ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles Lakers, New York Knicks talked Patrick Beverley trade

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CTXji_0jh9SyUF00

The Los Angeles Lakers are not being quiet about their pursuit of more shooters to team up with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks have already shaken up their rotation after a pedestrian 14-13 start to the season. Could these two big-market teams get together for an in-season trade?

Michael Scotto of HoopsHype noted recently that the Lakers and Knicks had engaged in trade talks that would’ve sent three-time All-Defensive Team performer Patrick Beverley and fellow guard Kendrick Nunn to the Big Apple for high-priced wing Evan Fournier.

According to Scotto, the talks came before New York opted to bench Cam Reddish . It remains to be seen if this decision will have a role in trade talks moving forward. What we do know is that Fournier hasn’t suited up since Nov. 13 while finding himself a healthy inactive a vast majority of the time since then.

Related: Los Angeles Lakers standing in Sportsnaut’s NBA power rankings

What this trade would mean for the Los Angeles Lakers

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W4Qo0_0jh9SyUF00
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

It’s being noted on a never-ending loop that the Lakers are looking for more shooting. Neither Beverley (23% 3-point this season) nor Nunn (26.6%) have provided that thus far this season.

The question here becomes value for other teams. While the two guards have struggled to make an impact in 2022-23, both are in their contract years. This makes said contracts pretty valuable, especially if another team can move off a longer-term deal. Beverley is earning $13 million this season with Nunn’s salary coming in at $5.25 million. This would enable Los Angeles to acquire a salary of $20-plus million.

For general manager Rob Pelinka and Co., there’s a need to find a happy medium between short-term contention and long-term relevance. The Lakers currently sit at 11-15 on the season and wouldn’t be in the play-in tournament if things ended today.

There’s been push back from the Los Angeles Lakers’ brass about moving off the two future first-round picks they have available in trades. While acquiring Fournier wouldn’t be too much of a needle-mover, he does fit a need and wouldn’t cost additional draft capital. Prior to struggling this season, the 30-year-old wing was averaging 16.3 points on 40% shooting from distance since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

Related: New York Knicks as legitimate NBA Playoff contenders?

New York Knicks likely to make a move

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tTDTl_0jh9SyUF00
D. Ross Cameron-USA TODAY Sports

New York is in a similar situation as the Lakers this season in that its also wasting away in mediocrity despite having won four consecutive games since the benching of Reddish.

It stands to reason that Reddish will be the first player moved as front office head Leon Rose and Co. look to build a better supporting cast behind Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle. The major question here is whether acquiring Patrick Beverley and Kendrick Nunn would move the needle a ton of this team as the season progresses.

Both Quentin Grimes and Immanuel Quickley are seeing more consistent action in the backcourt this season. It doesn’t make much sense to limit their minutes while bringing in two veterans who boast very little upside.

On the other hand, the Knicks would be in a much better long-term situation if they were able to move off Fournier’s long-term deal by bringing in two expiring deals. This hypothetical trade would save New York $18.86 million against the cap in 2023-24.

We fully expect the New York Knicks to be active ahead of the NBA trade deadline. They have assets in terms of young players and draft picks to offer up other teams after being in on Donovan Mitchell this past offseason. However, it stands to reason that a trade similar to the one proposed here wouldn’t be big enough to change the dynamics in New York.

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
People

Watch Stephen Curry's Son Canon, 4, Fanboy Over Klay Thompson in Adorable Video

The 4-time NBA champion shares Canon and his daughters — Riley, 10, and Ryan, 7 — with his wife Ayesha Curry Basketball player Klay Thompson has a new fan in Stephen Curry's son Canon.  In an adorable video shared by the NBA account on Instagram, the 4-year-old can be seen expressing his admiration for his dad's fellow Golden State Warriors teammate after the team defeated the Boston Celtics on Saturday night at the Chase Center in San Francisco.  While holding Curry's hand as the group appeared to head into the...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
hotnewhiphop.com

Larsa Pippen Breaks Her Silence On Marcus Jordan Fling

The 48-year-old is tired of people hating on her for spending time with Michael Jordan’s son. She hasn’t said much about her ongoing romance with 31-year-old Marcus Jordan. After getting hate at a Chargers game, however, Larsa Pippen has had enough and is finally clapping back at those dissing her latest fling with the former college baller.
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Defends Marcus Jordan Romance After Being Heckled At Football Game

Larsa Pippen, 48, spoke out about her romance with Michael Jordan‘s 31-year-old son, Marcus Jordan, after the couple was heckled at a football game on Nov. 20. Footage of the incident — which involved the heckler calling Scottie Pippen‘s ex-wife a “cold m*****f*****” — was posted on The Shade Room‘s Instagram, and Larsa promptly left a comment to defend her relationship with Marcus.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

92K+
Followers
68K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy