8, the California Transportation Commission (CTC) announced they would be distributing $1 billion across the state to fund 93 different walking and biking projects for disadvantaged communities. Among these communities are Visalia, Porterville and cities in Fresno and Kern counties. Two-thirds of the projects will implement safe routes for children to walk or bike to school.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

19-year-old drowns in family's swimming pool in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after he was found unconscious inside his family’s backyard pool. According to Fresno Police, a 19-year-old was discovered by his father who then called 911. Emergency responders rushed the man to the hospital where he later...
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy