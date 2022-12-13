Adam Vinatieri was awesome on the 'ManningCast' Monday

Adam Vinatieri may lack cable, but he owned the ManningCast Monday night.

The four-time Super Bowl champion jumped on ESPN’s ManningCast early in the fourth quarter of the Patriots’ 27-13 victory over the Cardinals. Many of his exchanges with the Manning brothers were far more entertaining than watching New England try to execute another ill-fated running play.

When Peyton Manning challenged Vinatieri about never watching the ManningCast, the ex-Patriots and Colts great confessed he doesn’t have cable.

No wonder he’s in such great shape .

“True story: hilarious, but I don’t have cable at my house. High-def antenna,” said Vinatieri.

But don’t confuse Vinatieri for a luddite: he knows how to go viral. When asked about his infamous photobomb of Peyton Manning and Tom Brady at Manning’s Hall of Fame induction ceremony, Vinatieri was honest about his intentions.

“It was a great opportunity. I had to jump in on the photobomb,” he said. “When those two guys got together, every single camera and media outlet in the whole building shot there. So I’m like, ‘This is gonna break the Internet when I send this out there.’”

Then again, Vinatieri probably belongs in that shot. He’s also one of the greatest quarterbacks of all-time.

Just ask him.

“I have bragged numerous times that I have a better quarterback rating than any quarterback I’ve ever played against. One pass, one touchdown,” he said. “If I had enough attempts, it would be 140-something, whatever. I’m gonna hold true to that, and say I’m one of the best quarterbacks to ever play in the National Football League.”

By the way, Vinatieri doesn’t think Brady will wind up back in Foxborough next season. But maybe Vinatieri could come out of retirement and play quarterback himself. As he said: one pass, one touchdown.