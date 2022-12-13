ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

MedicalXpress

'Burden-free' study method finds two blood pressure drugs equally effective

A large Veterans Affairs (VA) clinical trial found that the blood pressure drug chlorthalidone (CTD) was not superior to hydrochlorothiazide (HCTZ) for the prevention of cardiovascular disease or non-cancer death. Both drugs are in a class of medications called thiazide diuretics, commonly known as water pills. They are used to...
Newsweek

How To Stop Drinking Cold Turkey

More than 17 million people in the United States suffer from an alcohol use disorder, according to the National Council on Alcoholism and Drug Dependence, while the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that almost 40 million engage in risky, binge-drinking patterns. Alcohol use disorder (AUD) is a...
MedicalXpress

COVID restrictions may have contributed to increase in RSV infections

Annual spikes in infections from the respiratory syncytial virus—or RSV—are usually so predictable that "you can set your clock" by it, says Yale School of Public Health Associate Professor of Epidemiology (Microbial Diseases) Daniel Weinberger. Normally a cold-weather epidemic, RSV usually spreads among young children, straining hospitals in...
MedicalXpress

Australian abortion service access limited despite legal status, study finds

Abortion services and advice in Australia are limited despite being legal, a new study has found. Published in the Australian Journal of Primary Health, the Monash University Department of General Practice-led study found that even where public hospitals did provide abortion services, access was extremely limited. It found there is...
CBS Denver

Migrants search for work after arriving in Colorado

Hundreds of migrants have arrived in Colorado over the past few months, with dozens arriving in Denver and the surrounding metro area. Those from Venezuela are no different, searching for a chance at work."It is a little difficult. It's hard. But something always comes through. Not much, but there are jobs. Thank God," one man said translated from Spanish.The sign along Colfax Avenue indicates it as a day labor pick-up spot. They have come to this state mostly by bus often hearing the pay is better in Colorado. The circumstances vary depending on the person after crossing the border.Another migrant...
DENVER, CO
MedicalXpress

Alcohol abstinence essential even in advanced liver cirrhosis, finds study

Complete abstinence from alcohol is considered a cornerstone in the treatment of patients with alcohol-related liver disease. It has not yet been sufficiently researched whether this measure can still improve the prognosis even in the case of advanced liver cirrhosis. Scientists at the Department of Internal Medicine III at MedUni...
Healthline

How Ultra-Processed Foods Can Raise Risk of Cognitive Decline

A new study concludes that regular consumption of ultra-processed foods raises a person’s risk of cognitive decline. In an earlier study, Australian researchers also reported that ultra-processed foods can negatively impact cognitive functions. These foods include packaged snacks and pre-prepared dishes such as pizza and pies. These studies line...
WHIO Dayton

2022 saw a record number of 'botched' executions, report finds

More than a third of the country's execution attempts this year were "botched" or deemed visibly problematic, according to a year-end report released Friday by the Death Penalty Information Center (DPIC). The report — which called 2022 the "year of the botched execution" — found that in 7 out of 20 executions, or 35%, something went wrong because of "executioner incompetence, failures to follow protocol, or defects in the protocols themselves," calling into question the efficacy of the longstanding practice.
ARIZONA STATE
MedicalXpress

Researchers call for mandatory emissions reporting from US health care organizations

As climate change continues to impact our world, more industries are looking for solutions to lower carbon emissions, and the health care system is no exception. In a new Sounding Board published in the New England Journal of Medicine, researchers at Baylor College of Medicine and other institutions propose strategies to advance the industry into a net-zero emissions future, beginning with mandatory emissions reporting from U.S. health care organizations.
monitordaily.com

Most U.S. Banks Consider Open Banking a ‘Must Have’

Finastra research revealed views on open banking in the United States have matured over the last year, with 68% of respondents considering it either a ‘must have’ or ‘important’, up from 48% last year.. Of those who have integrated open banking, 100% say there has been a significant impact to their organization.
Sourcing Journal

‘Self-Inflicted’ Rail Congestion Under Regulatory Review

A two-day hearing before the Surface Transportation Board (STB) looking into Union Pacific shipping embargoes begins Tuesday and continues long-standing complaints among shippers and workers about rail service issues.  The hearing underscores the broader challenges of staffing and its implications to service. It’s a point central to the national rail shutdown the country faced earlier this month, although much of the focus on the possible strike revolved around union demands for paid sick time off.  The interlocking issues was a point made by the National Association of Chemical Distributors (NACD) after the Senate passed legislation this month forcing workers to take up...
COLORADO STATE
moneyweek.com

Unemployment rises as over 50s head back to work

Unemployment rose by 0.1% to 3.7% in the three months to October, according to the latest overview of the UK labour market from the Office for National Statistics. Rising unemployment can be a sign of a recession, which the UK is currently experiencing. But it’s worth noting there was also...
MedicalXpress

Measuring reduced alcohol consumption, not just abstinence, effective for evaluating medication treatment for drinking

An analysis of combined pharmacotherapy for reducing drinking and smoking has validated findings that measuring reductions in the amount of drinking, not just abstinence, was an effective outcome for alcohol medication trials. Currently, the Food and Drug Administration, which oversees U.S. clinical trials, accepts total abstinence and percentage of days with no drinking as criteria for success in clinical trials of medication to treat alcohol use disorder.

