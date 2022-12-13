ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkinsville, KY

Lois Stanley

(of Hopkinsville) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Thomas A. Schutte

(of Calhoun, KY) No service will be held. Dogwood Funerals & Cremations of Hopkinsville is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
James Edward Baker

(Age 83, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 2pm at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Green Hill Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be Friday from 12noon till the service hour at Hughart, Beard & Giles Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Kay F. Henderson

(Age 73, of Hopkinsville) Burial will take place at Henderson Cemetery. Maddux Fuqua Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Derrick Emory Bussell

(Age 55, of Hopkinsville) Funeral service will be Friday December 16th at 1pm at Adams & Sons Mortuary. Burial will follow in Cave Spring Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday from 11am till the service hour at Adams & Sons Mortuary.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Gerald Barton

(Age 77, of Vass Lane) Funeral service will be Thursday December 15th at 6pm at Lamb Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 5pm till the service hour at Lamb Funeral Home.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Robert William King, Sr.

(66, Hopkinsville) Graveside services will be at 2:45 PM on Friday, December 16, 2022, at Riverside Cemetery. Maddux-Fuqua-Hinton Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Names Released In Dawson Springs Road Crash

Deputies have released the names of four people injured in a wreck on Dawson Springs Road in Christian County Tuesday afternoon. Christian County Sheriff’s deputies say around 5 pm a dump truck driven by 63-year-old Anthony Loving of Hopkinsville was southbound when he lost control causing it to run off the side of the road before crossing into the southbound lane and hitting a car driven by 19-year-old Christopher Dollinger of Oak Grove.
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
Boil Water Advisory for area NW of Hopkinsville

The Christian County Water District has issued a Boil Water Advisory for an area northwest of Hopkinsville. It includes the addresses between 6695 and 12933 Princeton Road, 138 to 270 Clark Store Sinking Ford Road, 3730 to 5132 Harmony Grove Road, 770 to 3695 Quisenberry Lane and all addresses on Stone Quarry Road, Cerulean-Sinking Fork Road, Woosley-Mt Carmel Road, Cerulean-Princeton Road, Old Princeton Road, JC Kelly Road, Shepherd Road, and Tucker Lane.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Obituaries Dec. 14, 2022

Jesse Franklin Wilson, 92, of Mayfield, Kentucky, died Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at 4:32 a.m. at the Anna Mae Owen Residential Hospice House in Murray, Kentucky. He was born Dec. 10, 1930, in Akron, Ohio to Jesse M. and Bessie Funk Wilson. He graduated from Akron South High School in...
MAYFIELD, KY
Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street Widening Planned For 2023-24

After years of speculation and assessment, the widening of Hopkinsville’s West 7th Street — from the KY 91 Junction to KY 1007/North Drive — is finally underway. During Tuesday’s Christian County Fiscal Court, magistrates unanimously approved a resolution to help transfer parcels of property to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet through a deed of conveyance — described by outgoing Judge-Executive Steve Tribble.
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
Contract Terminated For ‘Put A Roof On It’ Project

Following a pair of unfortunate events at the “Put A Roof On It” project site in downtown Cadiz — including the December injury of one construction worker — Mayor Todd King confirmed to the News Edge Tuesday afternoon that Bluegrass Construction and Contracting has had its efforts terminated.
CADIZ, KY
One injured, one arrested in Clarksville shooting incident

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a shooting on Chapel Street from Wednesday morning that sent a victim to a Nashville hospital for treatment. According to a news release, officers responded to a residence on Chapel Street for reports of a shooting and found a 31-year-old male victim with a gunshot wound to his right shoulder. He was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he is listed in stable condition.
CLARKSVILLE, TN

