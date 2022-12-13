Researchers challenge conventional view of visual perception. Is it really a horse or the photo of a horse?

Read full article on original website
Breaking bones in childhood more than doubles the odds of it happening again as an adult, study finds
Breaking a bone in childhood is not just a rite of passage. It could be a warning sign of future fracture risk and osteoporosis. A history of prior fracture is one of the strongest predictors of future fractures, yet current guidelines used to determine osteoporosis risk ignore childhood fractures. We...
Study shows vitamin D deficiency could increase older people's risk of losing muscle strength by as much as 78%
Vitamin D plays an important role in the regulation of calcium and phosphorus absorption by an organism. It also helps keep the brain and immune system working. Researchers at the Federal University of São Carlos (UFSCar) in Brazil and University College London (UCL) in the United Kingdom have now shown that vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of dynapenia in older people by 78%.
Subtle biases in AI can influence emergency decisions
It's no secret that people harbor biases—some unconscious, perhaps, and others painfully overt. The average person might suppose that computers—machines typically made of plastic, steel, glass, silicon, and various metals—are free of prejudice. While that assumption may hold for computer hardware, the same is not always true for computer software, which is programmed by fallible humans and can be fed data that is, itself, compromised in certain respects.
Multiple recurrent, repeat expansions found in human cancer genomes
A team of researchers with member affiliations across the U.S. and Canada has found evidence of multiple recurrent, repeat expansions in human cancer genomes. In their paper published in the journal Nature, the group describes searching for repeat expansions in human tumors in databanks maintained by the International Cancer Genome Consortium and The Cancer Genome Atlas group.
Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status, study finds
Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health, the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there is...
Bad hangovers? Why genetics, personality and coping mechanisms can make a difference
After a good night out you may not be surprised when you wake up feeling rough the next morning. But what may surprise you is if your friends aren't feeling the same way. Some may feel worse, some better and some (if they're lucky) may not feel any of the negative consequences at all.
Exercise is medicine for cancer and every dose counts, even in late stages of the disease: Study
It is well-known that exercise has many benefits, but new Edith Cowan University (ECU) research has revealed just how critically important it can be—even for people with advanced cancer. Previous work from ECU's Exercise Medicine Research Institute has shown men with advanced prostate cancer can change the chemical environment...
New look at an ancient disease: Study finds novel treatment targets for gout
Many Americans think of gout as a disease from a bygone era, akin to rickets or scurvy. The condition commonly afflicted the rich and royal, including American historical figures such as Benjamin Franklin and Thomas Jefferson. Gout is indeed one of the earliest known diseases, first identified by the ancient...
Skip the angry, never-sent letter: Try a never-sent grateful one instead
It's long been said that writing an angry letter—but not mailing it—is an effective way of venting without backlash. UC Riverside researchers say the converse—penning letters-never-sent expressing gratitude—carries a benefit, as well. There is an entire area of study in psychology devoted to gratitude, including its...
Novel device monitors breathing sounds to predict respiratory failure in ICU patients after extubation
Researchers have developed a novel device that detects abnormal breathing sounds to predict whether an ICU patient is likely to suffer from respiratory complications after removal from a mechanical ventilator, alerting intensive care teams to the need for emergency interventions at an early phase after extubation. The monitoring device designed...
Gut microbes can boost the motivation to exercise, research finds
Some species of gut-dwelling bacteria activate nerves in the gut to promote the desire to exercise, according to a study in mice that was led by researchers at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The study was published today in Nature, and reveals the gut-to-brain pathway that explains why some bacteria boost exercise performance.
Alcohol abstinence essential even in advanced liver cirrhosis, finds study
Complete abstinence from alcohol is considered a cornerstone in the treatment of patients with alcohol-related liver disease. It has not yet been sufficiently researched whether this measure can still improve the prognosis even in the case of advanced liver cirrhosis. Scientists at the Department of Internal Medicine III at MedUni...
First Nations communities struggle with a rare disease that affects muscles for speech
Machado-Joseph disease (MJD) is a rare neurodegenerative disease that affects muscles in the body, including those required for speech. It is prevalent in some remote First Nations communities in the Northern Territory and Queensland. Yolŋu First Nations people from northeast Arnhem Land are among those disproportionately affected. Yolŋu knowledge is...
New study finds association between COVID-19 testing uptake and mental disorders
New research from one University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Education researcher claims that, without sufficient COVID-19 testing capacity, it is possible that people can experience increased mental distress due to fear and concerns over their COVID-19 status. According to study lead author Yusen Zhai, Ph.D., assistant professor in...
MRI scans and an algorithm show human brain is similar to gelatin and breaks apart more easily than polystyrene
A team of researchers at Cardiff University, working with a colleague at the University of Bristol, has found that the human brain responds to pressure in ways similar to gelatin and that it can break apart more easily than polystyrene. In their paper published in Journal of The Royal Society Interface, the group describes training a machine-learning algorithm with data from MRI scans to learn more about how the brain responds to being touched by surgical implements.
Study finds surprising risks for COVID-19 infection
A new paper in Biology Methods & Protocols investigates risk factors and protections against contracting COVID-19, and also for suffering from severe COVID. Researchers have identified several characteristics—including male sex, lower age, blood group B, and larger household size—that increased the risk of infection and many other characteristics—including mask-wearing and using vitamin D—that decreased it. They also identified the things that increased or decreased the risk of a severe course of COVID-19. Some of these findings are unexpected.
