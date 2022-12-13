Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
ankenyfanatic.com
Ankeny girls’ bowling team edges Ames, surpasses win total from last season
The Ankeny girls’ bowling team has already surpassed its win total from last season. The Hawkettes defeated host Ames in a non-conference meet on Tuesday at Perfect Games. They won by a score of 1,828 to 1,805 to improve to 2-0 overall. The Ankeny girls’ squad struggled to a...
ankenyfanatic.com
JAG-HAWK PREVIEW: Crosstown rivals battle for mat supremacy on Thursday
Due to some technical issues, we were not able to post this week’s Ankeny Fanatic weekly podcast sponsored by Coldwell Banker Mid-America that previewed Thursday night’s Jag-Hawk wrestling dual. However, here are the highlights from publisher Dan Holm’s interviews with Coldwell Banker realtor Tiffany Rumelhart, Ankeny assistant coach Austin Anderson, Ankeny junior Ben Hansen, Ankeny Centennial head coach Jay Groth, Centennial senior Logan Song and Centennial junior Lucas Bruhl.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was a rough night’: Ankeny boys score just 29 points in loss to No. 1 Wolves
It’s time for the Ankeny boys’ basketball team to regroup. After losing to Indianola on Monday, the Hawks suffered another defeat on their home court Tuesday, dropping a 60-29 decision to top-ranked Waukee Northwest in a CIML Conference game. While the Wolves shot 55.3 percent from the field...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We just found a way’: Centennial boys survive double OT thriller vs. Johnston
Bob Fontana exhaled in his office after his Ankeny Centennial boys’ basketball team survived a double-overtime thriller. “It was definitely a war,” Fontana said after the third-ranked Jaguars escaped with a 63-60 victory over visiting Johnston on Tuesday. “Look at how close last Friday’s game (at Valley) was–it was tied with a minute to go. Tonight, it was tied how many times? We’re behind the eight ball at times, dealt with a lot of adversity, and we just found a way.”
ankenyfanatic.com
Hawkettes protect their home court with victory over No. 5 Waukee Northwest
Ankeny girls’ basketball coach Dru McAnelly didn’t have much time to prepare for Tuesday’s opponent following Monday’s win over Indianola. It turns out he had to scrap many of his plans anyway. Fifth-ranked Waukee Northwest visited No. 10 Ankeny for a CIML Conference game, and the...
ankenyfanatic.com
‘We kept battling back’: Jaguars’ upset bid falls short against No. 2 Johnston
Ankeny Centennial’s Averi Porter was hoping to celebrate her birthday with a huge victory. Unfortunately, the Jaguars’ upset bid came up just short. The second-ranked Johnston girls’ basketball team scored the game’s final seven points and escaped with a 46-40 win at No. 6 Centennial on Tuesday. The defending Class 5A state champion Dragons extended their winning streak to 32 games.
ankenyfanatic.com
‘It was a very inspiring performance’: Ankeny girls pin loss on Raccoon River
It hasn’t taken long for the Ankeny girls’ wrestling program to establish an identity during its inaugural season. It’s a team that can overcome some adversity. On Tuesday at Johnston, Ankeny moved a step closer toward the CIML Conference dual-meet title with a 57-24 victory over Raccoon River. Coach Dustin Roland’s squad prevailed despite the absence of 115-pounder Elyse Engebretson, one of its top wrestlers.
KCCI.com
Knoxville opts out of wrestling meet at Roland-Story High School
KNOXVILLE, Iowa — The Knoxville High School wrestling team announced on its Facebook page Thursday that it would not be participating in a meet at Roland-Story High School. The meet is scheduled for Saturday. Instead, Knoxville is going to wrestle in the Regina Invitational at Iowa City Regina High...
weareiowa.com
Here are the Iowa State Cyclone football players currently in the transfer portal
AMES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. With the college football transfer portal in full swing, several Iowa State Cyclone players have announced their decision to move on to a new team.
Daily Iowan
Not your average Joe: How Iowa football defensive end Joe Evans went from walk-on to starter
Iowa football players have Thursdays off during the regular season. And every Thursday, defensive end Joe Evans visits a familiar retreat on the north side of Iowa City. Abby and Spence Evans, Joe’s parents, have made a weekly tradition out of having dinner with their 23-year-old son on his off day.
Iowa five-star offensive line commit Kadyn Proctor ranked top-five nationally in latest rankings update
On Tuesday, 247Sports released its updated rankings for the class of 2023. Southeast Polk five-star offensive lineman and Iowa commit Kadyn Proctor came in at No. 5 nationally in the updated rankings. Proctor remains the No. 1 offensive tackle in the country, per 247Sports. Proctor is the highest-rated prospect to...
December 15, 2021: One of the Wildest Weather Days in Iowa History
*The above image is from storm damage in Franklin County in north central Iowa from December 15, 2021. On the morning of December 15, 2021, people across Iowa woke up to temperatures well above normal. Later that day, the warmest December temperature in state history was set in not one, but four different cities. Mother Nature has a way of making you pay for those things and it didn't take her long.
Des Moines Business Record
NOTABLE TRANSACTIONS: Pleasant Hill property that includes bowling lanes sold for $6.6 million
Bowlero, a publicly traded company based in Richmond, Va., paid Dalrich LLC $6.67 million for the property, located at. 655 N.E. 56th St. (pictured). The 3.2-acre parcel includes a 38,172-square-foot building constructed in 2010. In addition to bowling, activities include laser tag, arcade games and a full-service restaurant called Social.
1230kfjb.com
Marshalltown Schools Closed for Thursday and Friday
(Spanish Translation below English) The Marshalltown CSD is canceling school for Thursday, Dec. 15 and Friday, Dec. 16, 2022. This school cancellation is necessary due to high levels of student and staff illness-related. absences. School is scheduled to resume on Monday Dec. 19, 2022 at its regularly scheduled. time. All...
weareiowa.com
Iowa schools cancel class due to high rates of illness
IOWA, USA — School districts across Iowa are canceling classes as due to illness-related absences among both staff and students. Classes are canceled Thursday and Friday for all 11 schools in the Marshalltown Community School District. "Monday through Wednesday, five of our six elementary schools were at 12% to...
Movie Based on True Events in Northern Iowa Now Showing [WATCH]
Last weekend was the premiere of a movie filmed in the northern part of the state last year. It's a movie that's based on true events that happened in Iowa nearly 80 years ago, that few Iowans even knew about. Until now. Scenes for the movie were shot in Algona,...
Creston woman injured in a two-vehicle accident
(Creston) A Creston woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning. The Creston Police Department says a 15-year-old male from Creston was driving a 2001 Ford Escort north on Cottonwood, approaching a stop sign at the intersection with Townline. The teen stated he tried to stop but started sliding due to the snow-covered road. The Ford Escort slid into a westbound 2019 Chevrolet Equinox, driven by 51-year-old Jodi Johnson of Creston.
Iowa man dies after Highway 30 crash
A westbound semi was slowing to make a left turn into a private field drive when it was struck from behind by a pickup truck driven by 34-year-old Brian Lage.
KCCI.com
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
iheart.com
Iowa Farmland Values Hit Record High
(Ames, IA) -- The value of Iowa farmland has hit a new high. Iowa State University's Center for Agricultural and Rural Development finds values are up 17 percent, to $11,411 per acre. Researchers say that's after values rose 29 percent during the previous year. When adjusting for inflation, the 2022...
