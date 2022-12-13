ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49ers Notebook: Nick Bosa agrees with controversial call; Drake Jackson not too impressed with Seahawks fans; Shanahan, Kittle on fancy TD play; Deebo reacts from afar

The 49ers locker room was a happy place on Thursday night, as one might expect it would be after a 21-13 NFC West-clinching win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The win was the first at Lumen Field for the 49ers since 2019, which was also the last time they won the division. It wrapped up a season sweep over the Seahawks for the first time since 2011 and marked the seventh consecutive win for the 49ers after starting out the season at 3-4. So it's no surprise there were plenty of talkative players on Thursday night and a lot of subjects to go through as we recap the postgame interviews.
49ers-Seahawks Injury Report: Brock Purdy among 3 Niners listed as ‘questionable’ for Thursday

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 15 contest against the Seattle Seahawks on Thursday at Lumen Field in Seattle, Washington. The 49ers released their game status report. The team didn't practice on Wednesday, holding this week's only practice session on Tuesday. However, even that was just a light walk-thru due to the quick turnaround between Sunday's win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Thursday night's game.
Recap: 49ers clinch NFC West with 21-13 win over Seahawks

The San Francisco 49ers clinched their first NFC West title since 2019 on Thursday night and their 21st overall with a 21-13 win over the Seahawks at Lumen Field in Seattle. The 49ers got strong play through most of the game from their defense, which held the Seahawks out of the end zone until late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, quarterback Brock Purdy put together a solid game for the 49ers on offense, throwing for 217 yards on 17-of-26 passing with two touchdowns and zero interceptions. Running back Christian McCaffrey was a workhorse for the 49ers, rushing for 108 yards and one touchdown on 26 carries while also catching six passes for 30 yards.
49ers-Seahawks: These 7 Niners are inactive; Brock Purdy set to play

DL Kevin Givens (knee) DB Tarvarius Moore (knee) WR Deebo Samuel (ankle, knee) CB Samuel Womack (concussion) The 49ers had already ruled out Garoppolo, Givens, Moore, Samuel, and Womack due to injuries. The team placed defensive lineman Hassan Ridgeway on injured reserve just hours before kickoff. He sustained a pectoral injury during Week 13 against the Miami Dolphins.
“This isn’t our final goal”: NFC West title and No. 3 seed aren’t enough for Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers have clinched the NFC West, ensuring they will open the postseason at Levi's Stadium. In fact, the worst they could do as far as seeding is to remain where they are now—in the No. 3 spot. The Niners are one of only two NFL teams (not just in the NFC) that have clinched a playoff spot. The other is the Philadelphia Eagles.
John Lynch: 49ers have a lot of trust in Brock Purdy

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy threw 37 passes against the Miami Dolphins on December 4. Kyle Shanahan wouldn't have called that many passing plays if he didn't trust his rookie passer. It was Purdy's first extended playing time, and the 49ers offense came alive, lifting the team to a 33-17 win.
Why the 49ers are still dangerous without Deebo Samuel

First, let me start by saying wideout Deebo Samuel is the most dangerous weapon in football. The Faithful are happy to have him here, wearing the red and gold. Perhaps Samuel's aggressive style has been good for the team and rubbed off on many of the players. With Deebo being out for the remainder of the regular season, the 49ers are still dangerous, starting with the quarterback, rookie Brock Purdy.
