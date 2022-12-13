ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, OH

WISH-TV

Batesville Casket Co. to be sold

BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
BATESVILLE, IN
WKRC

PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County

SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find

CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers. We found Kelly Rechts wrapping...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up

WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
BUTLER COUNTY, OH
dayton.com

Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’

Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dayton International Airport unveils master plan to public

DAYTON — As more people are getting back to flying post-pandemic, the Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future. Now, the community is getting a look at the proposed changes the airport wants to make through its master plan for the future. Gil Turner, the director of aviation...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years

CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton

HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
HAMILTON, OH
eaglecountryonline.com

Scheduled Power Outage Will Affect LMU Customers on Ludlow Hill

The outage is scheduled for Thursday evening. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A momentary power outage will take place this evening in Lawrenceburg. According to Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities, the outage is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The areas affected include Ludlow Hill customers south of St. Elizabeth Hospital, e.g. Meyerfield, Edgewood, Tower, Heiner...
LAWRENCEBURG, IN

