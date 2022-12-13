Read full article on original website
Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles
By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Awards Celebration
From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Over 80 people gathered on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Celebration at Leeds First Methodist Church. Katering 101 catered a delicious lunch, and select community leaders were recognized for their outstanding performance with award presentations. 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award […]
City of Anniston Transit Alert for Railroad Crossing Closures
Anniston, AL – Public Relations Director for the city of Anniston, Jackson Hodges, released a transit alert for rail road crossing closures. Please be aware of multiple railroad crossing closures that will be occurring from Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 through Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022.
Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools
By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
Legal Notice: Contract for Demolition and Site Work
In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Blalock Building Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Demolition and Site Work at Oxford High School- Fulton Hall located at 1 Yellow Jacket Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 for the State of Alabama and Oxford City Board of Education, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244.
Planned entrance and exit ramp work on I-20 EB & WB, Old Leeds Road
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, weather permitting, the Alabama Department of Transportation will close the inside or outside half of Exit 135 (Old Leeds Road), entrance or exit ramp travel lane of I-20 eastbound or westbound for asphalt overlay. All travel lanes are […]
Peoples Bank of Alabama announces grand opening of its new Trussville location
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Peoples Bank of Alabama hosts a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Wednesday, Dec. 14, marking the official grand opening of one of its newest branch locations at 305 Main Street in Trussville. The event is hosted by the Trussville Chamber of Commerce and will be attended by key business leaders […]
Development company to preserve, redevelop historic downtown Birmingham buildings
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two historic buildings in downtown Birmingham will soon be getting facelifts. Kupperman Companies, a New Orleans-based company, purchased the properties and plans to preserve and redevelop them. They are partnering with GBX Group, a historic preservation real estate firm based in Cleveland, OH. In a Wednesday...
Justice Department secures settlement in race discrimination lawsuit against public housing authority, property owners in Alabama
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Justice Department announced today that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama has approved a consent decree resolving the department’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging race discrimination by the Housing Authority of Ashland, Alabama. The consent decree also resolves the department’s claims against Southern […]
Pinson City Council announces Christmas Parade float winners
By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council has a longstanding tradition of holding one meeting each year at the Palmerdale Homestead Community Center. This year, the PHCC-based meeting took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon, where the council announced the first, second and third place winners for the floats in […]
City to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, […]
Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Ascension St. Vincent’s East schedules 300th Watchman Procedure
By Hannah Curran, Editor BIRMINGHAM — Ascension St. Vincent’s East has scheduled its 300th Watchman Procedure, which will be performed before the end of the year. Dr. Corey Coleman, Cardiac Electrophysiologist at Ascension St. Vincent’s East, explained that the Watchman procedure is where they implant a small device inside the heart to help lower a […]
Trussville council approves bond sale for Civic Center, Fire Station Project
By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the adoption of an ordinance respecting the issuance by The Public Building Authority (PBA) of its $7,700,000 Lease Revenue Bonds (Civic Center Annex Project) and its $9,225,000 Lease Revenue Bonds (Fire Station Project) during a special called meeting Thursday, Dec. 8. “The bonds are […]
Northport Regions Bank Teller Accused of Stealing $70,000 From Birmingham Accounts
A bank teller in Northport has been arrested and accused of stealing around $70,000 from customer accounts, according to court documents obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread. Police in Northport say that on November 2nd, a corporate security officer with Regions Bank filed a report concerning employee theft from the financial institution.
Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody
MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
Obituary: Sue Wilson McGuier (August 7, 1932 ~ December 10, 2022)
Sue McGuier, 90, passed away on December 10, 2022, in Birmingham. Sue McGuier was born in Tarrant on August 7, 1932, to Isaac Wilson and Fannie Wilson. Sue married William Dallace McGuier on July 21, 1949, in Birmingham. The couple had two children, Charles McGuier (Kay) and Wanda Wood (Jimbo), both of Birmingham. Sue was […]
