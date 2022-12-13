ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephens County, OK

Free Christmas dinner coming to Stephens County

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
DUNCAN, Okla. (KFOR) – A local organization is inviting those in need to enjoy a free Christmas meal with the community.

The Stephens County Christmas Dinner Association will be hosting the 34th annual free Christmas dinner on Dec. 17.

From 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., visitors can head to the Stephens County Fairgrounds to enjoy a meal at the fairgrounds or take it to-go.

‘It hurts’: Norman father out hundreds of dollars after SNAP benefits scammed

Organizers say this year’s meal will consist of ham, mashed potatoes, vegetables, rolls, and homemade dessert.

In addition to the meal, officials say there will be entertainment and Santa Claus will be on hand to give out toys.

