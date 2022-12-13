Read full article on original website
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar
The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
Humble Brock deflects credit to Garoppolo, Lance amid Purdy-mania
San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback Brock Purdy has captivated the NFL landscape. He entered Week 13 after Jimmy Garoppolo went down, guiding the 49ers to a commanding 33-17 win over the Miami Dolphins. Then he made his first NFL start, helping the Niners knock off Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 35-7.
QB Brock Purdy’s legend grows among 49ers after fighting through injury to help clinch NFC West
Brock Purdy has overcome a significant amount of challenges in his short time as the starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, but his performance in Thursday night's 21-13 division-clinching win over the Seattle Seahawks might have been his most impressive moment yet. It certainly went a long way in...
18 observations from the 49ers’ division-winning performance over the Seahawks
It's always amazing to win the division. It's even better doing it on the road, in Seattle, against a division rival. The San Francisco 49ers did that on Thursday night, beating the Seahawks 21-13 to win the NFC West for the second time in the last four years. Here were...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Brock Purdy among 3 Niners listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers released their game status report. The team didn't practice on Wednesday, holding this week's only practice session on Tuesday. However, even that was just a light walk-thru due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thursday night's game.
“I just kind of channeled my Joe Staley energy”: George Kittle on 49ers clinching NFC West in Seattle
Tight end George Kittle has only been part of an NFC West-clinching San Francisco 49ers team once before in his NFL career. Coincidentally, that division-clinching victory came against the same opponent and even on the same field as Sunday's game. Kittle relished in the accomplishment, knowing that division titles are...
Recap: 49ers clinch NFC West with 21-13 win over Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first NFC West title since 2019 on Thursday night and their 21st overall with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 49ers got strong play through most of the game from their defense, which held the Seahawks out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy put together a solid game for the 49ers on offense, throwing for 217 yards on 17-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey was a workhorse for the 49ers, rushing for 108 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries while also catching six passes for 30 yards.
Kyle Shanahan says Brock Purdy’s status for 49ers-Seahawks uncertain, provides timeline on Deebo Samuel return
The San Francisco 49ers will hold a light practice, their only one of the week, inside Levi's Stadium tonight. Brock Purdy will be among the players doing less than the others. He is dealing with an oblique/rib injury that he sustained in this past weekend's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
No Huddle Podcast: 49ers Looking to Clinch the NFC West on Thursday
(Episode 197) - Al Sacco and Brian Renick are joined by Akash Anavarathan of Niners Nation to preview the San Francisco 49ers' pivotal division matchup against the Seahawks in Seattle. The team will clinch the NFC West title on Thursday night with a win. Plus:. Why is it never boring...
49ers-Seahawks: These 7 Niners are inactive; Brock Purdy set to play
DL Kevin Givens (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) The 49ers had already ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, Moore, Samuel, and Womack due to injuries. The team placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve just hours before kickoff. He sustained a pectoral injury during Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
Key stats from the 49ers’ 21-13 Week 15 win vs. the Seahawks
The San Francisco 49ers improved to 10-4 on the season after a 21-13 Week 15 win over the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. Below are several statistics and notes from Thursday's game, which were provided by the 49ers Communications staff. With the Win... The 49ers win the...
49ers-Seahawks Injury Updates: Ambry Thomas, Danny Gray exit game
CB Ambry Thomas (ankle, questionable) Ambry Thomas entered the game as "questionable" to play due to an ankle injury. The cornerback exited the game in the first half. The 49ers announced that he is "questionable" to return due to an ankle injury. He did not end up returning to the...
49ers vs. Buccaneers offensive grades: Brock Purdy shines in 1st career start
The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 35-7 rout to place themselves close to a division title, as they would clinch the NFC West with a win over the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday Night Football. Quarterback Brock Purdy was the headline of the game, as the...
“This isn’t our final goal”: NFC West title and No. 3 seed aren’t enough for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West, ensuring they will open the postseason at Levi's Stadium. In fact, the worst they could do as far as seeding is to remain where they are now—in the No. 3 spot. The Niners are one of only two NFL teams (not just in the NFC) that have clinched a playoff spot. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles.
John Lynch: 49ers have a lot of trust in Brock Purdy
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw 37 passes against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Kyle Shanahan wouldn't have called that many passing plays if he didn't trust his rookie passer. It was Purdy's first extended playing time, and the 49ers offense came alive, lifting the team to a 33-17 win.
49ers sign Mike Dwumfour to practice squad, place Dontae Johnson on IR
The San Francisco 49ers announced the signing of defensive lineman Mike Dwumfour to the practice squad. To make room on the practice squad, the team has placed cornerback Dontae Johnson on the practice squad injured reserve list. San Francisco elevated Johnson from the practice squad on Saturday. The defensive back...
Transcripts: Kyle Shanahan, DeMeco Ryans, Brock Purdy preview 49ers-Seahawks Week 15 matchup
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and quarterback Brock Purdy spoke with reporters as the team prepares for its Week 15 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco 49ers Communications staff. Head Coach Kyle...
Kyle Shanahan explains how Christian McCaffrey elevates the 49ers offense
If you throw out that stinker against the Kansas City Chiefs, where Christian McCaffrey had about 48 hours to prepare to suit up, the San Francisco 49ers have won every game since trading for the star running back. The team has won six consecutive games now and looks to win its seventh straight on Thursday night against the Seattle Seahawks.
“We’re definitely expecting an all-out war”: Nick Bosa, other 49ers discuss clash with Seahawks
There's a lot at stake for both teams on Thursday night. For the San Francisco 49ers, a win over a division rival would mean clinching the NFC West title and ensuring San Francisco opens the postseason by hosting a game at Levi's Stadium. For the Seattle Seahawks, a victory would mean potentially climbing back into the playoff picture.
Why the 49ers are still dangerous without Deebo Samuel
First, let me start by saying wideout Deebo Samuel is the most dangerous weapon in football. The Faithful are happy to have him here, wearing the red and gold. Perhaps Samuel's aggressive style has been good for the team and rubbed off on many of the players. With Deebo being out for the remainder of the regular season, the 49ers are still dangerous, starting with the quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.
