Vote now: Who should be this week's SBLive Georgia High School Athlete of the Week (Dec. 4-10)?

Here are the candidates for SBLive's Georgia High School Athlete of the Week for Dec. 4-10 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive's staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11:59 p.m. and the winner will be announced Monday, Dec. 19.

THIS WEEK’S GEORGIA ATHLETE OF THE WEEK NOMINEES

Prentis Air Noland, Langston Hughes Football

In his Junior season, Noland the Panthers to a win over Gainesville with 263 yards with three touchdowns and completed 18 of 21 passes.

Courntey Nesbitt, Archer Girls Basketball

Nesbitt stuffed the stat sheet with 23 points, five assists, five steals, and four blocks in a win over Dacula.

Kendall Emener, First Presbyterian Day Girls Basketball

Emener was a beast inside in the win over Creekside, she ended with 19 points and 14 rebounds.

Kayla Cleaveland, River Ridge Girls Basketball

Cleaveland went off versus Grayson, she scored a game-high 30 points, and added nine rebounds and four steals.

Noah Danforth, North Forsyth Wrestling

Danforth went 5-0 at the Cleveland duals in Tennessee.

Rudolph Satcher, Baldwin Boys Basketball

Satcher had a big-time double-double with 28 points and 15 rebounds in a blowout win over Tucker.

Cam Robinson, Mill Creek Football

Robinson rushed for 252 yards to lead Mill Creek to a 70-35 win over Carrollton, to become State Champs.

Julian Lewis, Carrollton Football

Lewis etched his name as one of the top freshman quarterbacks in Georgia history this season. Even though the Trojans came up short of their goal of a State Championship, Lewis did all he could with a state-finals record of 531 passing yards and five touchdowns.

Niko Smith, Ware County Football

Smith passed for 256 yards and three touchdowns to knock off the defending champion Demons and complete Ware County’s first undefeated season.

Jontavis Curry, Thomson Football

In his last high school football game, Curry had the best game of his life. He carried the ball 17 times for 243 yards and scored all four of Thomson’s touchdowns to capture the victory over Fitzgerald.

Tatum Brown, Grayson Girls Basketball

Brown filled up the stat sheet verus River Ridge with 25 points, five rebounds, five assists and three steals.

Aaniyah Allen, Elbert County Girls Basketball

Allen was in her bag in the blowout win over Murray County. She was feisty on defense with six steals but the crazy stat is her 36 points, meanwhile Murray County scored 39 points as a team.

Cole Williams, South Forsyth Wrestling

Williams helped his team place fifth as he won the Aaron Kirkland invitational at 215.

Bryce Hicks, Carrollton Football

The Junior did everything he could to try to give Carrollton the win in the State Championship. He rushed for 50 yards while hauling in six catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns.

TJ Harvison, Bowdon Football

Harvison controlled the game for Bowdon and was a major factor in Bowdon winning its third State title. He rushed the ball 29 times for 212 yards and a touchdown.

JaQorian Wiggles, Mays Boys Basketball

Wiggles was great all-around in the match-up versus Creekside. He had a double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds and defensively was solid with two blocks and three steals.

Aaron Philo, Prince Avenue Christian Football

Philo set a state-finals record with 477 passing yards and six touchdowns to help the Wolverines complete a comeback down 20-7 and to win 52-34.

Josh Britt, Prince Avenue Christian Football

Britt had six receptions for 201 yards and three touchdowns, while leading the team on the defensive end with seven tackles, a forced fumble, and an interception.

Danielle Osho, Brookwood Girls Basketball

Osho showed up and showed out in the win over Kell. She finished with 19 points and led both teams with 15 rebounds.

Ty Adams, Swainsboro Football

The North Carolina commit rushed for 259 yards in a hard-fought battle versus Prince Avenue.

Markayla Lockhart, Hapeville Girls Basketball

Lockhart had a near triple-double with 18 points, eight assists and seven steals in a blowout win over Towers.

Aiyanna Peavy, North Oconee Girls Basketball

North Oconee defeated Oconee County and Peavy led the charged. She finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and four steals.