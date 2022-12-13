ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lane County, OR

Police arrest hit-and-run suspect accused of killing Albany woman

ALBANY, Ore. — A 49-year-old man was arrested Thursday, accused of driving off after striking and killing an Albany woman over the weekend. Police arrested Matthew James Dreyer as the suspect after getting several tips from the community. He was booked into the Linn County Jail. CRIME MAP |...
ALBANY, OR
MUST-SEE: North Eugene basketball player drills long buzzer-beater

EUGENE, Ore. — North Eugene boys basketball picked up their first home win of the season Tuesday with a 58-50 victory over Willamette. The play of the game came early on, however, with junior guard Joey Banry wowing the crowd with a three-quarter-court buzzer beater at the end of the first quarter:
EUGENE, OR

