Washington County, PA

1 person flown to hospital after car crashes into Washington County home

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
 2 days ago
SOUTH FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was flown to a hospital after a car crashed into a home in Washington County on Monday evening.

The crash happened around 10 p.m. in the 500 block of Lagonda Road in South Franklin Township.

The Morris Township Volunteer Fire Department said one person was trapped inside the vehicle when rescue crews arrived.

That person was flown to a nearby hospital. Their condition is currently unknown.

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
