KATU.com
Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Albany woman
ALBANY, Ore. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of driving off after striking and killing an Albany woman over the weekend. Police arrested Matthew James Dreyer as the suspect after getting several tips from the community. He was booked into the Linn County Jail. CRIME MAP |...
KATU.com
Oakridge man hits 9-year-old child passing out candy during a parade with car
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — A man has been arrested after he hit a child with his car while the child was passing out candy during a parade. Lane County Sheriff's Deputies received a call from the Oakridge Police Department around 7 p.m. on December 10 asking for assistance investigating a driver vs. pedestrian crash.
KATU.com
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater
EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
