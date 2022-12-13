Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Batesville Casket Co. to be sold
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
WKRC
PLK Communities to develop 168-unit apartment project in Warren County
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (Cincinnati Business Courier) - One of Cincinnati's largest commercial real estate developers is underway on a $25 million project. PLK Communities is developing a 168-unit multifamily property, called Meribel, in Springboro. The project is expected to open next summer. Meribel, on Springs Boulevard in Springboro, will feature 80...
Fox 19
Western Hills body repair shop owner frustrated with Allstate insurance
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The owner and operator of Western Hills autobody repair shop says he is so frustrated with Allstate insurance that he put up a sign outside his business saying he will not deal with Allstate because they are slow to settle claims. Jim Collins says that while the...
WKRC
Dorothy Lane Market gets final approval for Greater Cincinnati store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - Plans for a Dorothy Lane Market, the gourmet grocer that has become a Dayton institution, continue to progress, with the project landing its final approval recently. Last week, the Mason Planning Commission approved the final development and landscaping plans for the market. This means officials...
WCPO
Most hot toys are back in stock, but there's one you still can't find
CINCINNATI — How times change: during the past two holiday seasons, parents were scrambling to find hot holiday toys, gaming consoles, and bicycles for children. Remember the "great bicycle shortage?" It is long over. This year, things are looking up for last minute shoppers.
WLWT 5
Engineers close Liberty Interchange ramp as construction wraps up
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced an overnight ramp closure as construction continues in Liberty Township. According to BCEO, the ramp from Liberty Way to northbound Interstate 75 will close on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Click the video player above to...
dayton.com
Did area township lose 40% of its population? ‘It’s a head scratcher’
Editor’s note: The Dayton Daily News is looking at area population trends and what they mean for local communities. Go here for an in-depth look at how the region’s fastest growing communities are coping with that growth, and here for a table showing population changes at area cities and townships. This story looks at communities that lost population in recent decades.
WLWT 5
Duke Energy imparts road closures for emergency repairs, Wednesday night
NORTHGATE, Ohio — Duke Energy will perform emergency repairs this Wednesday night after a crash in Colerain Township damaged multiple utility poles. Duke Energy crews will close Colerain Avenue and the ramp from Interstate 275 between 11 p.m. and midnight on Dec. 14. The closure will be implemented in...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire on East Main Street in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio — Report of a structure fire on East Main Street in Clarksville.
How a 16-year-old helped her family's farm evolve through e-commerce
After years of prosperity for dairy farmers in Clinton County, many quit in the 2000s. In 2019, a 16-year-old helped take her family from planning their exit strategy to thriving through e-commerce.
Dayton International Airport unveils master plan to public
DAYTON — As more people are getting back to flying post-pandemic, the Dayton International Airport is looking toward the future. Now, the community is getting a look at the proposed changes the airport wants to make through its master plan for the future. Gil Turner, the director of aviation...
WLWT 5
Cincinnati property taxes going up for first time in 23 years
CINCINNATI — Heads up, homeowners. Cincinnati property taxes are going up for the first time in two decades. Cincinnati City Council voted 7-2 to end the property tax rollback. That means you will pay $39 a year more for every $100,000 your home is worth. Councilwoman Liz Keating and...
WKRC
Gucci opens first Cincinnati-area store
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - International luxury retailer Gucci just opened its first Cincinnati store location. Gucci opens its doors across from the Louis Vuitton store in the Nordstrom wing of the Kenwood Towne Centre on Dec. 15. It's the luxury retailer's first location in the Greater Cincinnati area. Gucci's...
WLWT 5
Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton
HAMILTON, Ohio — Reports of wires down on South B Street in Hamilton.
eaglecountryonline.com
Scheduled Power Outage Will Affect LMU Customers on Ludlow Hill
The outage is scheduled for Thursday evening. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A momentary power outage will take place this evening in Lawrenceburg. According to Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities, the outage is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The areas affected include Ludlow Hill customers south of St. Elizabeth Hospital, e.g. Meyerfield, Edgewood, Tower, Heiner...
WLWT 5
Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Rd in Middletown
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Crews responding to reported barn fire on Maud Hughes Road in Middletown.
Hamilton leaders prepare to literally pick up and move historic train depot
In Hamilton next week, local residents might be surprised to see a full building uprooted from its foundation to travel down the road; a historic 19th-century train depot will be moved to preserve it.
WKRC
Lawrenceburg PD: 7 crews called to grain depot fire outside Dillsboro
DILLSBORO, Ind. (WKRC) - Crews are still cleaning up after this wild fire in Dillsboro, Indiana. A company called Laughery Valley AG went up in those intense flames. A number of area fire departments had to be called in to help after the initial call around 4:30 Thursday afternoon. No...
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit.
Will Cincinnati Have a White Christmas in 2022? Data Shows Low Chance, But Storm Next Week Could Change That
Out of 70 Christmases, Cincinnati only had an inch or more of snow on the ground for 12 of those years.
Comments