‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ trailer: Miles Morales is back in highly anticipated sequel [Watch]

By Caillou Pettis
GoldDerby
GoldDerby
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ljpqc_0jh9S6Lc00

On Tuesday, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the first official full-length trailer for the upcoming animated superhero action film “ Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse ,” directed by Joaquim Dos Santos , Kemp Powers , and Justin K. Thompson .

It serves as a sequel to 2018’s “ Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse .” The official synopsis for the film reads as follows:

“After reuniting with Gwen Stacy, Brooklyn’s full-time, friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is catapulted across the Multiverse, where he encounters a team of Spider-People charged with protecting its very existence. But when the heroes clash on how to handle a new threat, Miles finds himself pitted against the other Spiders and must redefine what it means to be a hero so he can save the people he loves most.”

You can watch the trailer here:

The film has the voice talent of Shameik Moore , Hailee Steinfeld , Jake Johnson , Issa Rae , Daniel Kaluuya , Jason Schwartzman , Brian Tyree Henry , Luna Lauren Velez , Greta Lee , Jorma Taccone , Shea Whigham , and Oscar Isaac .

A third film is also coming soon. Titled “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse,” it is set to be released on March 29, 2024.

“Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” is scheduled for release in theatres by Sony Pictures Entertainment on June 2, 2023.

