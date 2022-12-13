Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Incentives offered for plow drivers offered by New Hampshire, Concord
CONCORD, N.H. — The city of Concord and the state of New Hampshire are offering incentives for plow drivers this winter. Richard Arcand, with the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, said they're still looking for commercial drivers. There are 100 openings, mostly in the southeastern part of the state.
Vermont town lauded for having ‘the most holiday cheer in America’
These 10 small towns feel like a Hallmark holiday movie, according to Thrillist. Small towns, charming in all seasons, transform into “fairytale-perfect towns” during the holidays, and a town in Vermont does it better than most, according to Thrillist. The website recently published a list of 10 small...
laconiadailysun.com
Woman found morning after fall from 20-foot wall
TILTON — A woman spent several hours lying at the base of a retaining wall she fell from late Thursday night before being discovered Friday morning and taken to a hospital. Chief Michael Sitar Jr., of Tilton-Northfield Fire and EMS, said the woman fell from the top of a retaining wall estimated to be 20 feet high at the back of the MB Tractor property on Route 3.
More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted
When executive councilors questioned the state’s choice of a buyer for the former Laconia State School campus last week, the governor and head of the Department of Administrative Services assured them her professional and financial qualifications had been widely vetted. They said the state’s review committee that chose Robynne Alexander’s $21.5 million offer and massive […] The post More dispute state’s claims buyer for $21.5 million Laconia deal was properly vetted appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
whdh.com
Silver Alert canceled in New Hampshire after 72-year-old located following missing report
— Originally posted on Wednesday Dec. 14, 2022 at 11:13 a.m. State police in New Hampshire have issued a Silver Alert after a 72-year-old man was reported missing early Wednesday morning. Officials said Richard B. Fehrs was reported missing at approximately 4:23 a.m., hours after he left Concord Hospital around...
nhbr.com
Cass confirmed as new NHDOT chief
Bill Cass of Laconia, an employee at the NH Department of Transportation for over 35 years, has been approved as the new commissioner of the agency. He succeeds Victoria Sheehan, commissioner since October 2015, who announced earlier this year that she has taken a new job at the Transportation Research Board, a division of the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine in Washington, D.C. He will complete her term, which ends in December 2023.
vermontbiz.com
New England Retail Properties opens Tractor Supply in Enosburg Falls
Vermont Business Magazine New England Retail Properties, Inc has announced that two of their subsidiaries have completed the ground up development of two new Tractor Supply Company Stores in Ensoburg Falls, VT, and Somersworth, NH. Both Stores opened Saturday December 10, 2022 after 6 months of construction. The Vermont store...
Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting
St. Johnsbury police found 49-year-old Israel Jimenez Lugo dead at a Hastings Street residence early Wednesday, authorities said. Read the story on VTDigger here: Police identify victim in St. Johnsbury shooting.
WCAX
Police ID victims in Bethel fire
Police ask for help identifying Church St. jewelry thief. The Burlington Police Department are looking for a suspect who walked off from three local businesses this week with over $12,000 worth of jewelry. Flock of geese found in Barton died from avian flu. Updated: 2 hours ago. Vermont Fish and...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man accused of being part of Russian smuggling ring
CONCORD, N.H. — A Merrimack man is facing federal charges after he was accused of being part of a Russian smuggling ring. At a hearing Tuesday in federal court in Concord, Alexey Brayman had bail set at a $150,000 unsecured bond. He is also subject to a curfew and electronic monitoring.
newportdispatch.com
Police investigating shooting death in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — Police are investigating a death in St. Johnsbury today. Authorities were notified of a welfare check on Hastings Street for a report that an individual may have been shot at around 9:45 a.m. Police say they confirmed that an individual was deceased inside the home. St....
manchesterinklink.com
State police seek public’s help in I-93 road rage incident
CONCORD, NH – State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying a driver who reportedly created a hazardous situation on the highway early Tuesday morning related to road rage. The incident happened Dec. 13 on I-93 between Northfield and Concord, approximately 6:20-6:32 a.m. A motorist reported a...
themainewire.com
Sanford Police Drive Homeless Woman to NH; NH Cops Drive Her Back to Portland
Maine and New Hampshire police played hot potato this weak with a woman experiencing homelessness in yet another sad episode of Maine’s housing and homelessness crisis. The woman, who police have not provided details about, was driven from Sanford, ME to Manchester, NH after Sanford cops led her to believe a shelter bed was available for her there, according to a report in the Union Leader.
WMUR.com
Lebanon man killed in off-road crash involving Jeep
LEBANON, N.H. — One person has died in an off-road crash involving a Jeep, Lebanon police said. The crash happened around 9:49 a.m. Monday on Eastman Hill Road. Two men were in the Jeep when it lost control and flipped while going up an embankment. Both were ejected. The...
newportdispatch.com
Man wanted for burglary arrested in St. Johnsbury
ST. JOHNSBURY — A 37-year-old man was arrested in St. Johnsbury on Thursday. Police say they were notified of a theft on Route 5 in Burke earlier this week. The victim told police that several debit cards and checks were stolen from his vehicle. Police say that Brent Sarazin,...
Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building
No one was injured in a three-car collision that sent a truck into the wall of a bar in Bethel. But potential structural damage means Babes’ reopening is still up in the air. Read the story on VTDigger here: Babes Bar closed indefinitely after pickup truck crashes into building.
WMTW
Sanford police, NH mayor at odds after homeless woman dropped off at Manchester shelter
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The mayor of Manchester, New Hampshire, is putting the city of Sanford on blast after she says police drove a homeless woman to a shelter that did not have beds available. Sanford police, however, tell a different story. Sanford police have a unit that is specially...
Two people found dead after Bethel home fire
Firefighters responded shortly after 5:30 a.m. to reports of the fire at the two-story brick house on Christian Hill Drive.
newportdispatch.com
Man arrested for assault in Montpelier
MONTPELIER — A 22-year-old man from Barre was arrested in Montpelier on Thursday. Authorities were notified of an altercation that occurred at a day shelter on Barre Street at around 2:40 p.m. The involved party was reported to have assaulted another individual then fled the scene. Police say they...
