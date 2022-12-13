Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 5 Ohio State drops second in a row, falls 3-2 to IndianaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Major discount retail chain opening another new store in Indiana this weekendKristen WaltersBloomington, IN
The 3rd richest person in IndianaLuay RahilBloomington, IN
Related
Dasan McCullough Walked, But Indiana Coming Up Short on NIL Money Not Only Reason Why
Dasan McCullough was the highest-ranked recruit in Indiana history, and he was part of a great family coming-home story. But in this new era of college football, with NIL and the transfer portal, Indiana had to recruit him all over again after just one season. They couldn't win this time, and he's transferring to Oklahoma.
No. 3 UConn faces big test at Butler in Big East opener
When’s the most recent time No. 3 UConn has been ranked this highly in the Associated Press poll? You have
thedailyhoosier.com
The Daily Hoosier Report: The Latest in IU News and Recruiting Notes (12/15)
Every day we bring you the best in IU and Big Ten news and recruiting notes with The Daily Hoosier Report. It’s your daily one stop shop for comprehensive and free IU Athletics related information for busy Hoosier fans. Here’s today’s latest IU Athletics and Big Ten coverage plus...
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Class of 2025 IU basketball target Jalen Haralson goes for 35 at Forum Tip-Off
Watch below as Fishers H.S. sophomore guard Jalen Haralson went for 35 points, eight assists and seven rebounds on Saturday at the annual Forum Tip-Off Classic at Southport H.S. in Indianapolis. The 6-foot-7 Haralson is No. 10 in white. On the night he went 13-of-19 from the field with three...
Quarterback With Indiana Ties Enters Transfer Portal, Other Potential Targets
Uncertainty surrounds the Indiana quarterback position heading into the offseason. With three quarterbacks in the transfer portal and Dexter Williams' timetable to return unclear after knee surgery, Indiana coach Tom Allen could look to add another quarterback through the transfer portal. Here's a long list of potential targets.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: Kansas head coach Bill Self previews Indiana
Watch as Kansas head coach Bill Self met with the media on Thursday afternoon to preview his team’s matchup with Indiana. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday (ESPN2). Video credit – Kansas Athletics. The Daily Hoosier...
thedailyhoosier.com
Yes the Arizona loss was frustrating, but here’s why IU basketball fans should be optimistic
After falling behind 27-8 to No. 8 Arizona in Las Vegas on Saturday, Indiana could never quite complete the climb back. On four different occasions the Hoosiers cut the margin to five points or less after being down by double-figures, only to see the margin swell back to where it was.
thedailyhoosier.com
Indiana’s series with Kansas has seen national titles, heartbreak and instant classics
When Indiana and Kansas meet on Saturday in Lawrence, it will mark the 15th game in the series between the college basketball powers. The earliest games laid the foundation for more than a half century of program greatness for IU. In their first two head-to-head meetings, IU took down KU to claim both the 1940 and 1953 NCAA Championship crowns.
thedailyhoosier.com
Watch: IU basketball coach Mike Woodson previews Kansas
Watch as IU basketball head coach Mike Woodson met with the media on Thursday morning to preview his team’s game against Kansas. No. 14 Indiana (8-2) will face the No. 8 Jayhawks (9-1) at Noon Eastern in Lawrence on Saturday. Race Thompson previews Kansas | Kansas head coach Bill...
thedailyhoosier.com
Hoosier Sounds: Former IU star Cody Zeller on the House of Hoosier podcast
Listen as former IU basketball star Cody Zeller spent more than a half hour with former Hoosiers star A.J. Guyton on the House of Hoosier podcast. Zeller and Guyton go back through Zeller’s basketball journey and discuss what he’s up to now. For a complete library of podcasts...
WISH-TV
No. 1 Purdue brings class to first Indy Classic men’s college basketball event
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Classic on Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse will feature two men’s college basketball games: Purdue vs. Davidson, and Illinois State vs. Ball State. Indiana Sports Corp told I-Team 8 that one thing that makes this inaugural event special is having the No. 1 team...
One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America
Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
wamwamfm.com
Former NBA Player Will Visit Washington Community Schools
Washington Community Schools is excited to announce that former NBA player Chris Herren. will share his story with our community on January 26, 2023 at 6:00 pm in the Washington HS Auditorium. Admission is free, but reservations are required. Since 2009, Chris Herren has spoken to over 1 million students...
inkfreenews.com
Maple Leaf Farms Crowned With Coolest Thing Made In Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — At the first Best IN Manufacturing luncheon today, Wednesday, Dec. 14, the Indiana Chamber of Commerce celebrated that thriving industry by honoring the makers who have risen to the top in the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana competition and Indiana’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program.
Heart Broken: Patients claim Indiana heart doctor subjected them to unnecessary cardiac procedures
Lawyers for the longtime cardiologist told 13News the doctor provides his patients with quality care. However, several former patients are now alleging malpractice. John Pflum says he is grateful to be alive, but he admits there were many days he did not feel that way. The 70-year-old retired hospital worker...
IU warns students of ‘armed subject’ on campus
IU said the subject was reported to be near 1200 N. Eagleson, in the area of several Greek houses.
DNR: Man cited for shooting, killing bobcat in Owen County
OWEN COUNTY, Ind. — A Putnam County man was preliminarily charged after Indiana conservation officers say he killed a bobcat. According to Indiana DNR law enforcement, someone called into the DNR’s tip line, saying they had seen a man shoot at two bobcats in Owen County. After an investigation, DNR said the man killed one […]
Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs
The Department of Child Services needs to increase rates for foster families and pay stipends for children in kinship care. More money is needed to develop a proposed 12,000 acre technology park in Boone County. These requests for funding continued to filter in this week as the state begins drafting its two-year budget plan. Agencies […] The post Legislators skeptical as agencies outline their needs appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
cbs4indy.com
2 Indiana counties will have increased income tax rates in 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Revenue is reminding Hoosiers from two Indiana counties that their county income tax rate will be increasing at the start of the new year. Going into effect on Jan. 1, 2023, the county tax rate for Greene County residents will increase from .0195...
Downtown Olly's, LGBTQ venue of the year, closes for team safety training
After the recent attack at Club Q in Colorado Springs, General Manager Adam Goble said they can't just sit back and hope for change. It's time to learn best practices in case of a worst-case scenario.
Comments / 0