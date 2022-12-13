ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ankeny, IA

ankenyfanatic.com

JAG-HAWK PREVIEW: Crosstown rivals battle for mat supremacy on Thursday

Due to some technical issues, we were not able to post this week’s Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America that previewed Thursday night’s Jag-Hawk wrestling dual. However, here are the highlights from publisher Dan Holm’s interviews with Coldwell Banker realtor Tiffany Rumelhart, Ankeny assistant coach Austin Anderson, Ankeny junior Ben Hansen, Ankeny Centennial head coach Jay Groth, Centennial senior Logan Song and Centennial junior Lucas Bruhl.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘We just found a way’: Centennial boys survive double OT thriller vs. Johnston

Bob Fontana exhaled in his office after his Ankeny Centennial boys’ basketball team survived a double-overtime thriller. “It was definitely a war,” Fontana said after the third-ranked Jaguars escaped with a 63-60 victory over visiting Johnston on Tuesday. “Look at how close last Friday’s game (at Valley) was–it was tied with a minute to go. Tonight, it was tied how many times? We’re behind the eight ball at times, dealt with a lot of adversity, and we just found a way.”
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘We kept battling back’: Jaguars’ upset bid falls short against No. 2 Johnston

Ankeny Centennial’s Averi Porter was hoping to celebrate her birthday with a huge victory. Unfortunately, the Jaguars’ upset bid came up just short. The second-ranked Johnston girls’ basketball team scored the game’s final seven points and escaped with a 46-40 win at No. 6 Centennial on Tuesday. The defending Class 5A state champion Dragons extended their winning streak to 32 games.
ANKENY, IA
ankenyfanatic.com

‘It was a very inspiring performance’: Ankeny girls pin loss on Raccoon River

It hasn’t taken long for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling program to establish an identity during its inaugural season. It’s a team that can overcome some adversity. On Tuesday at Johnston, Ankeny moved a step closer toward the CIML Conference dual-meet title with a 57-24 victory over Raccoon River. Coach Dustin Roland’s squad prevailed despite the absence of 115-pounder Elyse Engebretson, one of its top wrestlers.
ANKENY, IA
KCCI.com

Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School

KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
KNOXVILLE, IA
98.1 KHAK

December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History

*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
IOWA STATE
Des Moines Business Record

NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million

Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
PLEASANT HILL, IA
1230kfjb.com

Marshalltown Schools Closed for Thursday and Friday

(Spanish Translation below English) The Marshalltown CSD is canceling school for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This school cancellation is necessary due to high levels of student and staff illness-related. absences. School is scheduled to resume on Monday Dec. 19, 2022 at its regularly scheduled. time. All...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
weareiowa.com

Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness

IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Western Iowa Today

Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident

(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
CRESTON, IA
KCCI.com

Central Iowan dies in head-on collision

ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
ALTOONA, IA
iheart.com

Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High

(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
IOWA STATE

