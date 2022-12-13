Read full article on original website
Can You Keep The Meat and Antlers Off A Roadkill Deer In Iowa?
Iowa Ranks #4 in the nation for vehicle-hitting deer road accidents. So if you hit a deer can you legally keep the meat and antlers in Iowa?. This time of the year lots of deer are running into roadways. And out of the 50 states in the United States Iowa...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa farmland values hit all-time high
AMES, Iowa — Farmland value in Iowa has hit an all-time high according to the Iowa State Extension. One year after skyrocketing 29% the average value of an acre of Iowa farmland jumped another 17% to over $11,000 per acre. That's the highest value for an acre of Iowa...
Radio Iowa
A White Christmas will be more than a dream for much of Iowa
The odds of most Iowans having a white Christmas are increasing by the minute. While the holiday is still ten days away, the snow falling across much of the state today will be followed by very cold weather, so whatever falls now will likely stick around at least until December 25th. Meteorologist Jim Lee, at the National Weather Service, says the expected snow accumulation amounts vary across the state.
Revisiting Iowa’s Year Of Huge Farmland Sales And Records
It has been quite the year to sell land here in Iowa. A recent survey from Iowa State University showed that the average acre of farmland in Iowa jumped 17 percent. And we definitely saw this with land sales throughout the state. As we head towards the end of 2022,...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Fascinating: Legality of a ‘Hit and Run’ With a Deer in Iowa
Ohh deer. You just hit a, um, deer. It's possible. It's awful (yes, I've experienced it). But it's not the end of the world. Well, it is for Bambi, but not for you. Iowa is one of the top 5 states for deer/vehicle collisions, coming in at number 4 according to Your Mechanic.
Miss Iowa Could Be Making History This Week
Even if you aren't into "beauty pageants" the Miss America competition will have you rooting for the young woman representing your state. Not trying to play favorites over here, but I know I'll be rooting for Miss Iowa. Her message this year is one that is close to a whole lot of people's hearts.
22 Iowa Elementary Schools Participated In Very First “Field Trip Day”
Field trips were some of the best parts of going to school. Do you remember your favorite field trip? I'll never forget the time in 4th grade, my school got to go to the zoo, to learn about all of the animals. I remember the highlight of the day for me was, watching the dolphins perform their jumps and flips.
The Odds of a White Christmas in Eastern Iowa Will Surprise You
If you talk to almost any Iowan who dislikes snow, winter, and cold, they'll likely agree that they'll put up with those things for two days each year: Christmas Eve and Christmas day. After that, they're ready to say adios to the snow and cold. While most Hallmark movies show...
977thebolt.com
School Delays and Closings for Dec. 15
Iowa – The following schools are closing early, delayed, or closed today due to the winter weather. Algona Public/Parochial & Lu Verne Schools Kossuth, Algona, IA. Thursday Morning: Closed at 10:30 a.m. Thursday Afternoon: Closed. Audubon Schools Audubon, Audubon, IA. Thursday Morning: 2-hour delay. No morning preschool. No morning...
The Last Inmate Executed in Iowa Was from St. Johns, Michigan: 1963
Victor Harry Feguer was a convicted murderer, the last to be executed in Iowa, and for thirty eight years was the last federal inmate executed in the United States.....and was from Michigan. Born in St. Johns in 1935, he spent his youth in Michigan. 25 years later, in 1960, he...
kchanews.com
DOT Crews Anticipate Long Hours With Thursday Snowfall in North Iowa
National Weather Service La Crosse has issued a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 6 p.m. this evening for Mitchell and Floyd counties. Light snow will continue with additional snow accumulations of up to two inches. National Weather Service Des Moines has a Winter Weather Advisory in effect until 9...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa Democrats can win again—and soon
Zach Meunier is the previous campaign manager of Rob Sand for Iowa, Rita Hart for Iowa, and Dave Loebsack for Congress. Enough with the doom-and-gloom. Campaign managers are not optimists by nature. One of my professional mentors described a campaign manager’s job as “thinking of all the ways you can lose, then working every day to stop that from happening.” So I have found myself in a very strange position in the last month, as the guy arguing that joy cometh in the morning for Iowa Democrats.
Iowa’s Digital Traffic Signs Are Golden But Not Everyone Is Laughing
The state of Iowa has some pretty clever digital traffic signs though the Federal Highway Administration isn't laughing. We've all been on road trips and in multiple states, including Iowa, we'll encounter some funny signs reminding us to slow down, use our blinkers, don't text, don't drive drunk, or otherwise do some sort of commonly-known road safety thing.
What does Gov. Reynolds' TikTok ban mean for Iowa?
DES MOINES, Iowa — On Dec. 13, Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds announced that state agencies were banned from owning a TikTok account or even simply having the app installed on a state-owned device. “It is clear that TikTok represents a national security risk to our country and I refuse...
iowapublicradio.org
The effect of decreased SNAP benefits in Iowa
During the coronavirus pandemic, the USDA allowed states special waivers that gave SNAP recipients the maximum allowable benefits, as opposed to whatever they might qualify for under the program. That ended in April when the department terminated the pandemic level allowance. This resulted in a tens of millions of dollars decrease in the total number of benefits allocated to Iowans.
Where Does Iowa Rank for Christmas Spirit This Year?
There's something to be said for the notion that all the Christmas magic we felt as kids was a result of being kids, and having parents who spent the time and energy needed to make it special. When you're now the one responsible for making it happen, it's kind of different, isn't it?
The Best ‘Expensive’ Restaurant in Iowa is Here in the Corridor
The next time you're looking for a place to do a little "fine dining," there's a great restaurant in Iowa City that should be at the top of your list!. The website Eat This recently published a list with the best expensive restaurants in all 50 states, and I was surprised to see that an Eastern Iowa restaurant was the pick for our state. I just assumed that Iowa's best "expensive" restaurant would be in Des Moines!
kiwaradio.com
Weekly Fishing Report From the Iowa DNR
Northwest Iowa — Here is the regular weekly fishing report from the Iowa Department of Natural Resources. The lake is almost entirely iced over with around 4.5 inches in most areas. Use caution when going out; watch for holes that have iced over more recently on the south bay The water level is 10 inches below crest. Black Crappie – Good: Try small jigs tipped with a minnow or tube jig and bobber. Bluegill – Fair: Use tube jigs, plastics, or other small jigs. Walleye – Fair: Try crawler harnesses, crankbaits, and minnows. Yellow Perch – Fair: Minnows work well; some sorting may be needed.
TikTok is Now BANNED on all State of Iowa Devices
There are a lot of TikTok trends. Some fun. Some dumb. Some are downright dangerous. But none of them will be viewed on a State of Iowa-owned device any time soon. Effective today, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has banned the use of TikTok on any government device. Why? According to a press release from Gov. Reynolds sent to this station, it's due to security concerns with the Chinese-owned social media platform. In addition, state agencies may not subscribe to or own a TikTok account.
