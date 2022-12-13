ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moody, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Trussville Tribune

Center Point Council discusses purchase of vehicles

By Nathan Prewett, For the Tribune CENTER POINT – The Center Point City Council met on Thursday, Dec. 5, to discuss the proposed purchase of two vehicles. The council first considered the purchase of a Dodge truck to be used for code enforcement for $32,430.50. Mayor Bobby Scott said that the current vehicle has been […]
CENTER POINT, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson Council creates ‘Operations Director’ position

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council unanimously approved a resolution Thursday night, Dec. 15, establishing a new full-time employment position within the city: Operations Director. The Operations Director position will be filled by existing Director of Public Works, Eric Winfrey. “The mayor came with a proposal here regarding having one […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce hosts 2022 Awards Celebration

From The Tribune staff reports LEEDS — Over 80 people gathered on Thursday, Dec. 15, for the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Annual Awards Celebration at Leeds First Methodist Church. Katering 101 catered a delicious lunch, and select community leaders were recognized for their outstanding performance with award presentations. 2022 Ambassador of the Year Award […]
LEEDS, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Superintendent Gonsoulin presents updates on Clay schools

By Terry Schrimscher, For The Tribune CLAY — The Clay City Council met Tuesday night, Dec. 13, for the first scheduled meeting of the month. Dr. Walter Gonsoulin, superintendent of Jefferson County Schools, delivered an update on schools to the Council and capacity crowd in lieu of the usual City Manager’s Report. “During COVID, we […]
CLAY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Legal Notice: Contract for Demolition and Site Work

In accordance with Chapter 1, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, as amended, notice is hereby given that Blalock Building Company, Inc., Contractor, has completed the Contract for the Demolition and Site Work at Oxford High School- Fulton Hall located at 1 Yellow Jacket Drive, Oxford, AL 36203 for the State of Alabama and Oxford City Board of Education, Owner(s), and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials, or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify, Lathan Associates Architects, P.C., 300 Chase Park South, Suite 200, Hoover, AL 35244.
OXFORD, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Justice Department secures settlement in race discrimination lawsuit against public housing authority, property owners in Alabama

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM – The Justice Department announced today that the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Alabama has approved a consent decree resolving the department’s Fair Housing Act lawsuit alleging race discrimination by the Housing Authority of Ashland, Alabama. The consent decree also resolves the department’s claims against Southern […]
ASHLAND, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Pinson City Council announces Christmas Parade float winners

By Crystal McGough, Associate Editor PINSON – The Pinson City Council has a longstanding tradition of holding one meeting each year at the Palmerdale Homestead Community Center. This year, the PHCC-based meeting took place on Thursday, Dec. 8, at noon, where the council announced the first, second and third place winners for the floats in […]
PINSON, AL
The Trussville Tribune

City to open warming station on Saturday and Sunday

From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — In response to predicted temperatures falling below freezing, the City of Birmingham will partner with Jimmie Hale Mission to open a warming station to the public Saturday, Dec. 17, and Sunday, Dec. 18. Those needing warm shelter can come to the mission, located at 3420 2nd Avenue North, […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Calhoun Journal

Most Wanted in Calhoun County – December 14, 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Trussville council approves bond sale for Civic Center, Fire Station Project

By Hannah Curran, Editor TRUSSVILLE — The Trussville City Council approved the adoption of an ordinance respecting the issuance by The Public Building Authority (PBA) of its $7,700,000 Lease Revenue Bonds (Civic Center Annex Project) and its $9,225,000 Lease Revenue Bonds (Fire Station Project) during a special called meeting Thursday, Dec. 8. “The bonds are […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
CBS 42

Landing lays off dozens of employees in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — With 10 days before Christmas, dozens of employees at Landing in Birmingham received a pink slip. On Tuesday, the company went through another substantial round of layoffs, marking the second round of layoffs the company has had since October. The company, which works to develop fully furnished apartments in 375 cities […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Fire department provides update on environmental landfill fire in Moody

MOODY, Ala. (WBMA) — The Moody Fire Department released an update Monday on an environmental landfill fire that has been burning for several days. The fire department said no changes in fire activity have been noted and all burning is still contained within the fire break. The department added that smoke continues to discharge from both the heavy fuels on top of the ground and from holes and cracks from the underground portion of the fire. The smoke is said to seem to be a little heavier than in previous days on the north end of the incident.
MOODY, AL
The Trussville Tribune

The Trussville Tribune

Trussville, AL
15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

The Trussville Tribune is the local newspaper for the cities of Trussville, Clay, Pinson, Argo, Center Point, Springville, Moody and Leeds in Alabama. The Tribune provides up to the minute news online of government, crime, sports, people and events in Jefferson and St Clair counties and is printed weekly.

 http://trussvilletribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy