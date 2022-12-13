Read full article on original website
BBC
Stannington: Major incident declared as homes still without gas
A council has declared a major incident as hundreds of homes in Sheffield wait for their gas supply to be restored. Residents in Stannington have been left without heating or cooking facilities since Friday when more than 400,000 litres of water from a burst pipe leaked into the gas main.
BBC
Engineers brave ice and snow to reconnect Shetland
Teams of engineers have been battling to restore power to homes in Shetland, with about 1,700 properties still without supplies. Energy firm Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) said its engineers had to rebuild the "critical backbone" of the network to allow more homes to be connected. Many of those...
Strikes will shut three islands airports completely for two days, bosses say
Three airports serving Scotland’s remote island communities will be closed completely when staff there walk out on strike for two days later this month.Bosses at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (Hial) have confirmed that the action by the Unite trade union on December 19 and 22 will result in the closure of its airports on the Outer Hebridean islands of Barra and Benbecula, as well as Sumburgh Airport on Shetland.Stornoway Airport on the Isle of Lewis will only be able to operate on a limited basis, and will be open between 1pm and 4.45pm on both days, while Kirkwall Airport in...
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year causes school closures
Scotland’s first snowfall of the year has caused disruption with many school closures and delayed opening times.A number of schools in Aberdeenshire were closed or had their start times delayed because of the wintry weather with Highland Council confirming some closures and delayed starts there, too.An Aberdeenshire Council spokesperson said: “Our gritting fleet has been treating all our primary routes this afternoon and will be out again tomorrow morning, as we are expecting wintry showers to continue overnight, with road temperatures falling below zero.“While there have been no significant impacts today, the snow and ice has led to the closure...
BBC
Beaver family given go ahead for Loch Lomond move
A family of beavers has been approved for a move from Tayside to Loch Lomond. RSPB Scotland's application to translocate the animals was agreed by NatureScot, meaning they will be resettled in the Loch Lomond National Nature Reserve (NNR). The project was made possible by Scottish government policy changes designed...
BBC
Who is striking? How walkouts on Wednesday 14 December will affect you
The UK suffered its chilliest night in almost two years on Monday night and there's no sign of the cold snap easing yet. There's also no sign of a thaw in the row between workers and companies. Countrywide disruption, which started on Tuesday with the 48-hour rail strike, goes up...
Early medieval female burial site is ‘most significant ever discovered’ in UK
Find dating from about 650AD in Northamptonshire includes jewelled necklace and changed archaeologists’ view of the period
Up to 100,000 nurses to go on strike before Christmas amid warning over urgent operations
Patients face having urgent operations cancelled in 56 trusts across England, Wales and Northern Ireland as up to 100,000 nurses go on strike before Christmas.The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) confirmed the scale of the walkouts on Tuesday as NHS trusts grapple over which services they can maintain.NHS leaders have urged the government to avert the strikes as life-sustaining care has not been exempt from action, and patients could face cancellations at short notice. The walkouts are due to take place on Thursday 15 and Tuesday 20 December. Across England, nursing staff in 44 out of 219 NHS trusts...
natureworldnews.com
Snow, Strong Winds, and Subzero Temperatures Are Forecast for Christmas in the United Kingdom by the Met Office
According to Met Office data, the UK would need a near-record cold December to avoid 2022 being the warmest year on record. The announcement comes as preliminary Met Office data show that Autumn 2022 (September, October, and November) was the third warmest on record for the UK, with an average mean temperature of 11.1C, trailing only 2011 and 2006's Autumn figures in a series dating back to 1884.
School closures and late openings due to snow – see full list in your area
Snow and ice has been causing chaos across the UK, with commuters facing delays and road closures. Some schools shut their doors on Monday as parents and staff struggled to make the journey in the winter conditions or heating systems stopped working. Others decided to start later in the day after assessing safety conditions in the morning. The disruption looks set to continue on Tuesday, with schools already saying they plan to close as the cold snap continues. The Met Office has warned the wintry conditions will likely continue throughout the week, with a continuing risk of sleet and...
Black EU citizen with settled status temporarily denied entry into UK
A black EU citizen with settled status was temporarily denied entry to the UK when she attempted to board a Eurostar train in Paris on Saturday. Dahaba Ali Hussen, a Dutch citizen of Somali origin who has lived in London for 19 years, was on a solo holiday in France when she arrived at the Gare du Nord railway station two hours before her train was set to depart to London St Pancras.
Transport Secretary says he will not negotiate with rail union boss
The Transport Secretary has said he will not negotiate with a rail union chief when the pair meet ahead of a fresh round of strikes set to cripple services over the coming months.Mark Harper said it was up to the unions and employers to address their long-running dispute over pay, jobs and conditions, as he urged both parties to “hammer out” reforms to deliver a better service.But Mick Lynch, general secretary of the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT), who is set to meet Mr Harper on Thursday, said the Cabinet minister has a “direct say” over what the companies...
UK strikes to hit ambulance services, hospitals and trains in the run up to Christmas
Britain is bracing for further disruption from strikes heading into the Christmas period, as ambulance drivers and nurses join rail operators and postal workers in the worst wave of walkouts the country has endured for at least a decade.
Four children fighting for life after falling through ice on Solihull lake
Four children are fighting for their lifes after falling through ice on a lake in Solihull, as temperatures continue to plummet across the UK. Police said the children were pulled from the lake in Babbs Mill Park on Sunday afternoon. They were in cardiac arrest when they were rescued and were rushed from the Kingshurst area to hospital, where they remain on life support. A desperate search of the water is ongoing amid fears others are missing, after the fire service was told there were up to six in the water. Superintendent Richard Harris, of West Midlands Police, told...
Windrush victim granted right to remain in UK after 10-year battle
Roy Harrison slept in bin shed and lost partner and business after being charged with crime he says he didn’t commit
BBC
Sturgeon questioned over 'worst ever' A&E figures
That's all from the live page team. Have a lovely afternoon. A regular scrum of photographers and MSPs gathered in the Garden Lobby after FMQs – but not, for once, to doorstep the first minister or debate a controversial policy. They were there to see puppies – something which...
BBC
National Grid: Coal plants stood down to supply electricity
National Grid has stood down two coal plants that it had put on standby to generate electricity in case supplies were disrupted because of cold weather. The company had asked Drax, which owns Britain's biggest power station, to prepare two coal-fired units on Monday. It is still planning to run...
‘Like an oilwell in your back yard’: Irish people turn to cutting peat to save on energy bills
Curbs to protect Ireland’s bogs have gone up in smoke amid soaring costs – theft of trees and woodpiles in Germany also rising
Sunak set to end ban on new onshore windfarms in face of Tory rebellion
Deal reached that paves way for communities in England to authorise projects without unanimous support
BBC
Search under way after people pulled from icy lake near Birmingham
A search and rescue operation is under way after police said a number of people pulled from a lake near Birmingham in freezing temperatures are in a critical condition. Reports suggested people had been playing on the ice at Babbs Mill Park and fell through, according to West Midlands Fire Service.
