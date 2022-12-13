Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lite987whop.com
Lois Stanley
(of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Thomas A. Schutte
(of Calhoun, KY) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
James Edward Baker
(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Kay F. Henderson
(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Burial will take place at Henderson Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
lite987whop.com
Derrick Emory Bussell
(Age 55, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 1pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
lite987whop.com
Gerald Barton
(Age 77, of Vass Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 6pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
lite987whop.com
Robert William King, Sr.
(66, Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be at 2:45 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
wkdzradio.com
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash
Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
lite987whop.com
Boil Water Advisory for area NW of Hopkinsville
The Christian County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes the addresses between 6695 and 12933 Princeton Road, 138 to 270 Clark Store Sinking Ford Road, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Road, 770 to 3695 Quisenberry Lane and all addresses on Stone Quarry Road, Cerulean-Sinking Fork Road, Woosley-Mt Carmel Road, Cerulean-Princeton Road, Old Princeton Road, JC Kelly Road, Shepherd Road, and Tucker Lane.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Madisonville 46 University Heights 45
Madisonville held off a late University Heights rally to claim a 46-45 home-court win Thursday. Here is a YSE gallery of shots courtesy of Ashlyn Brown.
wpsdlocal6.com
Stepdad finishes restoring truck after KY trooper dies in line-of-duty, family donates it to KSP for raffle
FRANKFORT, KY — The Kentucky State Police Foundation is holding a raffle with a very special grand prize — the classic 1990 Chevrolet pickup truck that was once owned and restored by fallen Lyon County trooper, Cameron Ponder. According to a release posted on the KSPF Facebook page,...
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022
Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
Santa Claus will make the rounds Sunday on Hopkinsville fire trucks
Hopkinsville firefighters, police officers and recreation staffers will usher Santa Claus around town beginning at 1 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 18, for the third annual Santa Claus is Coming to Hoptown. The event inspired by the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 — when many families couldn’t get out and about with their...
Middle TN man arrested on multiple charges in KY
A Middle Tennessee man was arrested on several charges in Kentucky.
whvoradio.com
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24
After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
WBKO
Russellville McDonald’s worker receives $750 worth of donations from grateful community members
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - It all began with a load of satisfied customers and one kind McDonald’s worker, who believes it costs nothing to be kind. Shannon Booth is a six-year resident, who works for the Russellville Board of Education- just five minutes down the road from the McDonald’s.
wkdzradio.com
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project
Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
wnky.com
Newest Chick-fil-A location in Bowling Green opens, rewards local heroes
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Chick-fil-A Nashville Road at Campbell Lane is officially open, and they’re giving recognition to some local heroes!. In the past, the company has held a traditional First 100 camp out event, but today they chose to honor heroes in the local community with a year’s worth of free Chick-fil-A.
WSMV
Unpaid Clarksville urgent care employees reveal executive’s alleged fraudulent past
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - WSMV4 has uncovered troubling information about an executive for an urgent care company that hasn’t paid employees in two months. Employees at the clinic in Clarksville uncovered why a government agency sued the executive for millions of dollars. At Advance Care Medical in Clarksville, patients...
whopam.com
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident
The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
Comments / 0