Bloomington, IN

thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: Kansas head coach Bill Self previews Indiana

Watch as Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his team’s matchup with Indiana. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday (ESPN2). Video credit – Kansas Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
thedailyhoosier.com

Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas

Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Race Thompson previews Kansas | Kansas head coach Bill...
LAWRENCE, KS
WOMI Owensboro

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
wamwamfm.com

Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools

Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
WASHINGTON, IN
inkfreenews.com

Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County

OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
OWEN COUNTY, IN
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs

The Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County.  These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins drafting its two-year budget plan. Agencies […] The post Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
GREENE COUNTY, IN

