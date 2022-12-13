Read full article on original website
New program aims to boost Illinois' rural economies by developing the food industry
(The Center Square) – A new program aims to boost economic growth in rural areas of Illinois by building up the food industry with federal grants. It is called the Regional Food Economic Development, or ReFED Project. The goal is to provide business development assistance to beginning farmers, food processors, food cooperatives and independent grocers. Sean Park, from the Illinois Institute for Rural Affairs at Western Illinois University, said a...
Look up how much federal COVID money Illinois schools have spent
Illinois school districts have spent less than half of the roughly $7.8 billion the state got in federal COVID recovery money, according to a new spending dashboard launched today. The Illinois State Board of Education published the data Thursday and said it would provide “real-time updates” on how districts have reported spending the money aimed at helping students recover from the pandemic. “These funds are providing an unparalleled opportunity to transform systems of...
starvedrock.media
Financial impact from Illinois' no cash bail discussed
(The Center Square) – As the SAFE-T Act remains in legal limbo, some are concerned about the added costs the law will place onto the Illinois justice system at the local level. Illinois is set to become the first state in the country to eliminate cash bail on Jan....
nowdecatur.com
Illinois Smoke Detector Law gets update
December 15, 2022 – The Decatur Fire Department has been honored as one of the top Fire Departments in Illinois for installing smoke detectors for residents through the “Be Alarmed” Program. The Decatur Fire Department was recognized during an event to promote a new law effective January...
Illinois Motorists Could See 2 Tax Increases on Fuel in 2023
As part of the state of Illinois’ 2023 fiscal-year budget, an inflation-related gas tax increase was suspended for six months, but that suspension is about to come to an end when the calendar flips to January, and it may not be the only time motorists see an uptick in fuel taxes.
Pritzker proclaims passage of labor amendment
(The Center Square) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker officially proclaimed that Amendment 1, which prohibits laws regulating collective bargaining in Illinois, has been passed. The measure, which was certified as passed by the Illinois State Board of Elections earlier this month with 54.5% of total ballots cast in support, puts into the state constitution collective bargaining rights for wages, work conditions, and other issues. "This is the greatest state in the...
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Free COVID Tests in US, Top Doc to Speak
Households across the country will once again be given the option of getting several COVID tests shipped to their home for free from the government. Here's what you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Chicago's Top Doctor, Lurie Children's Hospital to Hold News Conference. Chicago's top...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 8 Things Away In Illinois
There are a lot of things you shouldn't throw away, glass bottles, glass, nails, tacks,. wire, cans, and other recyclables. It is important to try and follow guidelines about things that are safe to throw away. Some things, however, can get you in some real trouble if you throw them...
southarkansassun.com
$700 One-Time Direct Payments, Illinois Officials Roll Out Payment Tracking System
Illinois residents may be eligible for a one-time payment of up to $700 from the state’s tax rebates. The payments for these rebates were sent out in September, but it can take months to process the checks for all residents, according to Illinois Government. To be eligible for the...
advantagenews.com
Illinois drivers can expect two gas tax increases in 2023
Illinois drivers will see increased gasoline taxes next month, with another increase six months after that. Motor fuel prices in Illinois are down nearly 70 cents a gallon since this time last month. However, the state is set to increase the fuel tax Jan. 1 by 3.1 cents, for a total of 42.3 cents per gallon. Another coming increase will occur in the summer on July 1.
proclaimerscv.com
$300 One-Time Paycheck For Residents in Illinois On Property, Income Taxes
Illinois Residents To Receive One-Time Paycheck On Property And Income Taxes. The Governor of Illinois, J.B. Pritzker, is beginning to allocate money and property tax refunds for some Illinois Resident taxpayers by giving out one-time payment checks. Family Relief Plan: – offers one-time rebate. Property Tax: – tax rebate is estimated up to $300.
Workers' Rights Amendments Enshrined Into Illinois Law After Pritzker Proclamation
Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker released a proclamation Thursday lauding the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment, which has now been enshrined into the state’s constitution after being approved by voters during the 2022 midterm elections. Pritzker was one of the amendment’s biggest proponents, and he called the measure...
Illinois’ 10 Poorest Counties All Have One Thing Common
There are some booming counties in Illinois but, despite the wealth and prosperity of some areas, there are others within the country that struggle with high levels of poverty and low median household incomes. There are several factors that contribute to poverty in these counties in Illinois, including a lack of job opportunities and access to education and training programs. Many of these counties have a high unemployment rate, which makes it difficult for residents to find jobs and earn a decent income.
Here’s How Christmas Lights Affect Your Illinois Power Bill
As a kid, I remember asking my dad why he pulled the plug on our Christmas lights at around 9:00 each evening. He said something that came right out of the typical Midwestern dad phrasebook: "What? Am I made of money? Do you know what it costs to run these lights? Do You?"
Shocked? Wisconsin Is Full of Christmas Cheer and Illinois is a Bunch of Grinches
A new holiday survey found that Wisconsin is bursting with Christmas spirit this year, while Illinois is failing quite miserably. I expected WAY better from you, Illinois. A recent survey from getcenturylink.com discovered some pretty interesting things about the level of holiday spirit in our nation these days. While I think we can all agree things aren't great worldwide right now, it appears that many of the states in America are doing better at ignoring the BS and spreading Christmas cheer than other ones are. (I'm looking at you, Illinois).
WQAD
Illinois gas tax increases 3.1 cents per gallon in January
The annual increase, first established in 2019, was frozen earlier this year by Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker because of rising inflation and high fuel prices nationwide. It's set to unfreeze at the end of this month. The yearly increase was first established when Gov. Pritzker signed the Rebuild Illinois Capital...
foxillinois.com
Governor Pritzker issues Proclamation of Passage for Workers’ Rights Amendment
CHICAGO (WICS) — Governor JB Pritzker celebrated the passage of the Workers’ Rights Amendment to the Illinois Constitution on Thursday. The Workers’ Rights Amendment, which passed with 54.5% of total ballots cast, enshrines the right to collective bargaining in the Illinois Constitution. The amendment asked voters to...
ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint
As part of its commitment to building cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable communities, ComEd announced it would launch a new program to convert low-income residents in Northern Illinois to reduce their carbon footprint. The Whole ... Read More » The post ComEd announces program to low-income Illinois resident to reduce carbon footprint appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
Why Are Flags Flying at Half-Staff in Illinois, But Not Wisconsin?
While driving around Rockford today I noticed flags flying at half-staff, but when crossing over into Wisconsin all of the flags were at full-staff. What is up with that? Or what I suppose I should ask is, what is half up with that?. Before personally doing the research to see...
nowdecatur.com
New Illinois laws attempt to stunt car burglaries
December 15, 2022 – As Illinois continues to deal with vehicle thefts and carjackings, there are new laws that take effect in January aimed at addressing the problem. California experienced the highest number of stolen vehicles overall in 2021, with over 200,000 vehicles taken. The top five states for vehicular crime, California, Illinois, Florida, Colorado and Texas, accounted for 412,008 cars stolen. Those who speculated that it was a “pandemic thing” may rethink that notion as the problem continues.
